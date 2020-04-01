Woman arrested after slamming stolen car into Walgreens and police car

A San Jose woman was arrested Tuesday night after she got into a car and, when surrounded by police, struck a storefront and rammed a police car before trying to flee on foot.

Officers found the car, a Mitsubishi sedan that was reported stolen, parked and unoccupied in the Mountain View Shopping Center parking lot on El Camino Real around 11 p.m., according to a statement released by the department. The 29-year-old woman got into the driver's seat of the car while a second person, a 40-year-old man, got into the passenger seat, prompting police to surround the car.

The man complied with officers, while the woman drove forward into the front wall of the Walgreens, police said. She then backed up and struck a patrol officer's vehicle while he was still inside.

The woman got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away, but was caught by officers, according to police. Several credit cards and IDs were found inside the vehicle, none of which belonged to the woman or the passenger.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of burglary tools, vandalism and multiple outstanding warrants for her arrest. She was booked into Santa Clara County jail and is being held without bail.