News

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 28, 2020, 1:13 pm

Mountain View schools launch distance learning plan, but student access is a problem

 
by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Starting last week, every student in the Mountain View Whisman School District began receiving biweekly lessons in every school subject -- through a live or recorded teacher video -- following the launch of a formal online teaching strategy that some parents argue was long overdue.

Virtual instruction is a key part of the district's distance learning plan, which sets guidelines for the minimum instructional activities and support that families will receive while school campuses are closed through the end of the school year.

But as local schools prepare for months of offsite education in response to the statewide response to the new coronavirus, which forced them to shutter last month, questions remain over whether all students even have access to a computer at home. District officials say they are working toward universal access in order to bridge the "digital divide," but some families say it's been difficult to get help.

Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph said the district has made significant progress in handing out over 1,000 Chromebooks to families in the district, but acknowledged that some students still don't have access to a computer or a reliable internet connection. He said it remains a top priority going into May.

"We still haven't cracked the divide," Rudolph said.

The last two months have been challenging for school districts across California, which have had to make swift but tectonic changes in order to teach millions of students remotely. Though the Mountain View Whisman School District has concrete guidelines for how to handle lessons and assignments today, weeks went by where formal districtwide direction was missing. This led to teachers taking disparate, scattershot approaches using an assortment of online platforms.

During those early weeks, a growing number of parents demanded more structured virtual education, with an online survey showing most respondents wanted daily instruction over video conference. Many said that they are trying to manage their children's education on top of working a full-time job from home, and that the district's actions place the teaching burden on them.

"This is not working," said one popular comment. "My husband and I work full time. We have three kids in school. There is too much parent involvement required to find coursework.

"With no schedules and content on multiple platforms, it's not easy for the kids to find what they need to do each day or put together a schedule."

Other parents complained that the district dragged its feet in rolling out the distance learning plans, particularly when compared to neighboring school districts that provided live instruction weeks sooner.

Rudolph said the priority has always been student equity, and that any remote learning strategy the district creates must take into account the fact that more than 1,000 students did not initially have access to a computer, an internet connection or both.

Rather than rush to create an online learning plan that an estimated 20% of district students couldn't even use, Rudolph said the priority was to distribute as many Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hotspots as possible. In a district where more than 30% of the families qualify for free and reduced-price school meals, Rudolph said it would be unfair to compare Mountain View Whisman's response to other, more affluent districts.

"The numbers do not look the same as some of our neighboring districts," he said. "I understand that families who had devices wanted to move forward, we also need to understand that there's a diverse set of needs in Mountain View. Our commitment is to address the diverse set of needs for all students."

How well the district has done to provide computers and internet access to families depends on who you ask. Rudolph said the district has satisfied 1,000 requests for district-issued Chromebooks for student use, in addition to devices previously passed out to middle school students and incoming sixth graders. As of last week, he said 90.3% of kids have access to the curriculum online, which he said is fairly good coverage.

The district has also turned school parking lots into Wi-Fi hotspots; passed out internet subscription cards for Comcast to families; and has been working with the city of Mountain View to make more public internet hotspots available throughout the district.

"This is a yeoman's effort for a Herculean task over these last few weeks," he said.

Some families are reportedly still having difficulty getting a computer from the district.

District resident and former board member Chris Chiang, who runs an independent laptop donation drive for needy students, told trustees in an email last week that he's still getting plenty of inquiries from families in the area -- some of whom reportedly tried and failed to get a laptop from the district.

Chiang said he was told by district officials that families would be "covered" by the district, and that Rudolph and trustees were telling families to go through the proper channels -- sending requests to designated school staff -- rather than seek help from an outside volunteer effort.

"When informed of our efforts to help with community laptops, both the board and superintendent said families should be going directly to their principal for laptops," Chiang said. "I relayed that to families seeking laptops, and the families are coming back to me saying they can't get a laptop. Yet the district says this not the case."

Rudolph said the district-issued Chromebooks are preferable to donated laptops because they are reformatted for student use, including internet filters. What's more, he said the families approaching Chiang are Mountain View residents but don't necessarily have students in the district, and that Mountain View Whisman has no obligation to serve students not enrolled in its schools.

He described the laptop drive as a repeated attempt to circumvent the district's process for closing the digital divide.

"The process has always been that our school community engagement facilitators and principals are reaching out to find out who has devices, and if you need one, you need to reach out to administrators and facilitators," Rudolph said. "What we don't need are parents emailing community members, and community members emailing the board saying someone doesn't have a device."

Several of those requests to Chiang include residents who all appear to live within the district, some of whom said they have kids attending district schools. One reported that the district is "not doing any Chromebook distribution," while another stated the district didn't have any laptops available when he asked.

Part of the problem, Chiang said, could be that families with multiple students are receiving one Chromebook when they really need two or three. Without one device per child, students cannot simultaneously access instruction from home.

"One-to-one is a game changer in making engaging use of online instruction," Chiang said.

Rudolph said that's precisely the district's plan. He said the next "phase" of the distance learning plan will include distributing Chromebooks to families who need more than one device.

"We've exhausted the list that we've had for passing out devices to those without one," he said. "Now let's tackle those that need more than one."

Comments

15 people like this
Posted by Trust Rudolph?
a resident of Old Mountain View
9 hours ago

Why would anyone trust Rudolph on any matter given his past history?

Teach to One
Firing amazing principals
Hiring consultants at top dollar, including his former boss
Hiring unqualified administrators and paying excessive salaries

10 people like this
Posted by Thank You!
a resident of Old Mountain View
9 hours ago

Thank you Chris Chiang for all that you do for our district! Describing this effort as "a repeated attempt to circumvent the district's process", is emblematic of everything that is wrong with the MVWSD district's leadership. Our community is brimming with people, talent, and money and are looking for ways to support education. The districts "go it alone" attitude is starving our neediest kids of opportunity. While I would much prefer to have tax dollars provide everything our kids need, sadly that's not the case. The district should be gladly accepting all the help it can get and asking the community for more rather than making excuses for their own inadequacies.

7 people like this
Posted by Single mom
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago

I have no problem with distance learning. Our school is doing a pretty good job given the circumstances.
There is free wifi in school parking lots and free internet access for low income families.
There are also paper workbooks that can be used for studying. And chromebooks are relatively cheap and/or can be solicited I am sure.
It’s all about priorities of families.
School cannot parent!

5 people like this
Posted by Bored M
a resident of Cuesta Park
7 hours ago

I'm not saying MVWSD has handled this well, but let's be fair. People are chastising the school district for not being able to solve something that federal, state and city programs hasn't solved either? The schools best efforts are just that and nice, but will never be a panacea. The key for all kids are parents that prioritize learning not by setting up a Zoom session, but by sitting down and working through subjects.

Additionally, my son's school has weekly schedules. Do we do them? No! State standards are insulting to our children. How do we learn? Workbooks... $9 will last a child many weeks and you can select any level/challenge you want.

3 people like this
Posted by MV Resident
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

Latest communication from the district to parents included the following: “We are not aware of any MVWSD students who do not have a Chromebook if they need one. We will continue distributing Chromebooks to students in need.”

The irony here is that in order to get the District communications and know what to do, you need internet access. With the Voice going online, you need access to read about it here. What’s really needed is just some good old fashioned door to door (socially distanced) engagement with families who aren’t logging in. Real basic digital divide stuff. Print flyers. Etc.

Ultimately, unless the state is mandating enforcement of truancy laws (which I don’t think they are right now), this is all up to parents to find solutions - if they want to. I’m sure some have just told their kids to take the rest of the year off. Maybe they’re part of the 10% who haven’t logged in?

2 people like this
Posted by Disappointed
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

"We still haven't cracked the divide," Rudolph said. It's ridiculous to say that when you are the Mountain View School District! Guess why? Hint: Google makes Chromebooks!

5 people like this
Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
4 hours ago

I think that Rudolph now has THREE STRIKES against him. I have had Rudolph lie directly to my face, sometimes in public community meetings. I would urge the community to get a Board that will dump him - AND VOTE ONLY FOR 3 new Trustees to replace those who are now in public lock-step (or is it goose step) with Rudolph.

I was one of the fire MVWSD Trustees who voted to give Rudolph a first chance aat being a Superintendent. He has had just about 5 years - enough to get a California public pension (not full). It is time to replace him! He has not proven to have 'the potential' that I voted to hire him on, and he has clearly shown (not just to me) to be a public liar at various levels and nuances (administrative buck stops with him)..

Like this comment
Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
4 hours ago

Rudolph - a recent lie - when there are more than a THOUSAND Chromebooks sitting unused in CARTS in the elementary school …

Rudolph - within last several months lie - iReady on-line curriculum access is "supplementary" and therefore not required for MVWSD to provide home access (oh - unless you are the kid of a wealthy-white-woman)

6 people like this
Posted by Standing Ovation
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

Where is the explainer-in-chief Wheeler in all this? Nowhere to be found! Hiding. Not a peep. Not a peep or quote from any School Board member. Where is Gutierrez and his soap box? Blank-faced Blakely? Willson? And Olsen?

Where is the over-paid Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum or Chief Academic Officer or whatever-her-long-title is Kathy Bauer!?! This is a curriculum issue. EPIC FAIL while surrounding districts had their act together weeks ago.

WE HAVE NO REAL LEADERSHIP AT THE SCHOOL BOARD LEVEL! They should have been out in front of all this 24/7!! This is the crisis of the century and you are all absent on watch. SHAME ON YOU ALL!

Fortunately we have Chiang and Nelson to keep things alive.

Otherwise, the chickens have come home to roost.

Fire Rudolph and recall the board.

2 people like this
Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
4 hours ago

Dr. Randolph has a contract - that must be 'paid out' if is terminated early. The Board can not really (political #s reality) be "recalled". But this next General Election, there will be a replacement opportunity for
Blakely
Gutierrez Jr.
Wilson
3 votes is enough to end Superintendent Rudolph's contract to provide administrative leadership. It will take one or two Regular Board Meetings.

3 good candidate are needed, that have some backbone and education experience. I think mose PTA presidents and MVEF people are too 'steeped' in "supporting the Superintendent" to understand that their commitment would be "oversight" for the whole community of Mountain View.

3 people like this
Posted by Nelson and Chiang, seriously?
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago

@Standing Ovation

>> "Fortunately we have Chiang and Nelson to keep things alive."

This is really funny @Standing Ovation - brilliant!! Yes please let's have more of these types of amazing "leaders". One who is a become a complete joke (Nelson) and the other one quit because his President term half-way (Chiang) cuz he didn't have the fortitude to deal with clown Nelson. One quit the board the other basically was laughed out with ample disgust and now they want to run MVWSD from social media! Yea for our kids.

FYI...

Steven Nelson recall, Mountain View-Whisman School District, California (2015)
Web Link)

Steve Nelson should resign from the school board
Web Link

Trustee clashes with district office over public records
Web Link

Trustee resigns board to head recall campaign for MV Whisman school board member
Web Link

Embattled board member gets censured
MV Whisman trustees officially condemn Steven Nelson; questions raised over board policies
Web Link

Yes please let's keep these two men around to keep things "alive"!! Exactly what our education system needs. Maybe make a reality show out of it...

2 people like this
Posted by Busing in viruses
a resident of Bailey Park
2 hours ago

More buses. Schools buses. VTA buses. Corporate buses. Add BART and trains and what do you get? Mass infection. But special interest groups will say anything to maintain and advance themselves. How about this one for a new pr campaign? "Buses don't spread viruses - people do."

Email Town Square Moderator      


