Voice wins 14 California Journalism Awards

Firefighter paramedic Alison Costello puts her gear on after a 911 call came in to Fire Station #1 on March 25, 2019. Photo by Magali Gauthier

The Mountain View Voice took home 14 awards among all California weekly newspapers in its circulation category in the California News Publishers Association's (CNPA) 2019 California Journalism Awards, it was announced Tuesday, with 11 in the print division and three in the digital competition.

Reporter Mark Noack and Magali Gauthier, the Voice's chief visual journalist, won first place in the enterprise news category for A neighborhood association on wheels: New advocacy group seeks to unite Mountain View's vehicle dwellers.

Contest judges called it "A great take on a different slice of homelessness: longtime residents who, because of circumstances beyond their control, can no longer afford to pay rent in one of the most expensive housing markets in the country. Thoroughly reported and well written."

Gauthier won third place for best news photo for an image that ran with the story.

Noack also won third place in the enterprise category for "'No human being actually reads' it: City runs its legal notices in hard-to-find newspaper," described as "a great find, and written with real wit. But the reporter rightly shows how the public is being ill-served by the decision to publish legal notices in a newspaper with a total circulation of 69."

Reporter Kevin Forestieri won second-place in land-use reporting for "Reclaiming the Bay" about a multi-million dollar project to transform old salt ponds back to wetlands. A judge commented, "The best land-use reporting takes local issues and explains them in ways that are easy to grasp by someone who's just passing through. This piece does that."

Forestieri won third place for his breaking news story "Mountain View man detained in ICE raid" which was praised as a "powerful, well-researched piece which gives a new perspective on the subject of immigration."

He also took third for youth and education reporting for Food allergy clinics a leap of faith for desperate families."

Gauthier took third, fourth and fifth place in the feature photo category for images of a MacBook being used as an umbrella, two girls playing on the bars as Mountain View Parents Nursery School celebrated 50 years and an enthusiastic reaction to a ramen-making machine. She took fourth for news photos with "City Council largely keeps retail cannabis laws intact."

The Voice also won fourth place for its overall photojournalism.

In a separate digital division, Gauthier won second place for her photo "Back in the saddle," second place for her photo essay "Wrestling with stereotypes" and fourth place in the same category for her visual essay on Mountain View's female firefighters.

In the competition, CNPA has divisions for daily and weekly newspapers. It also pits dailies and weeklies against each other in several circulation categories ranging from those with circulation from 4,300 and under to 200,000 and above. The Voice competed in the 11,001 to 25,000 circulation category against its sister publications, The Almanac, which took home nine awards, and The Pleasanton Weekly, which was won seven.