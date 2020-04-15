 Mountain View triples its rent relief package to $1.6M | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 15, 2020, 1:44 pm

Mountain View triples its rent relief package to $1.6M

 
by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

The Mountain View City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to drastically increase its emergency funding for renters who are out of work due to the new coronavirus, cobbling together $1.1 million in additional funding for rent relief.

The action, seen as a way to stave off displacement and homelessness, comes after a crush of more than 1,400 households in the city requested financial assistance as of Monday, April 13. At the current rate, the city's initial $500,000 in rent relief will be exhausted before serving even a fifth of those requests.

Since March 17, schools and businesses deemed nonessential have been shuttered in accordance with state and local stay at home orders to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The shutdown triggered immediate, massive job losses, leaving many strapped for cash to pay for April rent. By some measures, nearly one-third of tenants across the U.S. did not pay their monthly rent by April 5.

With May rents due in just two weeks and demand vastly exceeding the available financial assistance elsewhere in the region, City Council members at the April 14 meeting agreed to beef up the city's own rent relief fund using some unusual financial footwork. The $500,000 fund set up last month pulled money out of affordable housing funds, whereas Tuesday's $1.1 million infusion comes from federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. About $350,000 takes cash from future 2020-21 CDBG funding to use for emergency relief.

All told, the city now has $1.6 million available for renter relief, far higher than most other Bay Area cities including Sunnyvale ($250,000), Redwood City ($489,000) and Gilroy ($50,000). San Jose and Santa Clara County have each contributed $2 million for financial assistance, but those cities have much larger populations and aren't nearly as generous per capita, said Councilman John McAlister, who touted Mountain View as a leader in the crisis.

"We are far exceeding any city in comparable size," he said. "You look at the county, $2 million, you look at San Jose -- We are making these people look like they are not really addressing the issue."

On McAlister's recommendation, the council also voted to ask staff to dig up an additional $1 million -- from a yet-to-be-determined source -- that could be earmarked for helping city residents impacted by the coronavirus. Council members balked at the idea of taking money out of the general fund, agreeing that its money is going to be needed in the event of a recession following the immediate crisis.

Councilman Chris Clark cautioned that other priorities are going to come up in the next six to 12 months in the aftermath of the coronavirus monthslong shutdown, and there's always the possibility of another terrible thing happening, like a natural disaster.

"I just want to make sure that we're cognizant that, while we're talking about a very important need in our community, it's not going to be the only need in our community."

For future rounds of funding, council members agreed to consider tailoring the rent relief program to more carefully target the city's neediest residents, including requirements that it serve lower-income families and households that have not received financial assistance elsewhere.

Assistance to date, by the numbers

So who has been getting rent checks with city funds, and how much money are they getting? The latest count shows that 160 households have received help through the rental assistance program as of Monday, according to data collected by the nonprofit Community Services Agency (CSA), which runs the rent relief program.

CSA is able to process the requests in about one week and is mailing between 5 and 15 checks per day, averaging $2,085 in assistance per household. As of this week, $330,000 has been disbursed, amounting to two-thirds of the initial funding to serve just 11% of the requests.

Though the city left the program open to households making up to 120% of the Area Median Income, or $157,700 for a family of four, the checks have largely gone to extremely low-income families. CSA is reporting that 61% of the families who have received help to date make -- at most -- 30% of the AMI, or about $44,000 for a family of four.

Only 2% of the recipients to date have a moderate income between 81% and 120% of the AMI, according to CSA's data. Mayor Margaret Abe-Koga said she wondered whether the city needs to impose eligibility requirements on rent relief when, to date, it's been going to the right people.

"We have the experts doing it and the numbers that are showing in the data we have so far, I think, is proving that we are reaching the folks who need this assistance the most," Abe-Koga said. "I think the best thing we can do is allow CSA as much flexibility as possible."

One of the ways that CSA has been able to stretch the funding is by asking renters to pitch in what they can for April rent and let CSA cover the gap, said Tom Myers, executive director of the nonprofit. Councilwoman Alison Hicks suggested the fund could be further stretched if CSA could start urging larger landlords, that aren't strapped for cash but nevertheless are benefiting from the city's rent relief program, to contribute to the fund as well.

"I would not feel that I was safeguarding our taxpayer money or our CDBG funding very well if we didn't make that request in some official way," Hicks said. "We need to extend it as much as possible and have some sort of official ask for our more stable and larger landlords."

Comments

4 people like this
Posted by Bored M
a resident of Cuesta Park
5 hours ago

So.... when's the mortgage relief package coming?

4 people like this
Posted by SC Parent
a resident of Cuesta Park
4 hours ago

Why is City Council paying rent for people? How does this "stave off displacement and homelessness" when state law prevents any renter from being displaced or evicted during this emergency? @KevinForestieri, do you just copy and paste?

6 people like this
Posted by mike
a resident of Gemello
4 hours ago

The Council often discusses reserves, and what they should be used for. Emergency reserves are for emergencies, and THIS is an emergency. I'm not suggesting spending money willy-nilly, but well managed cities don't use reserves for routine budget balancing but for true emergency situations like earthquake, flood, or pandemic.

4 people like this
Posted by Kevin Forestieri
Mountain View Voice Staff Writer
4 hours ago

@SC Parent

Nothing in the eviction moratorium relieves a tenant's obligation to pay rent, and tenants in arrears will eventually have to pay for April/May rent. Think of the rent relief fund as a way to prevent displacement after the moratorium has been lifted, rather than an immediate-term way of keeping people housed. That's how the folks at CSA describe it, anyway.

4 people like this
Posted by Waldo
a resident of Waverly Park
3 hours ago

We are fortunate to have CSA deeply rooted in our community. Their expansive relationship with our less fortunate neighbors, their rigorous vetting process, and their experienced and caring staff assure the absolute best use of precious resources. As CSA tirelessly works on our behalf, they are in dire need of new volunteers, as the at-risk older volunteers have temporarily stepped away.

2 people like this
Posted by David
a resident of Waverly Park
3 hours ago

Great to see MV City Council working hard to help citizens who need the most help in this time of need, and the council is not attacking landlords or trying to place the burden on landlords like San Jose Council is.

Like this comment
Posted by B Burr
a resident of Rengstorff Park
2 hours ago

Say what's the deal with those homes off Rengstorff Ave near old Middlefield behind Los Altos taqueria that say "no trespassing ,yes that means you!" "Trespasser will be shot". There are orange cones blocking their driveway entrance.

You guys know which ones I mean?

Like this comment
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Castro City
2 hours ago

Some comments:

The City of Mountain View is using city funds to provide profits to a private industry. This is not a realistic approach because it is only going to fund 1 month at a time. The new news that LA will not have sports or other entertainment permits until 2021 should be a clear indication we are at least 6 months away from any approach of normalization. In effect, the City Council of Mountain View will eventually become bankrupt if it intends to continue this plan.

Second Comment, landlords if they have conventional funding are given as much as 6 months of a mortgage holiday from the CARE act. The condition is that they cannot expect rent payments while using it. So if these landlords are CHOOSING to not use that provision or are but not following through with the condition that rent payments are to be put on holiday, should the City take that responsibility? That is more than 50% of their expenses. Which means for as long as those holidays are in place they are getting a major CASH windfall because they are DEMANDING rent to be paid.

Third, As far as anyone "attacking" landlords, this situation is unfortunate, that the VIRUS is likely going to put landlords out of business. BUT they should have had the proper insurance in place. Granted that these landlords needed to be smart enough to avoid "scam" insurance. Some insurance companies craft business continuity insurance with major means to prevent paying out when the policy holder needs to receive their benefits. This is not a situation where the tenants or the city should be required to protect their cash flow.

2 people like this
Posted by Landlord subsidy
a resident of Slater
30 minutes ago

This subsidy is for landlords. Renters that cannot afford to pay ARE MOT PAYING and cannot be evicted for 6 months at least.

