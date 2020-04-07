Mountain View school officials, bracing for months of closures, shift gears to online learning

Mountain View Whisman School District administrators are set to unveil a comprehensive roadmap next week for how to teach more than 5,000 students remotely through the end of the school year, adjusting for months of education without classrooms.

And while critics say the district has been slow to roll out the plan and hasn't taken advantage of available technology to date — leaving much of the logistics to parents since the closures on March 16 — district officials say it takes time to come up with a strategy that works for everyone. Live, virtual instruction may not be an option for all teachers and students, and access to the internet remains spotty for hundreds of families.

How long schools will remain shuttered has been a moving target, with campuses originally scheduled to resume classes on April 13. Closures were later extended into May, followed by an announcement last week by state officials that districts should expect schools to remain closed through the end of the academic year.

County public health officials shut down schools and nonessential businesses last month as the latest, most onerous wave of measures to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph told the Voice that the district's strategy, called the Distance Learning Program, will have a flexible mix of academic instruction, with the aim of offering the same curriculum via online lessons — available on computers and smart phones — or paper-and-pencil workbooks. Assignments will be entirely voluntary and will not be graded, though the expectation is that students will complete all the work, Rudolph said.

Some parents say that's not enough, and have been adamant about the need for live-streamed instruction during the school day, which is not currently a requirement or a standard across the district. In comments submitted to the school board, several parents noted that schools in Cupertino, Palo Alto and Sunnyvale have already taken the leap toward online instruction as the norm.

Flexible learning plans, on the other hand, put the burden of pacing and monitoring student activities on families, said Macela Yang, a district parent.

"It is very hard for working parents to manage teaching and working 100%," she said. "I feel that the burden has been placed mainly on parents to figure it out, with the school district cheering on from the sideline."

District resident Mike Chudzik said the district is "completely not reacting" by failing to provide online classes, noting that other schools have been offering instruction through the Zoom conference platform.

"Do I get my education taxes back for the lack of education?" he asked. "Step up now or do a better job reacting -- the rest of us have."

Responding to the increasing calls for virtual classes, Rudolph said rolling out such a standard would raise a host of equity problems. At the April 2 school board meeting, he pointed out that over 600 families in the district still need technology in the home to even participate, and that district staff are still working on a plan to distribute Chromebooks to anyone who needs one. The district has already handed out 900 Chromebooks throughout the school year, but it still hasn't fully bridged the digital divide.

More challenging, and less in the district's control, is the lack of internet access. As of the board meeting last week, Rudolph said an estimated 250 families do not have reliable internet access -- either wired or WiFi hotspots -- from their home. The district's bulk purchase of hotspots from internet providers are on backorder, and it's not clear whether the distribution of gift cards for Comcast home installation is a feasible option.

WiFi coverage provided by Xfinity, a subsidiary of Comcast, is fairly good throughout the region, but has significant gaps in parts of the city, Rudolph said. He pointed to areas around Castro Elementary School, a majority low-income school, that have a dearth of internet connectivity.

The previous workaround for families without internet access was for kids to use WiFi hotspots in places like the laundromat and coffee shops inside grocery stores, Rudolph said. But with mandatory social distancing and the closure of dine-in services, many families simply have no other option. And while the district is limited in its ability to solve it, Rudolph said he is encouraging local companies and community partners to help Mountain View students in need.

"In a world where we expect free Wifi with our coffee and in grocery stores and in public buildings, we should expect to have WiFi within our community that is free and accessible to all," he said. "My advice for the community is to step up and find ways to cross the internet divide."

Rudolph said the Distance Learning Program will be tailored to the community in Mountain View, rather than what might work in Cupertino and Palo Alto. For example, many families access the internet and communicate solely through smart phones, making it important for lesson plans and school resources to be available on iPhones and Android phones.

"If you are a family that utilizes a laptop there's something for you," he said. "If you are a family that doesn't have access to the internet, there's something there for you, too. If you are a family whose sole internet option is your cellphone, there will be something there for you, too."

At the board meeting last week, board president Tamara Wilson said she understood that online instruction is the "high demand product" among parents in the district, and that she agreed that the burden of teaching has largely been placed on working parents so far. As a single mom, she said the onus is on her around the clock to work while simultaneously managing her son's time.

But Wilson also emphasized that there are factors out of the district's control, and that teachers themselves may not have the internet connection or the technological proficiency to conduct lessons from home just two weeks after schools were shut down. It takes time to account for all these factors, she said.

"We're really only on day 13 of this. I get (that) we're a high-functioning region in the country, but we're working on our plans, we're trying to do it thoughtfully and our district does not mirror every other district surrounding us," she said. "So I would really caution people against trying to compare it and applying a one-size-fits-all."

Parents who want to weigh in on the Distance Learning Program can submit their feedback online through Wednesday, April 8, at noon.

A new approach to teaching

Largely absent from the board's discussion Thursday was how teachers are supposed to adjust to a world without classrooms and face-to-face interactions with students, particularly younger children who have come to rely on shorter, interactive tasks and physical activities.

Rudolph said he has been working with the Mountain View Educators Association (MVEA), and acknowledged that there are going to be some serious logistical challenges. Some teachers are sharing an apartment and may not have a quiet place to record lessons. There's also a worry that lessons, when done live, may lead to parents trying to jump in or even criticize teachers while they try to manage the virtual classroom. All of this, he said, is on top of trying to redesign lessons to be done remotely.

"It does take time, it's not something you can just jump on," Rudolph said. "There are some valid concerns there."

Sean Dechter, the MVEA president and a teacher at Vargas Elementary, said teachers have independently been exploring ways to connect with students during these "unprecedented" times, including some who have gone above and beyond to design their own multimedia studio as a way to interact with their students. While he agreed that live lessons have drawbacks -- they set an inflexible schedule for families -- he said district teachers have shown a willingness to try out digital education platforms regardless of experience.

"Teachers have been touching base with families and students virtually through Google Hangouts and Zoom," he said. "I feel each and every one of our teachers is growing and jumping into these new modalities of learning."

Kathy Patterson, a longtime first grade teacher at Bubb Elementary School, said she and her colleagues at the school have spent the last few weeks using a mix of online learning platforms including Google Classroom, ClassDojo and Seesaw. It's been a learning curve for parents and teachers alike, she said, but communication has been strong.

Lately, Patterson said her strategy consists of dropping off documents and links into a Google Drive for families to access for daily lessons, which include some of her own short 15- to 20-minute instructional videos for "listening and learning," a component of first-grade English language arts.

"In these videos, after I read aloud the text, I give listeners (students) questions to ponder before offering examples of correct responses," she said. "At first, creating these videos wasn't easy because I had to get over listening to my own speech on camera. Eventually I came to terms with knowing that it doesn't have to sound perfect, meaning any interruptions of extraneous noise which can happen at home was fine."

Other teachers at the school have found success on other platforms, teaching science lessons on a YouTube channel or using another platform called Screencastify. Starting this week, Patterson said she'll be creating a Google Classroom for her students as part of the Distance Learning Program.

"I'm sure I can speak for all teachers on how much we are missing our students even though we are connecting with many of them through Zoom meetings," Patterson said. This is her last year at Bubb, as she has plans to retire in June.