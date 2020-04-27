Mountain View High students aid community in quests for masks, grocery deliveries

Screen shots from two websites recently created by Mountain View High School students to help pair makers with requests for cloth masks (left) and volunteers with requests for grocery deliveries (right). Images courtesy makefor.us and mvhelps.org.

While school is online and many extracurriculars are canceled, some Mountain View High School students are reporting they have more time on their hands.

And a few are putting their extra time – and website coding skills – to use in hopes of serving the community.

Making masks

Ari Libova, a freshman at the high school, teamed up with her godfather to create a website, makefor.us, which connects people who need masks with people who make masks. It also allows people to donate funds to pay for masks for those in need.

"My mom works in nursing and she always talks about how little supplies there are," Libova said.

There's demand for masks, and there's also high unemployment. People who have the skills to sew could make some money by making masks, she said.

"I thought that would just help everybody," she said.

Since the website launched a little over a week ago, she said, it has helped fill about 10 orders and there are already about 20 makers across the U.S. registered to make masks. Many requests have been coming from New York and North Carolina, Libova said.

Running errands

High school students – especially those who have driver's licenses and access to wheels – can be uniquely useful to those in need right now, said Roo Joshi, a junior and one of those lucky license holders.

Healthy teens so far are among those least likely to develop health complications from COVID-19 – though the risk is by no means zero.

With school taking place online, some students have more downtime – and desire to get out of the house – than they might under non-pandemic conditions.

Joshi, with friends Daniela Shapiro and Izzy Ge, created a website to pair volunteers with people who have errands to run but aren't comfortable leaving their homes.

The program is initially focused on helping people with grocery shopping and deliveries.

People who wish to request help or volunteer can access the website at mvhelps.org, or contact the students via email at mvhelpscommunity@gmail.com or phone at (650) 382-2677.

--

