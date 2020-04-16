Photo essay: Life under the coronavirus

A mural, based off of the United States Marine Corps War Memorial, depicting a doctor and other essential workers hoisting the American flag is displayed in the front yard of a house in Mountain View on April 9, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

How people respond to crisis can be seen as a measure of character, as well as of common sense, resilience and determination. Those traits are on full display in our community as residents and others who work and volunteer on the Midpeninsula don masks, take precautions while traveling to their destinations, find respite from their worries in the outdoors and otherwise perform everyday tasks in order to take care of their families and friends.

Our visual journalist, Magali Gauthier, has captured images of people coping with the COVID-19 threat that has disrupted our lives. We present some of those photos on this special webpage that will be updated weekly.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.