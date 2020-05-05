 Mountain View man facing molestation charges reportedly sought babysitting jobs as far back as 2017 | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Tue, May 5, 2020, 1:52 pm

Mountain View man facing molestation charges reportedly sought babysitting jobs as far back as 2017

Parent says he notified police after Care.com rep told him to cancel babysitting job while suspect was en route to his home

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A Mountain View man facing six felony charges related to molesting children and child pornography was using a babysitting app to look for local jobs in as early as 2017, sparking an investigation that ultimately led to his arrest last week.

Mountain View police say they were aware of suspicious activity by Victor Miller, 27, on the babysitting website Care.com in September 2017, but could not link him to a crime until earlier this year. Police say the apparent delay was unavoidable, and that officers were actively investigating Miller's actions and soliciting help from other local law enforcement agencies.


Victor Miller
Miller is accused of molesting a 12-year-old boy in July or August of 2019, and of molesting another 12-year-old boy around Sept. 30. Police said Miller also allegedly had an online account containing nearly 100 images and videos of pornography depicting children, some as young as toddlers, which he shared with at least one other person.

Though police initially stated the investigation into the suspected child pornography began in January, officers had been quietly investigating Miller's actions for years. A Mountain View parent shared emails with this newspaper showing that the Mountain View Police Department was notified that Miller was creating multiple accounts under different names on Care.com advertising his babysitting services, starting in September 2017.

Steven Callister, the parent who reported the suspicious activity, said he hired Miller for a babysitting job. While Miller was en route to his house, Callister said he received a call from a Care.com employee warning him not to let Miller into the house and saying that Miller's account had been banned from the site.

"The conversation was cryptic but the person on the phone was adamant about this guy being bad news," Callister said.

In the months that followed, Callister said he spotted Miller creating more accounts, using pseudonyms like "Jake T" and "Alex M," stating he was based in either Sunnyvale or Santa Clara and worked with kids from infants to adults. When asked about Miller's suspicious activities and what details the company provided to police, a Care.com spokeswoman provided a general statement about cooperating with law enforcement.

"This circumstance is deeply disturbing and our thoughts are with the families. The safety of our community is of paramount importance to us. This is an active, ongoing investigation where we are fully assisting law enforcement and will continue to do so in every way possible," she said.

Police spokeswoman Katie Nelson said the department immediately began its investigation following Callister's reports and attempted to find Miller, who had moved out of Mountain View as of 2018 and whose whereabouts were unknown. Officers also reached out to neighboring jurisdictions to see if Miller could be connected to a crime.

Throughout 2018 and 2019, officers simply did not have enough evidence to search Miller's home or electronic devices, Nelson said. Contacting suspected predators before an arrest can be made is also risky, as they may destroy evidence.

"We kept investigating, but we didn't have enough information that could lead to an arrest," Nelson said. "We were in regular contact with the district attorney’s office as well to see what, if anything, we could do to make a case. The lead we got in late January was what we needed to get our case to the level of an arrest and go get Miller."

Nelson declined to share specifics on what information Care.com provided to the police department that may have sparked the investigation, saying that certain information is being withheld to avoid tipping off other predators to police tactics. Police are also withholding the cities of residence of the victims.

"We have learned from previous experiences that information published in news outlets has led to pedophiles learning from other predators' experiences to try to continue to evade capture while still harming others," Nelson said.

Police officials say they are "extremely concerned" that there are additional victims in the area, due to Miller's avid use of Care.com for babysitting jobs and of Liveme.com, an app used by children that's often a target of child predators, police said. Anyone who may have been a victim or knows someone who may have been a victim is asked to call police Det. Angelica Espitia at angelica.espitia@mountianview.gov.

Comments

4 people like this
Posted by No bail is not $0 bail
a resident of Sylvan Park
12 hours ago

As I posted on the earlier story, the man had several criminal cases ongoing - including a felony case in Santa Clara County filed in 2017, referred to "mental health" court and evidently dismissed after multiple court appearances in March 2019. So this new story about losing track of him makes no sense.

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by parent
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
11 hours ago

How many children did he molest betwen 2017 and 2020?

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by No bail is not $0 bail
a resident of Sylvan Park
8 hours ago

Victor Joshua Miller was charged with some felony or felonies (not specified online at the Santa Clara Court case portal for public access) in case number F1764313. The online court information does show an arraignment on 5-5-17, a plea hearing on 6-2-17, a settlement conference on 6-29-17, and scheduled appearances in "mental health treatment court" in San Jose on 7-28-17, 9-29-17, 12-1-17, 2-1-18, 5-3-18, 6-7-18, 8-2-18, 11-1-18, 2-7-19 and 3-7-19 when the case was finally dismissed. How could the MV police not find him?

Email Town Square Moderator      


