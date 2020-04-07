 Mountain View school officials, bracing for months of closures, shift gears to online learning | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 7, 2020, 1:52 pm

Mountain View school officials, bracing for months of closures, shift gears to online learning

Assignments will be entirely voluntary and will not be graded

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, MV-Voice.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View Whisman School District administrators are set to unveil a comprehensive roadmap next week for how to teach more than 5,000 students remotely through the end of the school year, adjusting for months of education without classrooms.

And while critics say the district has been slow to roll out the plan and hasn't taken advantage of available technology to date — leaving much of the logistics to parents since the closures on March 16 — district officials say it takes time to come up with a strategy that works for everyone. Live, virtual instruction may not be an option for all teachers and students, and access to the internet remains spotty for hundreds of families.

How long schools will remain shuttered has been a moving target, with campuses originally scheduled to resume classes on April 13. Closures were later extended into May, followed by an announcement last week by state officials that districts should expect schools to remain closed through the end of the academic year.

County public health officials shut down schools and nonessential businesses last month as the latest, most onerous wave of measures to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph told the Voice that the district's strategy, called the Distance Learning Program, will have a flexible mix of academic instruction, with the aim of offering the same curriculum via online lessons — available on computers and smart phones — or paper-and-pencil workbooks. Assignments will be entirely voluntary and will not be graded, though the expectation is that students will complete all the work, Rudolph said.

Some parents say that's not enough, and have been adamant about the need for live-streamed instruction during the school day, which is not currently a requirement or a standard across the district. In comments submitted to the school board, several parents noted that schools in Cupertino, Palo Alto and Sunnyvale have already taken the leap toward online instruction as the norm.

Flexible learning plans, on the other hand, put the burden of pacing and monitoring student activities on families, said Macela Yang, a district parent.

"It is very hard for working parents to manage teaching and working 100%," she said. "I feel that the burden has been placed mainly on parents to figure it out, with the school district cheering on from the sideline."

District resident Mike Chudzik said the district is "completely not reacting" by failing to provide online classes, noting that other schools have been offering instruction through the Zoom conference platform.

"Do I get my education taxes back for the lack of education?" he asked. "Step up now or do a better job reacting -- the rest of us have."

Responding to the increasing calls for virtual classes, Rudolph said rolling out such a standard would raise a host of equity problems. At the April 2 school board meeting, he pointed out that over 600 families in the district still need technology in the home to even participate, and that district staff are still working on a plan to distribute Chromebooks to anyone who needs one. The district has already handed out 900 Chromebooks throughout the school year, but it still hasn't fully bridged the digital divide.

More challenging, and less in the district's control, is the lack of internet access. As of the board meeting last week, Rudolph said an estimated 250 families do not have reliable internet access -- either wired or WiFi hotspots -- from their home. The district's bulk purchase of hotspots from internet providers are on backorder, and it's not clear whether the distribution of gift cards for Comcast home installation is a feasible option.

WiFi coverage provided by Xfinity, a subsidiary of Comcast, is fairly good throughout the region, but has significant gaps in parts of the city, Rudolph said. He pointed to areas around Castro Elementary School, a majority low-income school, that have a dearth of internet connectivity.

The previous workaround for families without internet access was for kids to use WiFi hotspots in places like the laundromat and coffee shops inside grocery stores, Rudolph said. But with mandatory social distancing and the closure of dine-in services, many families simply have no other option. And while the district is limited in its ability to solve it, Rudolph said he is encouraging local companies and community partners to help Mountain View students in need.

"In a world where we expect free Wifi with our coffee and in grocery stores and in public buildings, we should expect to have WiFi within our community that is free and accessible to all," he said. "My advice for the community is to step up and find ways to cross the internet divide."

Rudolph said the Distance Learning Program will be tailored to the community in Mountain View, rather than what might work in Cupertino and Palo Alto. For example, many families access the internet and communicate solely through smart phones, making it important for lesson plans and school resources to be available on iPhones and Android phones.

"If you are a family that utilizes a laptop there's something for you," he said. "If you are a family that doesn't have access to the internet, there's something there for you, too. If you are a family whose sole internet option is your cellphone, there will be something there for you, too."

At the board meeting last week, board president Tamara Wilson said she understood that online instruction is the "high demand product" among parents in the district, and that she agreed that the burden of teaching has largely been placed on working parents so far. As a single mom, she said the onus is on her around the clock to work while simultaneously managing her son's time.

But Wilson also emphasized that there are factors out of the district's control, and that teachers themselves may not have the internet connection or the technological proficiency to conduct lessons from home just two weeks after schools were shut down. It takes time to account for all these factors, she said.

"We're really only on day 13 of this. I get (that) we're a high-functioning region in the country, but we're working on our plans, we're trying to do it thoughtfully and our district does not mirror every other district surrounding us," she said. "So I would really caution people against trying to compare it and applying a one-size-fits-all."

Parents who want to weigh in on the Distance Learning Program can submit their feedback online through Wednesday, April 8, at noon.

A new approach to teaching

Largely absent from the board's discussion Thursday was how teachers are supposed to adjust to a world without classrooms and face-to-face interactions with students, particularly younger children who have come to rely on shorter, interactive tasks and physical activities.

Rudolph said he has been working with the Mountain View Educators Association (MVEA), and acknowledged that there are going to be some serious logistical challenges. Some teachers are sharing an apartment and may not have a quiet place to record lessons. There's also a worry that lessons, when done live, may lead to parents trying to jump in or even criticize teachers while they try to manage the virtual classroom. All of this, he said, is on top of trying to redesign lessons to be done remotely.

"It does take time, it's not something you can just jump on," Rudolph said. "There are some valid concerns there."

Sean Dechter, the MVEA president and a teacher at Vargas Elementary, said teachers have independently been exploring ways to connect with students during these "unprecedented" times, including some who have gone above and beyond to design their own multimedia studio as a way to interact with their students. While he agreed that live lessons have drawbacks -- they set an inflexible schedule for families -- he said district teachers have shown a willingness to try out digital education platforms regardless of experience.

"Teachers have been touching base with families and students virtually through Google Hangouts and Zoom," he said. "I feel each and every one of our teachers is growing and jumping into these new modalities of learning."

Kathy Patterson, a longtime first grade teacher at Bubb Elementary School, said she and her colleagues at the school have spent the last few weeks using a mix of online learning platforms including Google Classroom, ClassDojo and Seesaw. It's been a learning curve for parents and teachers alike, she said, but communication has been strong.

Lately, Patterson said her strategy consists of dropping off documents and links into a Google Drive for families to access for daily lessons, which include some of her own short 15- to 20-minute instructional videos for "listening and learning," a component of first-grade English language arts.

"In these videos, after I read aloud the text, I give listeners (students) questions to ponder before offering examples of correct responses," she said. "At first, creating these videos wasn't easy because I had to get over listening to my own speech on camera. Eventually I came to terms with knowing that it doesn't have to sound perfect, meaning any interruptions of extraneous noise which can happen at home was fine."

Other teachers at the school have found success on other platforms, teaching science lessons on a YouTube channel or using another platform called Screencastify. Starting this week, Patterson said she'll be creating a Google Classroom for her students as part of the Distance Learning Program.

"I'm sure I can speak for all teachers on how much we are missing our students even though we are connecting with many of them through Zoom meetings," Patterson said. This is her last year at Bubb, as she has plans to retire in June.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

21 people like this
Posted by Otto Maddox
a resident of Monta Loma
10 hours ago

God.. all that paper. What a waste.

My coworkers' kids are all learning online. Most meet daily with their classes at least briefly to check-in. This has been going on for weeks now.

Our district is behind. Time to get caught up. If 5% of the district doesn't have internet access you don't hold the other 95% back.

Email Town Square Moderator      


15 people like this
Posted by Curious
a resident of St. Francis Acres
10 hours ago

So let's see, Cupertino, Palo Alto and Sunnyvale were doing Distance Learning before the official shut down? I would fact check this, because when I checked the Santa Clara County of Education website, it said all schools in their jurisdiction would be taking the same action at the same time. So, no I don't believe MVWSD is behind. Can't be when then the State Superintendent of Education Tony Thurmond said to go with Distance Learning approach back on April 1st Web Link#

Now is the time to support our schools.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Christopher Chiang
a resident of North Bayshore
10 hours ago

Please answer the district's call to help bridge the digital divide. If you are a Comcast customer, please view your Xfinity home router settings to see if public access is on (on is the default setting). As long as that's on, your router serves as a public access point, unless you the customer actively turned it off. I hope MV can encourage all Comcast customers who actively turned off their public access setting to turn it back on during this crisis to help their neighbors. It has no impact on your home network's security or privacy. Please help students by checking if this feature is on, more info found here: Web Link (reversing the directions found at the link)

Meanwhile, if you have spare time or old laptops/tablets resting around, some volunteers and I are trying to organize a computer drive to help fill the small remaining digital gap -now-, not later, more info here: Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


14 people like this
Posted by Gaby
a resident of Whisman Station
9 hours ago

You can't get your taxes back, but you can withdraw from the district legally as a vote of no confidence. All you need to do is send a certified letter: Web Link

If you want some guidance and even $$$ to use toward your child's education, you can register with Ocean Grove, a homeschool charter that sends a CA certified teacher to meet with you once a month to go over work samples in all of the major required subjects. Ocean Grove has an extensive and deep repository of curricula in every subject that you can sample and preview before purchasing for your child. They even GIVE YOU over >$2000/year to spend on online and in-person third-party educational vendors and equipment such as microscopes or lab gear. Web Link

High quality online learning is available through providers such as Athena's Advanced Academy Online, OnlineG3, Thinkwell, the Well Trained Mind Academy, Art of Problem Solving, and Outschool.com. These vendors charge per class, and the prices and formats vary considerably--pick what works for you and your kids! Many offer the first 2 or 3 wks of their program for free (you can get a full refund from some of these vendors if the classes don't meet your child's needs).

Even math games such as Prodigy Math are FREE to use and offer detailed standards-based reports to parents.

Ted/Ed, Kurgesagt, ASAP Science, and Crash Course offer educational and often very short videos on a host of topics. FREE

Of course, Kahn Academy has always been FREE.

My early elementary-aged child has exploded educationally since the shut down and it has me wondering what I'm paying his private school for?

Over 1 million books are available here through the national archives: Web Link

If you have a kindle and a young kid, Sesame Street just made over 100 ebooks free: Web Link

Time magazine made their kids' magazine free: Web Link

Many of your favorite museums and zoos are offering free classes, some taught by live teachers: paleontologists, evolutionary biologists, natural historians--free!

If you're tired of our district's incompetent leadership, know that you have options (some of which are exceptional)! If this school district isn't working for you and the board is not listening to you, the only way to send them a message is by withdrawing. You might be surprised at how amazing the educational opportunities outside of school can be. I understand that not everyone can or is willing to do this. If you have a computer and internet service, this could be a good time to send Rudolph a wake up call.

Email Town Square Moderator      


25 people like this
Posted by Common sense
a resident of Cuesta Park
9 hours ago

Once again, MVWSD board is sitting flat footed while our Sup sits and focuses on the very small minority of those who might not be able to participate, while the vast majority of students are left hanging and should have started real online learning almost a month ago. It should not take this long to get online learning up and running. What have they been doing for the last month???

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by big disappointment
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
9 hours ago

Both the Superintendent and the Board are a big disappointment. They do not understand the giant Digital Divide and do not seem to be allowing the workforce = TEACHERS to experiment and use the examples of surrounding districts. The Superintendent has been sitting on this no-internet-for-ALL problem for the last year. The two richest elementary schools have raised their own money - other schools/families have been left out.

Reporter - is it 600 or 200 kids who do not have access to home-internet instruction? The MVWSD posted that it was 200, with Castro, Mistral and Monta Loma getting "priority" for new access.

Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by Great Ideas
a resident of Shoreline West
9 hours ago

Hey everyone, I think it would be great to have you all go ahead and share your plans for how to do these things. Please share time line, how you provide same level of education for the kids learning english and special ed, plus how to fix the wifi, etc. If you can do that, it would be a huge win for the community. People here can then vote on what plan they like best, then you can share it with the school district, problem solving from the ground up.

Email Town Square Moderator      


18 people like this
Posted by Sup letting perfection stand in the way
a resident of Cuesta Park
8 hours ago

Until every single kid is on the same level, NOBODY LEARNS?
The 96% will suffer until we have 100% perfection?

The superintendent is letting perfection stand in the way.
I WANT A REFUND!
MVWSD is being run by a DO NOTHING IDIOT!!!

Email Town Square Moderator      


17 people like this
Posted by Facts Only
a resident of Gemello
8 hours ago

Actually no, the requirement for equal access and service of education for all students is both fed and state law.

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by @Gemello
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
8 hours ago

So the other schools are 100% on board or are they in violation of these laws?
Somewhere other's have figured it out. Not here though, and no communicated plan with a timeline either.

Just drifting in the breeze and hoping seems like the current plan.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Just a mom
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
8 hours ago

They are hoping they would drag their feet until summer while getting paid and doing nothing.
Our teachers have been better than most - they listened and implemented online zoom classes (which are not much use 3x/week and for the whole class but better than nothing).
Gaby made a great point above about free resources. I wish could stay at home and homeschool my kid or afford to hire someone to homeschool him, but neither is an option. I have been working from home and now am laid off and looking for another job.
Our school is a lottery school so I am worried if I withdraw him I lose the spot. But I swear, if next year it’s the same bull with distance “learning” I am pulling him out and hiring someone to homeschool as soon as I have a new job.

Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by Common sense
a resident of Cuesta Park
8 hours ago

@facts only -- there is a reasonableness element built into the law. The district could have easily been making plans to support online learning for low-income students, including providing ipads with cellular service or working with local ISPs to arrange for no cost (or district funded) in home service and providing ipads. The cost would be a drop in the bucket. MVWSD Sup simply doesn't want to dig in a do the real work - much easier to stand around making speeches and excuses.

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by @ Curious
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago

Hi Curious,

Yes, to answer your question, other districts did start distance learning right away. Schools closed Friday. But they’d already been planning for this so all of our teachers had already created virtual classrooms on Google Classroom, started filming welcome videos, and setting up their classrooms. Monday and Tuesday were prep days and the entire Virtual Learning rolled out on Wednesday. The kids had 2 day break before school started back up in full-force Wednesday after the closures were announced.

We meet with our teachers every morning at 9:30am for morning meeting, all teachers have office hours and check in at least once a week. It’s amazing. I am shocked that MVWSD hasn’t adopted this yet but am hopeful they will. We can’t lose the 95% as we can loan Chromebooks to the 5%. We have them in their (and our) classrooms to loan out. This is what our district did as well.

One thing we have to consider is that, while yes, the country’s students will all be somewhat behind, kids from Crittenten and Egan are meeting up together at LAHS in the fall. If MVWSD doesn’t roll out distance learning, how big will this divide be?

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by @ Great Ideas
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago

Here are the two best ideas, IMHO:

1) call Cupertino and ask how they have been doing it for 2.5 weeks (before spring break).

2) call Los Altos and see how they have been doing it for 2.5 weeks (before spring break)

3) vote on which one you like better.

FWIW I think San Carlos has been in the game since the beginning as well. I sincerely pray your student(s) receive what they need and is required by law.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by @ Curious
a resident of North Bayshore
4 hours ago

Can you share which district, sounds like a very good roll out, Thank you.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Unhappy parent
a resident of Gemello
3 hours ago

I'm disappointed that MVWSD is not following the path of neighboring school districts. It's hard to believe that only Mountain View has families which don't have internet access. Can't the superintendent talk with neighboring school district superintendents to see how they are tackling this?

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Disappointed
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago

Terribly disappointed with the District’s leadership and sad excuses for not launching a full fledged online learning program. They should have been thinking of these when there was a possibility of a shutdown. You don’t have to wait a month after schoolS close to start thinking about what to do, train teachers etc. and even then come up with a half-baked no good plan. We might as well be in a small backward distant village in Africa not in the heart of Silicon Valley!!

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Unacceptable
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago

Google's headquarters are in Mountain View and our district cannot come up with Chromebooks for 200 students. Xfinity has free wifi across MV and our district cannot find a way to give families access to free wifi. Khan Academy, THE name in online learning is headquartered in Mountain View and the district is lagging behind most others in coming up with a Distant Learning Plan. Totally unacceptable.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Woohoo!
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago

Way to bring housing prices down in Mountain View! Our kids will lag behind and this will no longer be considered a good school district, thanks to this administration's lack of vision and implementation!

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by LATE
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago

Too little too late. No thank you, Rudolph!

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Office worker
a resident of Sylvan Park
1 hour ago

Suppose there's a shortage of food in MV, but there's a small percentage of residents can't come to get free food. If the MVWSD were in charge of distributing food, they would deny food to all residents regardless, so all residents would starve equally. The bad news is, all residents would starve; but the good news is we all starve together. Very politically correct.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Coronavirus Food Safety Update + New! Insider Tips
By Laura Stec | 7 comments | 4,845 views

A Pragmatic Approach to A Trillion Trees
By Sherry Listgarten | 2 comments | 3,582 views

The University of California’s flexible policies during COVID-19
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 6 comments | 2,441 views

Repairing a Disagreement with your Beloved & “Physical” vs. “Social” Distancing
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 2,331 views

Coronavirus: my early April thoughts – and fears
By Diana Diamond | 6 comments | 1,838 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

DEADLINE EXTENDED

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by April 10, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details