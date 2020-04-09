This year, the faithful go online to celebrate Passover, Easter week

The rituals of Passover aren't traditionally performed through video chat, and the Christian Holy Week services aren't usually streamed live. But synagogues and churches throughout the Peninsula are devising creative ways to virtually connect for the upcoming holidays of their respective faiths while following social-distancing orders.

Perhaps for the first time in Congregation Kol Emeth's 63-year history, the familiar melody of The Lion King's "Circle of Life" will mark the beginning of Passover. Rather than the sweeping refrain of the chorus, "It's the circle of life," the lyrics have been altered and an all-male Jewish a cappella group sang, "At the Seder tonight."

Rabbi David Booth, who is hosting the Zoom-based Seder — a ritual feast prepared on the first day of Passover — Wednesday evening is using YouTube and its trove of parody songs and traditional Jewish music to maintain some semblance of normalcy while adding new notes of hope and laughter.

"Passover is very much a home-based holiday," said Booth, a rabbi for Kol Emeth of 17 years. "But now I can start to draw anything from the internet. This is a great time to use YouTube to find those resources."

As someone who's accustomed to hosting more than 30 people at his family's home on the first day of Passover, Booth was disheartened to find out he won't be able to share the biblical story of Exodus in-person — a story that's always retold during Seder and is symbolically represented through the foods on the Passover Seder plate.

So to take full advantage of the new virtual medium, Booth said he is using the screen-sharing features of Zoom to retell the several-thousand-years-old tales in a way that's fit for the 21st century — using videos on the internet.

"People are doing all kinds of things to really make the story come alive," he said.

The traditions of Holy Week and Easter Sunday on April 12 also have been upended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, from anthems sung by a choir to baptisms conducted during Easter services. Paul Taylor, a teaching pastor for Peninsula Bible Church of Palo Alto, said that the electricity inside a room packed for an Easter Sunday service that's filled with upbeat music could be lost under the social-distancing orders.

But his church and several other congregations are using the unprecedented situation to do something new during the Christian Holy Week: collaborate.

Working with up to 30 different congregations, Peninsula Bible Church has organized collaborative online prayer events and daylong Bible readings this week. The church also is joining with Central Peninsula Church of Foster City, Peninsula Covenant Church of Redwood City and New North Church of San Bruno to prerecord music for the livestreamed Easter Sunday services.

"One of the neat things that has happened because of the shelter-in-place order is that a lot of churches are collaborating more than they used to," Taylor said. "There's fewer physical barriers. We could never gather our churches in the same building, but you can easily do the same online event."

At First Presbyterian Church in Mountain View, Lead Pastor Tim Boyer said the church will be doing an online Holy Communion Thursday morning, a rite in the Maundy Thursday service that commemorates Jesus' last supper. For Easter, the church will have a prerecorded worship service published on its website and YouTube channel by Saturday afternoon.

It doesn't replace the intimacy of gathering in-person. But Boyer does acknowledge that solely focusing on the church's online presence these days has helped attract a consistent number of online visitors, averaging around two times more than the 100 people that might come in-person to an Easter Sunday service each year.

"There's definitely a place for virtual worship that I think we'll continue on after we do get back to some type of normal way," Boyer said. "I think our whole culture is going to change a little bit through this experience — I'll take the good and carry it on."

Even for Menlo Church, a congregation with six locations up and down the Bay Area, including the original Menlo Park site, suspending on-campus services has pushed the church to think about new online strategies for outreach that may carry over after the COVID-19 crisis.

Eugene Lee, executive pastor of Menlo Church, said that his team is exploring how to increase online interaction among viewers. On Easter, for example, there will be eight services, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and people will be able to chat with other viewers as they watch the service. The service also will include invitations for people to delve deeper into faith, with follow-up resources offered to continue the process.

"The pandemic has definitely accelerated the move to a digital strategy to be connected, to create a community and to disciple members of the church," Lee said. "We've always offered our content online, but this has been an opportunity for us to take that to another level."

Synagogues are no exception. Along with a virtual Seder dinner, Booth said that his Palo Alto congregation hosted a virtual family scavenger hunt Tuesday night for the search of chametz — food with leavening such as bread that is strictly prohibited during Passover. Using a team-building event organizer, Booth and other members of Kol Emeth scoured the exhibits of the Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C., over a Zoom call.

On the last day of Passover, on April 16, Booth hopes to gather all 600 members of Kol Emeth in the same call to sing together and share a few words of hope.

Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills, also will have several virtual Seder dinners Wednesday and Thursday evenings, providing interested hosts a guide on how to prepare a traditional Seder beforehand. In addition to its long lineup of events throughout this week and next, Rabbi Janet Marder and Cantor Jaime Shpall will livestream a worship service that marks the seventh day of Passover.

Though the means of observing Passover and Easter will be different this year, the very purpose of continuing these rituals, for both faiths, remains consistent.

"I feel like we're living in a moment of deep darkness, and we don't know what the end is going to be," Booth said. "So this is precisely a moment where you need rituals that offer hope and turn us toward faith."

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

