Uploaded: Sat, Apr 4, 2020, 10:12 am

Coronavirus weekend update: more parks close

A roundup of COVID-19 news in Santa Clara, San Mateo counties

by Angela Swartz / Palo Alto Weekly

Local and regional leaders took notable actions this past week as the coronavirus continues to take its toll on the Peninsula, where hundreds of people have tested positive for the virus.

The upward trend in cases and deaths on the Peninsula and the rest of the Bay Area led to an extended shelter-at-home order announced Tuesday, March 31, and closure of all Santa Clara County schools for the rest of the academic year a day later.

Santa Clara County's total of coronavirus cases surpassed the 1,000 mark this week. As of Friday, April 3, the county has reported 1,094 positive COVID-19 cases, representing 11% of the total tests conducted for the virus.

In the past week, San Mateo County added more than 200 cases to its total of coronavirus cases (which was 538 as of Friday evening) and saw its death count more than double to 13. The county announced 52 more cases of the virus between Thursday, April 2, and Friday nights. The county has prepared a COVID-19 treatment site at the San Mateo County Event Center to take on overflow from hospitals or people who can't go home for fear of exposing an elderly parent to the deadly virus.

San Mateo County

Menlo Park shut down Bedwell Bayfront Park Friday evening indefinitely in response to continuous heavy crowds – estimated at twice the daily average gathering at the park, the city said in a press release.

Santa Clara County

Due to a "persistent minority" of people not complying with public health and safety measures at the Stanford Dish, the university closed all entrances to the popular walking trail on Friday, April 3, evening.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

