A month after Super Tuesday, some votes are still being counted

Remember the primary elections last month?

Since then, the coronavirus pandemic has struck, and local elections offices have had to figure out how to comply with public health directives while continuing to count and verify ballots.

Under normal, non-pandemic circumstances, county election offices are required to report their final election counts to the state within 30 days after Election Day.

San Mateo County stuck to the original deadline and certified its election results Wednesday, April 1, but Santa Clara County lags behind. The county now plans to certify its results before an extended deadline of April 24.

On March 20, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order extending the period during which votes are counted and verified an additional three weeks, from April 3 to April 24.

"This will give county elections officials the time to complete their vote counting and required auditing while adhering to public health guidelines. California's election results will still be certified well before the Presidential Primary nominating contests conclude in other states," Secretary of State Alex Padilla said in a press statement.

"Our democracy will not be halted by this pandemic. We will adapt to new circumstances and continue to provide free and fair elections for our citizens," he said.

District 13 state Senate race

In California's 13th Senate district, which runs from South San Francisco to Sunnyvale and along the coastside and is home to roughly 1 million people, the final numbers to determine which two candidates will move forward to the November general election are still being counted.

With the vast majority of votes counted, Democrat Josh Becker, a Menlo Park resident, holds a strong lead with 66,400 votes, or 23.8% of the total number of votes cast for the seat. Republican Alex Glew, a Los Altos resident, continues to hold the second-place position, though the margin has narrowed in the weeks following Election Day as Democrat Sally Lieber (from Mountain View) has inched closer, thanks largely to the strong support she received in Santa Clara County. As of Thursday, April 2, Glew had 48,360 votes, or 17.3%, while Lieber held 47,740 votes, or 17.1%. Read our profiles of the candidates here.

Foothill-De Anza Community College District measures

Measure G, the $898 million bond measure for the Foothill-De Anza Community College District, as of Thursday has just under 59% of the vote, which surpasses the 55% threshold for passage. The bond will cover about 60% of the estimated $1.5 billion in infrastructure and capital needs at the community colleges in Los Altos Hills and Cupertino, from student and staff housing to technology and security upgrades.

The community college's $48 parcel tax, however, Measure H, is still falling short of approval with 62.6% "yes" votes as of Thursday. (The measure needs 66.6% of "yes" votes to pass.) Measure H would have provided the two community colleges with approximately $5.6 million annually over five years to help fund housing assistance for students and staff, mental health services, tutoring and services to address student food insecurity and homelessness.

---

