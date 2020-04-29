 New state initiative connects excess produce to food banks facing high demand | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 29, 2020, 4:30 pm

New state initiative connects excess produce to food banks facing high demand

Also, federal waivers make SNAP, EBT programs more accessible

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, MV-Voice.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Bay City News Service

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a state and federal initiative Wednesday to connect farmers and ranchers with excess produce to food banks around the state.

According to Newsom, food banks have seen a 73% increase in demand since the COVID-19 pandemic began, while farmers and ranchers have seen demand for their crops and other food fall by half.

With supply chains of perishable food to shuttered restaurants fractured during the pandemic, that produce and other food could end up being thrown away if action wasn't taken, Newsom said.

The partnership currently includes nearly 130 farmers and ranchers who are providing food commodities to 41 food banks in 58 counties. State officials hope to extend the program through the end of the year, providing roughly 21 million pounds of food to local food banks every month.

"We want to address that mismatch," Newsom said, "to work with the ranchers, to work with the farmers, to connect them to the food banks and do so in a way that jump-starts our capacity to deliver nutritious food; high quality, locally produced produce, poultry, dairy and the like to those most in need."

The state has already raised $3.6 million in philanthropic funding for the program, with a goal of raising some $15 million more to help feed families in need and pay farm workers, who will also receive a 15% tax credit through the program.

Newsom said state Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross has championed a farm-to-food bank pipeline program since he was lieutenant governor.

"It's a remarkable program and I believe because we had it in place, we were able to prevent extensive food waste because of the suddenness of the change of our economy and our buying habits," Ross said.

Newsom also announced that the state received federal waivers to make its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and its Electronic Benefits Transfer program more accessible.

The waiver for the state's SNAP program, known as CalFresh, allows program members to use their benefits to purchase food and other necessities online. The state has partnered initially with Amazon and Walmart, with plans to expand to other food and commodity retailers.

The EBT program waiver will make up to $365 in additional benefits available to families with children who would normally qualify for free breakfast and lunch at school. According to Newsom, roughly 3.8 million children are eligible for that meal assistance.

"We deeply recognize people's food insecurity, not just their economic insecurity, and we don't want to exacerbate that to the extent we can," Newsom said.

Health officials around the state have confirmed a total of 46,500 coronavirus cases, including 1,887 deaths, according to Newsom. In addition, 1,186 people are in intensive care due to the virus and 3,495 are currently hospitalized across the state.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Our guide to Peninsula restaurants selling groceries, meal kits and more
By Elena Kadvany | 5 comments | 9,132 views

Premarital and Couples: Please treat me with . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,722 views

An Interview with Carbon Brief's Leo Hickman
By Sherry Listgarten | 4 comments | 2,234 views

Remembrance of things past: former Stanford president, Donald Kennedy
By Diana Diamond | 5 comments | 1,688 views

View all local blogs
 