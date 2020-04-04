 Letters to the editor: Firearms dealer restrictions, remote learning, feeding those in need | News | Mountain View Online |

Uploaded: Sat, Apr 4, 2020, 9:32 am

Letters to the editor: Firearms dealer restrictions, remote learning, feeding those in need

 
Eddy's is essential

I recently learned that Eddy's Shooting Sports in Mountain View has been ordered to shut down. It has been deemed nonessential. This is a mistake. Eddy's is essential to our local efforts to maintain calm and ensure firearm safety.

Purchasing firearms in a panic is a horrible and dangerous idea. That is why California has a 10-day waiting period from purchase to pickup. It allows the purchaser time to calm down. Shutting down Eddy's, a licensed law-abiding dealer, will lead some panicked people to seek out unsafe firearms from the black market. That will make our local area less safe.

Eddy's is essential in our efforts to get unwanted firearms out of people's homes. During this time of economic distress, some families will need to sell their unwanted firearms to make ends meet. Eddy's does a steady business of purchasing unwanted firearms, inspecting them for safety, storing them securely, and then ultimately reselling them to legal and responsible purchasers.

Sadly, some in our local community are susceptible to conspiracy theories and are overly fearful of tyrannical government. Closing a licensed firearms dealer will only help fuel their delusions. We have already seen this group freak out about military vehicles being driven through the streets of Mountain View. Keeping Eddy's open is essential to our efforts to reason with these people and keep them calm.

Finally, Greg David, the owner of Eddy's, is a solid and responsible citizen. He is committed to ensuring firearms safety and helping to keep people calm. I have known Greg for nearly 20 years. He has always put firearms safety and responsibility above profit. He upholds both the letter and the spirit of our gun laws. He and his business are essential to our community.

Stuart Eichert

Piazza Drive

Use technology to empower our students

Schools across the world are relying on Mountain View-based Google to do remote teaching via Google Classroom and virtual conferencing tool Google Meet.

There is one notable exception: Mountain View Whisman School District will not be teaching online.

Despite early gestures to get computers in the hands of the students, the district has chosen not to 100% eliminate the digital divide at this time, even though no city in the country is better equipped to attempt this than Mountain View. Why pass two infrastructure bonds if we can't provide the infrastructure now necessary to continue learning from home? Other districts are deploying Wi-Fi on buses, and moving mountains to get a laptop in the hands of each child.

The implications of this are significant. While some MVWSD teachers may on their own go against district guidance to provide online instruction, the lack of there being Wi-Fi and a computer in each student's home means that most online school activities will be optional enrichment or socialization. This benefits those who need enrichment or welfare check-ins the least and misses those who need it most. Many more teachers will choose not to plan activities that utilize the full vibrancy of all the online content being made available since they know not all their students have access. The most vulnerable children that need to connect with their teachers will be left out; all the while, those with means will have more access.

Now that it is official that students will not return to campus this term, I urge the community to convince MVWSD to do what no city can do better than Mountain View: Use technology to empower our students, and be a national model in remote learning.

Christopher Chiang, former MVWSD school board trustee

Space Park Way

Feeding those in need

We face a mounting humanitarian crisis in Mountain View. Our seniors, disabled, and homeless are facing hunger now at a rapidly increasing rate. Many are no longer working and have limited or no incomes. Many seniors are isolated at home and afraid to go shopping. Our disabled residents are finding it extremely challenging to get around with limited public transportation.

Our local nonprofits, such as Hope’s Corner, CSA, Reach Potential, and the Day Worker Center, are working overtime trying to meet the surge in demand. Unfortunately, they are limited in their ability to acquire food and prepare and distribute hot meals. Resources for obtaining food are stretching thin. The scale of this crisis is unprecedented.

We ask that corporate and restaurant kitchens participate in an effort to meet this mounting crisis. Can your idled kitchens and staff be used to prepare food? We also need expertise in sourcing and preparing food at scale for existing nonprofit kitchens. Can you help? If so, email us at MVfoodhelp@gmail.com.

Dave Arnone, Middlefield Road; IdaRose Sylvester, Jefferson Drive; and Marilyn Winkleby, View Street

The Voice will publish letters to the editor online every Saturday while the publication of our print edition is suspended. Send letters to letters@mv-voice.com by Thursday at 5 p.m. Letters must be signed and no more than 300 words long.

Posted by resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago

With all the anti-Asian-American hate crimes going on these days, including violent assaults, I am not surprised to read that Asian-Americans are the largest group of first-time gun buyers these days.

