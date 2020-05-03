 Letters to the editor: Climate change, COVID-19 and mental health | News | Mountain View Online |

Uploaded: Sun, May 3, 2020, 8:59 am

Letters to the editor: Climate change, COVID-19 and mental health

 
Dangers of climate change

I would like to thank Fausto D'Apuzzo and Lanier Poland and the editors of the Mountain View Voice for this opinion piece ("'Cultural antibodies' to help fight climate change," April 25).

They have done a great job of outlining the dangers of climate change. This bill in Congress, HR 763, will actually benefit the economy and create jobs.

And when people talk about cost, the cost savings will be enormous compared to the cost of the destruction from sea level rise and many other effects of global warming. And even if that were not true, how can you even put a price on the future of humanity and the future of the planet? It is ludicrous to talk about cost as an impediment.

We must never give up, but instead push harder than ever. We must only vote for candidates not corrupted by the fossil fuel lobby and do everything possible to achieve the necessary political action.

Joyce Waterhouse

Pasadena

Coronavirus and mental health

In the midst of COVID-19, the topic of mental health has become increasingly important. As people are socially isolated, facing financial losses, and navigating loss of jobs, many mental health issues are likely to become more prevalent. Dr. Joyce Chu chose a very relevant time to lead a webinar on suicide prevention.

As a case manager who supports foster youth with mental health diagnoses, I have found that it can be challenging to find the best words to use and when asking someone about their thoughts of suicide. In these uncertain times, it is especially important to be aware and ask questions about our clients’ and loved ones' mental health, and to know the language to use when discussing suicide.

Erica Van Skike

San Jose State University social worker

Comments

2 people like this
Posted by Eric Mills
a resident of another community
7 hours ago

Lest we forget, this godawful pandemic--like the 2003 SARS epidemic--was HUMAN-caused, a direct result of humans' gross mistreatment of animals, both wild and domestic. And now the chickens, as they say, are coming home to roost. If nothing else, COVID-19 should teach us all a much-needed lesson in compassion and concern for others, human and non-human alike.

A permanent cancellation of the Woodside Jr. Rodeo would be a good place to start...

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
6 hours ago

Well okay but not exactly. SARS was walked out of a virus lab in China in 2002. It came from horseshoe bats. Bats harbor thousands of viruses that can kill humans. Politicians at least at the federal level - starting with Donald Trump - should have guarded against viral pandemics with the commitment of resources on the scale of the defense budget. More than three years into his term as President Trump will blame anyone but himself. Who does that? A mentally ill child. Help the child. Fire Trump

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Mr Disinfectant
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
4 hours ago

> A mentally ill child.

The GOP is going to be really bummed in mid-November when they realize they should have run a Pence/Haley ticket (or most anyone else than Mr Disinfectant.)

The Trump Pandemic Response will be studied for years as executive malfeasance beyond anything imagined by the National Pandemic Team (fired by Trump in 2018, of course.)

Email Town Square Moderator      


