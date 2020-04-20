 Earth Day events go virtual on Midpeninsula | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 20, 2020, 2:59 pm

Earth Day events go virtual on Midpeninsula

Former Congressman Pete McCloskey among panelists for local celebration

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, MV-Voice.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Jamey Padojino / Palo Alto Weekly

Many local organizations have been forced to readapt their Earth Day celebrations as a result of the coronavirus crisis. With stay-at-home orders in place, many are going virtual with their events marking the 50th anniversary of the unofficial holiday. We've compiled a list of online gatherings to mark the environmentally-conscious occasion from home:

Stanford University

Starting April 20, Stanford University is hosting five days of events that focus on all things environmental. The main event is a virtual summit on climate resiliency, which will be held on Tuesday, 12:30-2 p.m. Among the local, regional and state speakers is Nuin-Tara Key, deputy director of climate resiliency at the Governor's Office of Planning and Research. Visit sustainable.stanford.edu for a full list of the week's events.

Green Foothills

Former Congressman Pete McCloskey, a co-founder of Earth Day, and his wife, Helen, will be among the speakers at Green Foothills' virtual Earth Day celebration on Wednesday. The panelists will discuss a wide range of issues, including Earth Day's origins, the growing green movement, the effort to preserve sacred lands, protecting Coyote Valley and taking care of wetlands along the bay. For more information and to register, visit greenfoothills.org.

Want to see your local Earth Day featured on this list? Send us the details at editor@paweekly.com.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

A coronavirus revival: Mountain View's beloved Milk Pail returns as a drive-through market
By Elena Kadvany | 8 comments | 6,823 views

Is Palo Alto too generous in paying its staff?
By Diana Diamond | 31 comments | 4,976 views

The Gulf between Climate Plan and Climate Results
By Sherry Listgarten | 5 comments | 2,105 views

Premarital and Couples: It's My 60th Birthday (Celebrating During Corona Virus)
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 1,800 views

Oh Darn, We Might Run out of Meat - Try #2
By Laura Stec | 3 comments | 1,573 views

View all local blogs
 