 Woman arrested after slamming stolen car into Walgreens and police car | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 1, 2020, 3:42 pm

Woman arrested after slamming stolen car into Walgreens and police car

 
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, MV-Voice.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A San Jose woman was arrested Tuesday night after she got into a car and, when surrounded by police, struck a storefront and rammed a police car before trying to flee on foot.

Officers found the car, a Mitsubishi sedan that was reported stolen, parked and unoccupied in the Mountain View Shopping Center parking lot on El Camino Real around 11 p.m., according to a statement released by the department. The 29-year-old woman got into the driver's seat of the car while a second person, a 40-year-old man, got into the passenger seat, prompting police to surround the car.

The man complied with officers, while the woman drove forward into the front wall of the Walgreens, police said. She then backed up and struck a patrol officer's vehicle while he was still inside.

The woman got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away, but was caught by officers, according to police. Several credit cards and IDs were found inside the vehicle, none of which belonged to the woman or the passenger.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of burglary tools, vandalism and multiple outstanding warrants for her arrest. She was booked into Santa Clara County jail and is being held without bail.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

'A devastating impact:' The coronavirus claims Clarke's Charcoal Broiler, Mountain View's oldest operating restaurant
By Elena Kadvany | 19 comments | 6,102 views

The first few seconds after awakening; before I remember the virus
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,987 views

Can you stay healthy without making more trash?
By Sherry Listgarten | 4 comments | 2,390 views

Think about helping others in our coronavirus-affected area
By Diana Diamond | 5 comments | 2,203 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

DEADLINE EXTENDED

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by April 10, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details