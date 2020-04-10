 Mountain View's safe parking lot is now open 24/7, and RV dwellers are moving in | News | Mountain View Online |

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 10, 2020, 1:32 pm

Mountain View's safe parking lot is now open 24/7, and RV dwellers are moving in

City partnered with Santa Clara County to expand hours after its overnight-only restrictions failed to attract many vehicles

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Residents living in cars and RVs finally have a safe, dedicated place to park their vehicles during the day in Mountain View, overcoming a major obstacle that for months quashed participation in the city's fledgling safe parking program.

Starting this week, a dedicated part of the Shoreline Amphitheatre parking lot will now be open for inhabited vehicles 24 hours a day, according to an announcement by the city. This removes previous requirements to leave the lot daily between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., which deeply undercut the city's goal of bringing oversized vehicles off of city streets, where many formed into curbside encampments.

The Shoreline lot opened for around-the-clock operation for the first time on Wednesday, April 8, and has been filling up faster than expected, said Amber Stime, executive director of the nonprofit Move MV, which runs the program. Twelve applicants -- all with RVs -- showed up that day, and many of them remained in the lot through Thursday afternoon.

Stime said she believes the lot will be at its capacity of 29 RVs once she goes through the full list of past applications.

"People with kids in the school district have applied as well, and now we just need to follow through," Stime said. "We took as many as we could yesterday but we had to stay on through the evening, 8 or 9 p.m., taking in more people."

Mountain View city staff have grappled for years with a growing number vehicle dwellers largely concentrated along city streets including Crisanto Avenue, Shoreline Boulevard and Continental Circle. The latest count in 2019 found that 606 homeless people reside in Mountain View, up 47% from 2017, and an increasing number have turned to cars and RVs for shelter.

The City Council voted in September last year to prohibit oversized vehicles from parking on streets with bike lanes and along "narrow streets" less than 40 feet wide. The hope was that the ban, combined with creating safe parking sites, would encourage vehicle dwellers to move to a more suitable location.

The move was blasted by critics as a way to push homeless people out of Mountain View under the pretext of traffic safety, and came after years of pressure from residents who saw the long lines of occupied RVs as a blight. There were dire predictions that the city's restrictions on safe parking -- including the requirement to leave during the day -- would doom its chances of actually being used.

In the early months of the program's launch, that appeared to be the case. Few vehicle dwellers signed up to relocate to a safe parking site due to onerous rules imposed by the city, particularly the requirement to pack up and leave every morning.

City staff members insisted that their hands were tied. By opening safe parking lots for all-day parking, the city would be forced to comply with a host of other state requirements normally suited for mobile home parks, potentially putting the city on the hook for tenant protections and relocation assistance.

The breakthrough came in February, when Santa Clara County offered to lease the Shoreline lot and use its special status under state law to run a 24-hour safe parking lot with immunity from mobile home residency laws.

Despite the delay, people seem excited to jump on the opportunity, Stime said.

"I think people are very grateful," she said. "There were so many 'Thank yous', they're very happy and a lot of them were quick to respond. This is something they've been waiting for."

Homeless under the threat of COVID-19

Santa Clara County has made a significant push in recent weeks to boost homeless shelter space amid the spread of the new coronavirus, responding to a public health order that encourages all residents to stay at home in order to avoid exposure to the virus.

Part of that response meant quickly expanding access to safe parking lots in Mountain View. Shortly after the shelter order, council members voted at an emergency meeting to approve similar lease agreements with the county to operate 24-hour lots at two additional locations -- a VTA lot on Evelyn Avenue and a parking lot on Terra Bella Avenue.

People living in vehicles along city streets will not face fines or be towed during the coronavirus emergency orders. A notice distributed to vehicle dwellers on March 20 encourages people to enroll in the safe parking program, but adds that the Mountain View Police Department has suspended its parking enforcement efforts including 72-hour violations.

"At this time, officers will only conduct parking enforcement if we receive complaints regarding a public health or a public safety hazard," the notice states.

But the message appears to have been muddled. Earlier in the month, city public works staff posted notices that all vehicles must be moved off of streets with bike lanes in order to install "Oversized Vehicle Parking Restriction" signs on March 9 -- essentially rolling out the ban passed in September as the spread of the virus was reaching full swing. The line of RVs that were a common sight on Shoreline Boulevard for years has since vanished.

In recent weeks, the county has rapidly expanded its shelter services in order to take as many homeless people as possible off the streets and get them into a safe environment. Shelters that previously operated only overnight are now open all day, and seasonal shelters typically open during winter months are now staying open through the emergency, including the shelter at Trinity United Methodist Church in downtown Mountain View.

Part of that expansion means a vast increase in safe parking programs, which was previously only a small sliver of the Santa Clara County's shelter capacity. In February, the county released a report stating there were only 109 safe parking spaces.

Along with Mountain View's trio of safe parking lots, the state of California provided 105 trailers to the city of San Jose to operate a temporary homeless shelter in a parking lot near Happy Hollow Park and Zoo.

Comments

4 people like this
Posted by govt bureaucracy
a resident of Waverly Park
7 hours ago

Notice that this was only possible because they exempted themselves from mobile home residency laws.
How much more varied kinds of housing would be available at lower costs if we would just loosen all the laws and regulations? Between govt bureaucracy and NIMBYism we are the source of our own problems.....
Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


19 people like this
Posted by Peter
a resident of Cuesta Park
7 hours ago

Good luck ending this in the future. This is now a permanent RV park. Come in ye RVs from far and away, we’ve got ya covered.

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by reader
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago

@Peter, what proof do you have that people move from a more affordable area, to a more expensive area, so they can live in a vehicle?

There but for the grace of God goes you.

Email Town Square Moderator      


20 people like this
Posted by justaworkingstiff
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

Mountain View City Council actually did a good job here.
They are helping *Ex-Mountain view residents*
Safe Parking is an organized, planned way to help these people
- Safe place to park
- Services such as garbage, water, sewage disposal
- Social Services to help get them back on their feet
- Share the burden across all MV residents, not just a few neighborhoods
- Centralized location is a more efficient way provide services to RVs

The alternative free-for-all by Lenny Siegel is very poor planning
- Anybody from any where can come park anywhere in Mountain View
- No provision for garbage, water, sewage disposal
(Other than than use public parks - which MV residents may want to use)
(With Covid 19 - Sanitation stations have been deployed at taxpayer expense
after park bathroom closed)
- Parking anywhere RVs want means MV residents in those areas must
bear a disproportionate burden. Oversize vehicles impeding car
and bicycle traffic. Without formal services, sewage gets dumped into
the drains in the streets. Environmental groups are suing the city of MV
for the pollution such dumping is causing.
- It is ok to spend MV tax payer money for ex-MV residents who have had
housing problems
- It is not ok to spend MV tax payer money on anybody who want to live in
their RV in Mountain View just because of lax enforcement of the laws
and they just want a cheap place to live on the streets.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
6 hours ago

On a somewhat related topic, 4 days ago on Monday April 6 the state Judicial Council passed several interim rules for operation of California courts. One such rule is that courts will not issue a summons in an eviction (unlawful detainer) case (residential or commercial) until 90 days after the declared end of the statewide emergency. There is an exception where the landlord gets permission to proceed from a judge based on evidence that eviction is needed for health and safety. It might apply to a CRACK HOUSE, for example. And police can still arrest tenants for committing crimes - although another rule passed by the Judicial Council lowers bail to zero except for serious felonies. A "summons" is what requires a defendant (tenant) to respond to a lawsuit or suffer a "default" by failing to respond on time. So even though a landlord could file a lawsuit (unlawful detainer complaint) and give a copy to a tenant, the lawsuit would remain legally not served because of the absence of a summons. The statewide landlord group, the California Apartment Association (CAA), yesterday called upon the Judicial Council to reconsider. No change seems likely. So while tenants should avoid getting behind in paying rent, those who cannot or do not pay will not be facing eviction via an unlawful detainer action for many months. Anyone who does receive official-looking papers concerning eviction should contact an attorney. If some attorneys are employed by government to provide assistance, maybe someone will next post that information here. And maybe the Voice can run an article on the subject.

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Billy Bob
a resident of Bailey Park
6 hours ago

It took city council 5 years to provide 29 spaces we have over 600 RVs in the city now up 47percent from 3 years ago .We more than likely get 29 RVs moving into Mountain View a week . This is progress I would hate to see what failure looks like .

Email Town Square Moderator      


18 people like this
Posted by Disgusting
a resident of Bailey Park
6 hours ago

And who pays for all this and what it the price tag now and down the road?

This will turn into a problem similar to feeding stray cats. More and more will come and it will get worse. And we already have porta potties in many parks just for the homeless and even the regular park bathrooms are now considered homeless bathrooms. The worse part is that this will take years to undo. Kiss your parks goodbye Mountain View!

Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by Peter
a resident of Cuesta Park
5 hours ago

@reader-,
Just to clarify my comment: as RVs take up new residents at the Shoreline parking lot, we will get new RVs taking their spots on the City streets.

I’m 100% opposed to this. Enough is enough!

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Polomom
a resident of Waverly Park
2 hours ago

@Billy Bob, no, it took this City Council only 2 years, which is fast compared to previous Councils that did nothing. Abe Koga and Matichak did a great job pushing for these lots paid for by the county and having Simitian behind it. What should have been done: Every vehicle dweller is forced to live in one of our city lots with all the services. Instead we are supplying porta potties and hand washing stations all over the city, leaving the vehicle dwellers the choice of parking spot. But council followed the pressure put on them by Lenny's group. For them nothing is ever good enough. When the pandemic is over, our council will have its hands full undoing services and regulating the growing vehicle population in Mountain View. And Kevin Forestieri, stop using the word "BAN" there was never a ban. Over sized vehicle parking was regulated, just like in any other city of America!

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Trump
a resident of Waverly Park
2 hours ago

It's great to see folks like Polomom endorse the Trump strategy, where Matichak and Abe-Koga fought tooth and nail to kick out vehicle dwellers in our city, and then once we are in a global pandemic and any decent person realizes we need to help them, blame your predecessors like Lenny Siegel for the predicament. Shows that there's not much distance between the rich Silicon Valley liberals and the MAGAs in policy, only temperament.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Polomom
a resident of Waverly Park
2 hours ago

@Trump. It was our own councils previously that caused our city to turn into RV campgrounds. If we want to help these temporary vehicle dwellers to regain permanent housing we need to have safe parking lots with social services. Accepting RVs as permanent housing solution is morally unacceptable. Leave Trump out of this Mountain View specific issue.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Lenny Siegel
a resident of Old Mountain View
10 minutes ago

At least four years ago Pat Showalter and I proposed a sanctioned encampment ("safe parking") at the Shoreline Amphitheater parking lots for our vehicle households. The idea was to provide sanitation services and case management to help people find more permanent housing. Instead, some of our colleagues and the city manager initiated a program based on church parking lots. Unfortunately, that well-intentioned program did not generate enough spaces, with no spaces for oversized vehicles. Now, due to the pandemic catastrophe, we have a chance to demonstrate that this approach makes sense.

With people living vehicles in many California cities, it's ridiculous to attribute their presence in Mountain View to city policies. Rather, vehicle residents are here for the same reasons as the rest of us: jobs, schools, family, doctors, friends, and weather.

Email Town Square Moderator      


