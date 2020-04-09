 Students in Mountain View, Los Altos high schools to forgo letter grades this semester | News | Mountain View Online |

Thu, Apr 9, 2020

Students in Mountain View, Los Altos high schools to forgo letter grades this semester

 
Los Altos High School and Mountain View High School students will be offered credit, but no letter grades, for their schoolwork for the rest of the academic year, according to a new policy passed Monday by the Mountain View Los Altos High School District board. (Mountain View Voice file photos.)

by Kate Bradshaw / Mountain View Voice

Students in the Mountain View Los Altos High School District won't be receiving letter grades this semester.

Instead, their performance for the semester will be indicated one of two ways: credit or no credit.

After a vigorous debate, and despite some opposition from parents and students, the district's board voted 4-1 on April 6 in favor of switching to a credit-no credit system, which will give students credit for their coursework but not count toward their GPAs.

The discussion highlighted widespread concerns and arguments in favor of both keeping a letter grading system and switching to a credit-no credit system.

"Moving toward (a) credit-no credit option is probably the most equitable policy for this semester, and this semester only," said Board President Sanjay Dave.

The measure was opposed by board member Phil Faillace, who preferred to see a hybrid system, in which students who perform well would be able to receive a grade letter equivalent, and those who don't wouldn't receive a penalty to their GPAs.

He raised concerns that eliminating the in-progress grades students earned during the first half of the semester would penalize the students who had good grades going into the pandemic, as well as those who had been hard at work to improve them.

Many parents, in public comments, argued that their students deserve to be rewarded for the hard work they've already put into the semester and offered the traditional incentive of a letter grade to keep working hard under trying circumstances.

But ultimately, considering the shortcomings of the current online teaching system; the assurances of many universities to show flexibility toward students with their winter, spring and summer grades this year; the significant baseline inequities students experience in their home lives; and the unprecedented circumstances created by the global pandemic, a majority of the board members voted in favor of the credit-no credit option.

There are major shortcomings with switching the pedagogical model for high school overnight – or, more accurately, over the course of a week – from the classroom to online learning, explained David Campbell, president of the district's teachers association.

To start, teachers aren't even confident there's an adequate platform lined up for them to administer tests to their students in an equitable way that ensures the test's integrity, Campbell said.

"I've never trained to be an online teacher," he said "I can't give my best right now because I'm working in a medium I haven't been trained to work in."

Using Zoom to work with students, especially in an unruly class, can create its own challenges. Some teachers have been recorded against their wishes and the footage made into humorous videos with voices dubbed over them, he said. That represents a violation of privacy and of the education code, which prevents teachers from being recorded unless they wish to be, he said.

And some classes just won't translate well to online learning, like ceramics or technical programs, Campbell noted.

Many universities have announced that they're lifting some of their admissions requirements for students seeking to enroll in the fall and later years as applicable.

The Regents of the University of California acted on March 31 to adopt some new short-term policies to ease pressure on students while school is so altered. The U.C. regents have lifted the letter grade requirement on its so-called "A-G" courses for the winter, spring and summer of 2020 for all students, including those admitted as freshmen for the coming fall, and will accept alternate pass-fail or credit-no credit alternatives. The university system also lifted the standardized testing requirement for students applying for admission in Fall 2021. Students are now expected to submit final transcripts by July 1.

“The goal of these changes is to ensure a fair process that does not affect the life chances of students who, but for the coronavirus pandemic, would have become full-time students at the University of California,” said Kum-Kum Bhavnani, chair of the Academic Senate in a press statement.

The California State University (CSU) system will also be accepting a grade of "credit" or "pass" instead of a letter grade for courses that meet "A-G" requirements and will not include those toward high school GPA calculations, according to a memo from the university system's office of the chancellor.

For students worried about future college applications, Superintendent Nellie Meyer said it's likely that universities will want to know how they're making the most of this unprecedented time.

"We have students grocery shopping for others. We have students creating masks. We have students reflecting on their priorities, families and health," she said. "Those are the kind of things, also, we want to emphasize."

But even beyond the fact that universities appear to be flexible and understanding of the current circumstances for high school students, another reason to switch to the credit-no credit system, Meyer argued, is that many students no longer have the classroom as a space to help mediate some of the existing inequities that exist in students' home lives, whether that's access to internet and a laptop, or even just a safe, quiet place to study.

"We're no longer in the classroom," she said. "When you are in the classroom you can provide more equitable services."

As it is, said board member Debbie Torok, "We're not playing on equal fields here."

"We really have to consider the trauma that this is causing to everyone, adults and youth alike," said Margarita Navarro, associate superintendent. "We are not interacting with the rest of the world as we typically do."

The Los Altos High School Talon reports that Prom at Los Altos High School has been rescheduled for Friday, Aug. 7, and may be postponed until Wednesday, Nov. 26, if the shelter-at-home order is still in effect in August. The high school's senior picnic has been canceled and the ticket price will be credited toward the purchase of a Prom ticket, students report.

Posted by Thank you
a resident of Blossom Valley
10 hours ago

This is the right decision— I applaud the Board for taking this step though I’m sure there will be parents who push back. There are far too many students who aren’t in a position to learn effectively online through no fault of their own. And teachers in the same boat.

High achievers will still find ways to shine— this is a global crisis and grades can wait.

Posted by KM
a resident of Monta Loma
9 hours ago

I am a teacher in a nearby high school district and I wish we would do this! I am trying my best to teach online and have gotten good feedback so far but Comcast is so slow right now that I can barely do audio calls, let alone video calls, let alone two of us teleconferencing in the same house, which is making it hard to teach students live in any meaningful manner. Everything has to be pre-recorded and posted. The students are under so much academic pressure. We just need to lay off.

Posted by MVLA Parent
a resident of Jackson Park
8 hours ago

I am extremely disappointed that MVLA chose to adopt a credit/no credit system for Spring Semester. This unduly punishes students who were working hard to improve their grades for this semester over last semester -- and also sends them the message that all of their hard work for the 3rd quarter -- and all their effort in the 4th -- is of little relevance now.

As the FAQ says, this now means that only 3 semesters of their high school program will determine their college trajectory.

Explain to me the math behind this statement:

The UCs will have the three semesters but trying to improve the UC GPA with spring semester grades will not have an impact on the UC admission,

How does that work? Let's say a sophomore student (note that this isn't my son in particular, but is used to illustrate the point ) -- got a 3.0 average for Fall and then the next three quarters would have gotten a 4.0 average.

Under the graded system, they would have a GPA of 3.75. Under the new system, they would have a 3.66 at the end of their Junior year next year. With the competitiveness of college -- are you saying that doesn't matter? Or are you saying that for students who are sophomores this year, the UCs will also be counting their first semester senior year (by having late admissions?)

Are the UCs going to ignore this semester for ALL applicants from all schools?

This was the LEAST acceptable option on the survey that was sent out. Why not at least pick the option that kids could only raise their 3Q grade but not fall behind? Doesn't that achieve the same exact goal only with more incentive?

We deserve more details and a far better explanation for this choice than students "will be managing a variety of obstacles as we implement distance learning." and "Removing the letter grade will allow students to focus on learning and not a grade."

If that's true -- THEN WHY GIVE GRADES AT ALL IN SCHOOL TO BEGIN WITH???

In short: We deserve more answers, such as:

Are ALL school districts in California going to adopt this system? What percentage of school districts nationwide are going to adopt this system?

What was determined to be suboptimal about the other three options presented to the school community -- particularly the one that would have let students raise their Q3 grade but not be punished for Q4 if it was too much of a challenge?

Perhaps most importantly: How does the district plan to measure the effectiveness of distance learning without grades -- without seeing if students improve or are hurt by distance learning? What if next year is the same and we have to go to distance learning again? Without those kinds of metrics, decisions will be far more difficult to make.

Posted by Timothy Campos
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
8 hours ago

This is a horrible decision and one that was not thought through at all. The issue that is affecting students in MVLA is affecting EVERYONE in our country. However, not everyone is moving to pass/fail grades, in fact most schools in the country are not.

Second, while there are inequities between students, eliminating grades does NOTHING to address them. If we truly care about this problem, we should provide the resources to address it.

Third, what eliminating grades DOES do is to eliminate incentives for students to work hard during this time - at a time where they most need the incentive as the normal alternatives (direct feedback from their teachers, peer pressure, just being exposed to a conducive learning environment) are no longer feasible. Even the superintendent sees this need - I'll refer to a quote from the article: "For students worried about future college applications, Superintendent Nellie Meyer said it's likely that universities will want to know how they're making the most of this unprecedented time" - YES!!!! Which is why we want the Teachers that we PAY FOR to assess them!

Finally, this choice is harmful to the best students. The students who put the most effort into their classes now have no mechanism to recognize them for their efforts as compared to students who put in the bare minimum.

NOT discussed in this article is that the time for public input on this decision was minimized so it could be railed through without awareness by the community.

I don't know the motivations of the school board for this, but I'll point out what this article already says - the people who were for this were the Teachers and Administrators - precisely the people who will MOST BENEFIT from this decision.

This was a bad decision and it should be reversed

Posted by psr
a resident of The Crossings
6 hours ago

I think it was a pretty poor idea to take the least acceptable option of the ones offered by the district. Though other options were offered, it seems as though this was what they were planning to do all along.

What they have basically chosen to do is to take all the hard work students have done in the third quarter and throw it straight into the garbage. The kids who were putting in extra effort and getting As in their AP courses are now at exactly the same level as those kids taking the least challenging courses and getting Cs. If the district was concerned about equity, maybe they could have seen it from the perspective of those students.

Meanwhile, those AP students are STILL doing more work to prepare for the AP exams, which will likely be more difficult since it appears they will be online and un-proctored, eliminating the multiple choice section and focusing on free-response questions. What they are now faced with is a more difficult challenge to get the credit from the AP exams AND no advantage in their GPA for taking the more difficult class and performing well. Hardly equitable.

If the board had thought this through a bit more carefully, they would probably have opted for the plan where 4th quarter grades could help your GPA but not harm it. That would have allowed those who face challenges at home from being hurt while allowing those who are still working extra hard to benefit from their efforts. I realize that a process like that would require more work on the part of the teachers and administrators, but that would have been equitable to ALL students, not just some.

Posted by LAHS Parent
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

Wow! The comments about how hard working kids are getting rewarded and this will benefit kids doing the bare minimum are so tone-deaf to the realities of some of our families. There are kids who are probably working harder than your kid but, who through no fault of their own, can't do as well. Now are trying to learn without a quiet space to work, their disability/emotional support accommodations are gone, they are stressed about parents losing income and they are working to help support the family. To say, but my kid works hard and they deserve that grade and those kids don't is just so selfish.

Also, why do you think the teachers aren't working hard?! I know for a fact that many of them are struggling to work on adapting lesson plans to an online environment, while taking care of their own young children, and struggling with technical difficulties. This is no vacation!

Posted by Trustee Faillace was right
a resident of North Bayshore
5 hours ago

Article Quote: "The measure was opposed by board member Phil Faillace, who preferred to see a hybrid system, in which students who perform well would be able to receive a grade letter equivalent, and those who don't wouldn't receive a penalty to their GPAs."

His option would have rewarded those who need a good second semester to balance any poor performance previous semesters, all the while not hurting those struggling now or will struggle later in our crisis. With UC focusing on 10th+11th grades (and not 9th and 12th), a semester can play a big role in close admissions.

This did not have to be zero sum game that many people were making it out to be.

