Coronavirus weekend update: Peninsula records 350 new cases over past 5 days

Santa Clara County saw its total of coronavirus cases and deaths rise to 1,566 as of Saturday with 82 new cases and one new death. The total number of deaths now stands at 51.

The county now has recorded 194 people hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Saturday, nine more than on Friday, with 72 of those patients in intensive care. On Friday, the county recorded 185 people hospitalized with the coronavirus, 100 fewer patients from the day before.

The county Public Health Department has also broken out cases by city. Palo Alto has 59 cases and Mountain view has 32.

San Mateo County watched its total of cases increase by 73 since Monday. As of Friday, the county reported 652 cases and the death toll has stayed at 21 since Monday. It had not posted Saturday totals as of 6 p.m.

A total of 72 patients have been hospitalized with the virus as of Friday, 20 of whom are in intensive care. Another 32 ICU beds are occupied by people without the virus, leaving another 39 beds available as needed.

The county provided totals for how many surge beds and ventilators are in use, 103 and 55, respectively, though the numbers don't differentiate which ones are for COVID-19 patients and which ones are for other hospital patients.

$100 million to support child care

Gov.Gavin Newsom announced the release of a $100 million child-care package on Friday to support child-care services, and child-care providers who are serving essential infrastructure workers and vulnerable populations and their children during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Of the funding, $50 million will go to the California Department of Education to pay for up to 20,000 limited-term, additional state-subsidized slots for child care. The other $50 million will go to the department to ensure child-care centers, facilities and family-provider homes are safe and clean for the children and families they are serving. The funding reimburses the providers for the purchase of gloves, face coverings, cleaning supplies and other labor related to cleaning in accordance with federal and state public health and safety guidelines.

Sheriff announces positive cases

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Saturday announced that two of its professional staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been quarantines at home and are under a physician's care.

The agency did not elaborate on the staff members but said they haven't been to work since late March. The two cases appear unrelated. The areas where they work have been professionally cleaned,

No inmates, correctional officers nor deputies have tested positive in the county correctional facilities. The correctional department is screening anyone who enters the facilities and with decreased inmates populations therein ample space to quarantine inmates if needed. The facilities are being deep sanitized regularly and inmates and staff practice social distancing, the department said.

Open spaces

Visiting San Mateo County open spaces will no longer be an option on the weekends for the time being. The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District has closed all of its open spaces in the county on Saturdays and Sundays effective April 11.

The shutdowns were requested by San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow and apply to the following areas:

● Coal Creek.

● El Corte de Madera Creek.

● La Honda Creek.

● Los Trancos.

● Pulgas Ridge.

● Purisima Creek Redwoods.

● Ravenswood.

● Russian Ridge.

● Skyline Ridge.

● Teague Hill.

● Thornewood.

Long Ridge and Windy Hill open space preserves are already fully closed until further notice, including on weekdays.

Read more about the closures here.

Many Santa Clara County parks and trails are open, including restroom facilities, during Easter weekend, but county officials reiterated at a press conference Friday to maintain social distance and, if possible, avoid heavily populated trails.

"Cut your trips short and plan ahead," county Supervisor Dave Cortese said. "Choose trails that are less frequented."

Residents should also only gather with family members they have sheltered in place with or friends that have closely followed the social distancing rules.

For more information on which trails and parks may be opened, visit sccgov.org.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

---

