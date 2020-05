Los Altos: Police investigating fatal shooting in backyard of home Monday

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, MV-Voice.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today

Los Altos police are investigating a fatal shooting in the backyard of a home in Los Altos on Monday morning (May 4).

Officers responded at about 10:55 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the backyard of a residence in the 1000 block of Highlands Circle and found the victim there, according to police.

The victim, whose name is not yet being released, was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m. Police have not arrested the suspected shooter as of Tuesday morning and did not release any other details about the case except that the victim was not a resident of the home.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Cameron at (650) 947-2770 or the police department's anonymous tip line at (650) 947-2774.