 As health care professionals tend to the sick, mobile mechanics tend to their cars | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 17, 2020, 1:34 pm

As health care professionals tend to the sick, mobile mechanics tend to their cars

Mountain View startup offers repair service in Palo Alto aimed for those on the front line

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, MV-Voice.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Linda Taaffe / Palo Alto Weekly

During the heavy rains earlier this month, Issaic Ruth was more than a bit nervous driving his usual commute from East Palo Alto to Palo Alto after he discovered that his windshield wipers weren't working very well.

But replacing those worn-out wipers wasn't going to be as easy as it once was. As a health care worker for those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19, Ruth has had to limit his routine to home and work to curb his possible exposure to the disease. This means he doesn't do anything that can't be done in either of those two places — including picking up new windshield wipers. And so he continued to make the trip between his home and work despite the danger.

That changed on Thursday. Ruth was the first person in Palo Alto to receive a free car tuneup through a new program launched by Mountain View startup YourMechanic.com to make sure local health care workers have access to services that will keep their cars operable during the coronavirus crisis. Ruth was thrilled: He had his oil changed, and just about everything that was worn-out replaced.

"You have no idea. ... I am so appreciative," he said over the phone while on a quick break from tending to his 60 patients at the Palo Alto Sub-Acute and Rehabilitation Center.

Many health care workers can't take time out of their workday to get their cars fixed, said YourMechanic.com communications director Valerie Demicheva, who helped start the program in Palo Alto after discovering local health care workers' predicaments.

"They go to work and home, and that's it. They're heroes," Demicheva said. "They're continuing to work in risky jobs because they know that someone has to do it, and they've kind of risen to that occasion, so everyone at our company is working harder to try to make health workers' lives a little easier."

Demicheva said routine car maintenance, like an oil change, and other minor repairs can be scheduled through YourMechanic.com. A mechanic will come to the health care employees' workplaces and homes to fix their cars.

The company, which contracts with about 50 independent mechanics throughout the Bay Area, has adopted a no-contact service model, which means that customers can leave their keys in the mailbox or another specified place for the mechanic, who will come on-site. All payments are made through the company's website, so there's no in-person interaction.

Demicheva said the company quickly adopted the no-contact model back in mid-February after it discovered that mechanics were getting nervous working in the community.

"Any way to remove one possible person who could infect you is a plus," she said. "I think providing no-contact service is probably something health care workers in particular really care about."

Demicheva said the company has primarily promoted their special health care worker program through word of mouth.

With so many health precautions in place locally, "It's very hard to reach people these days. You can't just walk into a hospital," she said. The company is reaching out facility by facility through the people they know.

The program officially launched this week with three health care employees scheduled for maintenance work in the parking lot at the Palo Alto Sub-Acute and Rehabilitation Center on Bryant Street on Thursday.

YourMechanic.com hopes to expand the service to more of the 3,000 other cities where it operates throughout the United States, she added. The company already has more than 40 workers signed up for the service in Houston. She said those interested in the program need to send proof of their employment and then the company will set up profiles for them and deposit a gift card into their account. The company plans to provide the service through June.

CEO and President Anthony Rodio said the whole premise of YourMechanic.com is to make getting your car serviced as convenient as possible. The company site currently gets about 6 million visitors a month.

Company co-founders Art Agrawal and Dongyi Liao decided to launch the mobile mechanic service in 2011 after one of them had to sit in a waiting room for quite a long time while his car was being worked on, Rodio said.

"They thought, 'There has to be a better way to get your car repaired. It would be great if you could get it done while you were home,'" he said.

Rodio said it's a model that is working particularly well during this coronavirus crisis.

"We're finding that people still need what we're doing," he said. "No one is leaving their house these days, but they still need their car operational to get to the doctor or the grocery store."

A lot of the calls are from people who had put off their car's general maintenance, like the replacement of their brake pads, he said.

"Some of our customers are sitting at home and there's nothing really going on, so they've been more vigilant about taking this time to see what needs to get done around the house and to their car," he said.

Health care workers interested in receiving free services can email amy@yourmechanic.com.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

'They're all scared beyond belief.' Palo Alto's Dan Gordon's closes as local restaurants face uncertain future
By Elena Kadvany | 43 comments | 12,442 views

Flying: Coming soon to an airport near you...
By Sherry Listgarten | 18 comments | 3,921 views

Is Palo Alto too generous in paying its staff?
By Diana Diamond | 28 comments | 3,855 views

Couples and Premarital: Ping Pong
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 3,520 views

A Slow Economic Recovery Ahead--What do You Need to See Before the Economy Reopens
By Steve Levy | 35 comments | 3,137 views

View all local blogs
 