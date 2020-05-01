Mountain View man arrested on molestation and child porn charges used babysitting app, police say

Police arrested a Mountain View man on suspicion of molesting at least three children and possessing child pornography that included images of toddlers. The man frequently used the Care.com app to get hired for babysitting jobs, according to police.

The man, identified as Victor Miller, 27, who was arrested by Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies on a weapons-related charge earlier this week, had been the subject of a cyber crime investigation by the Mountain View Police Department dating back to January this year.



Victor Miller Victor Miller

Mountain View police were notified of the arrest and interviewed Miller before searching his home for evidence. Miller is believed to be connected with an online account containing nearly 100 images and videos of child pornography. Miller is also believed to have had sexually explicit conversations online with underage victims, according to a statement by police.

Detectives say Miller shared the images to at least one other person, according to police.

Miller is charged with two counts of committing lewd and lascivious acts on a child under the age of 14; one count of arranging to meet with a minor for purposes of engaging in lewd and lascivious behavior with a child, and contacting and communicating with a minor with intent to commit a crime.

Miller is also facing two counts of possessing child pornography, and one count of distributing or exchanging child pornography. The weapons charge is for possession of a nunchaku.

Police said in a statement Friday that they are "extremely concerned" that there are additional victims in the area. Miller was reportedly an "avid" user of the website Care.com, which he used to get work as a babysitter, and also frequented Liveme.com, an app used by children that's often a target of child predators, police said.

Miller was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose on Tuesday, where he remains in custody without bail.

Anyone who may have been a victim or knows someone who may have been a victim is asked to call police Det. Angelica Espitia at angelica.espitia@mountianview.gov.