Uploaded: Sat, Apr 18, 2020, 9:41 am

Coronavirus weekend update: San Mateo County reports 41 new cases, raising total to 838

Also, California surpasses goal to acquire 15k hotel rooms for homeless population

by Lloyd Lee / Palo Alto Weekly

The Peninsula collectively has a total of 2,708 cases of the coronavirus, according to the latest data available on Friday.

In Santa Clara County, the total of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,870 on Friday with the announcement of 37 new cases. The total number of deaths has jumped by four to 73, 47 men and 26 women.

There are 187 people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Santa Clara County, 110 of whom are in acute beds and 71 of whom are in ICU.

San Mateo County's total of cases reached to 838, 450 of whom are female and 388 of whom are male as of Friday. The death toll remains at 28.

Of the total cases, 72 with COVID-19 or suspected to have the disease are hospitalized, with 16 of those patients in intensive care.

On Friday, both counties scaled up their calls for the public to wear face masks. In San Mateo County, a new order that requires residents and essential employees to wear face coverings when out in the public will be enforced starting this Wednesday at 8 a.m. Santa Clara County, which was previously "recommending" the public wear masks, is now "strongly urging" face coverings.

This is a "critical recommendation," Dr. Sara Cody said in a YouTube video published Friday evening. The new guidance comes as more research emerges on COVID-19.

California finds 16K hotel rooms for homeless

California has acquired nearly 16,000 hotel rooms as part of a statewide initiative to shelter vulnerable individuals experiencing homelessness.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new milestone on Saturday outside of a Motel 6 in Santa Clara County. According to the governor, it's set to be one of 47 Motel 6 buildings throughout 19 counties in the state that was provided by the budget motel chain's corporate headquarters to aid the initiative called Project Roomkey.

With Motel 6's contribution, it will provide 5,025 rooms on top of the additional 10,974 rooms the state separately acquired, surpassing the project's initial goal of 15,000 rooms in a matter of weeks. Newsom said 4,211 vulnerable homeless individuals have now been placed in one of the 10,974 rooms the state has locked in.

The initiative was launched on April 3, with the goal to prioritize sheltering homeless individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, were exposed to the coronavirus, or are high-risk individuals such as seniors age 65 years or older or already have underlying health conditions.

Funding for these new shelters would come from a mix of federal and state government support as well as through public and private partnerships. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) had already agreed to reimburse the state 75% of the costs to purchase the rooms and provide staffing. California will provide $650 million in emergency grants.

Newsom also said that the occupants will be fed three meals a day through a partnership with World Central Kitchen and local restaurants.

In addition, part of an extended goal of Project Roomkey is to segue into more long-term solutions for the homelessness crisis, which Newsom acknowledged on Saturday was an issue long before the COVID-19 pandemic and the most prevalent in the state compared to the rest of the country.

Newsom said that he hopes to purchase these rooms in the future to create permanent sheltering options for the homeless. One of the strategies he outlined at an April 3 press briefing is to seek contracts with properties that have month-to-month occupancy leases and allow right of first refusal — the ability to enter into a transaction before any other party can.

With Motel 6, Newsom stated vaguely that he has created a template with "language" that sets the state up with an opportunity to purchase some of the 47 sites provided by the chain.

Since the outset, Santa Clara County has also been cooperative with the project, taking its own initiative as well to house the homeless. On April 17, the county announced that it successfully placed all homeless individuals known to have tested positive for COVID-19 in temporary housing.

Newsom took the time to praise the county's efforts by bringing up Santa Clara County's Board of Supervisor President Cindy Chavez and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo to provide a few comments at Saturday's press briefing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

