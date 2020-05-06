 Santa Clara County aims to expand contract tracing with goal of investigating every new case | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Wed, May 6, 2020, 12:01 pm

Santa Clara County aims to expand contract tracing with goal of investigating every new case

Currently, county traces about 75 cases per day

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, MV-Voice.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Bay City News Service

Contact tracing will become a new focus for Santa Clara County public health officials, according to discussions at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.

Contact tracing and case investigation is "core to public health efforts to control the spread of a communicable disease," Dr. Sara Cody told the board during the meeting. "And we're going to need to do it at a scale that we've never before done here or in many, many other places."

The goal is to be able to have county staff investigate every new case of COVID-19, but the county currently traces about 75 cases per day, according to Cody. She said an ideal team of contact tracing staff would be about 1,000 people.

Dr. Jennifer Tong, branch director for the health care surge team at the emergency operations center, said the county's personal protective equipment stock is "sufficient" for local healthcare providers to handle current patient volumes, but as hospitals and health care workers move towards resuming regular operations such as elective surgeries, PPE use will go up.

"There is an ongoing supply chain interruption," Tong added, but the county gathered roughly 16 million pieces of PPE, despite the nationwide shortfall in supplies. "But we still continue to have shortages, predominantly in regular-sized N95 respirators and gowns."

She also said the county's hospitals have been directed to keep a 30-day stock of PPE and notify the county if they have adequate supplies or not.

County officials on Monday announced two new testing sites — one at James Lick High School in San Jose and the other at Christopher High School in Gilroy — available by appointment only.

"I don't yet understand how we're ever going to be able to test enough, or how we'll have enough tests in California, to open up, even slowly," board president Cindy Chavez said during Tuesday's coronavirus discussions.

Cody noted that "we've been very successful with driving down the spread of infection. And we know there are places where we have more intense infection," so the county's next move forward is to target isolation of such high intensity areas, such as skilled nursing facilities, and trace those sites' spread to better understand where and when other parts of the county can begin opening back up.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Palo Alto's beloved Prolific Oven is back with home baking kits
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 8,145 views

Is "stage 2" the time to try a more pedestrian-friendly downtown?
By Sherry Listgarten | 31 comments | 7,242 views

Local Flavor – East Asian Takeout Edition
By Laura Stec | 26 comments | 3,221 views

Couples: Empty Nest
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,018 views

What’s wrong with this picture? PA city manager earns more than the president!
By Diana Diamond | 17 comments | 1,818 views

View all local blogs
 