 Los Altos: Police investigating fatal shooting in backyard of home Monday | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Tue, May 5, 2020, 11:10 am

Los Altos: Police investigating fatal shooting in backyard of home Monday

 
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, MV-Voice.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

Los Altos police are investigating a fatal shooting in the backyard of a home in Los Altos on Monday morning (May 4).

Officers responded at about 10:55 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the backyard of a residence in the 1000 block of Highlands Circle and found the victim there, according to police.

The victim, whose name is not yet being released, was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m. Police have not arrested the suspected shooter as of Tuesday morning and did not release any other details about the case except that the victim was not a resident of the home.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Cameron at (650) 947-2770 or the police department's anonymous tip line at (650) 947-2774.

— Bay City News Service

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

9 people like this
Posted by resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
15 hours ago

Other news reports say that this is a newly built home. The victim is gardener. Other gardeners as well as the homeowners were on the property at the time of the killing.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Palo Alto's beloved Prolific Oven is back with home baking kits
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 7,693 views

Is "stage 2" the time to try a more pedestrian-friendly downtown?
By Sherry Listgarten | 30 comments | 6,952 views

Local Flavor – East Asian Takeout Edition
By Laura Stec | 24 comments | 3,031 views

Couples: Empty Nest
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,837 views

What’s wrong with this picture? PA city manager earns more than the president!
By Diana Diamond | 8 comments | 989 views

View all local blogs
 