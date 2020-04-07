 Obituaries: Janet Kristin Leaver Winter | News | Mountain View Online |

Obituaries: Janet Kristin Leaver Winter

 
Janet Kristin Leaver Winter, 71, resident of Mountain View, died on March 13.

To read her full obituary, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories.

