 Top state officials: Schools likely won't reopen this academic year | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Updated: Wed, Apr 1, 2020, 5:23 pm
Uploaded: Wed, Apr 1, 2020, 9:26 am

Top state officials: Schools likely won't reopen this academic year

Tony Thurmond urges schools to take a 'safety first approach out of an abundance of caution'

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, MV-Voice.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

Top California officials, including the governor and state superintendent, signaled this week that public school students won't return to their campuses before the end of the school year.

"Due to the current safety concerns and needs for ongoing social distancing, it currently appears that our students will not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year," State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond wrote in a March 31 letter to county superintendents. "This is in no way to suggest that school is over for the year, but rather we should put all efforts into strengthening our delivery of education through distance learning."

The letter was not a directive, but the state is "urging a safety first approach out of an abundance of caution," Thurmond wrote, during what he described as a "never seen before health crisis."

Thurmond, along with Gov. Gavin Newsom and State Board of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond, reiterated this guidance during a press conference on Wednesday at the state Capitol, without explicitly mandating that schools will remain closed through the end of the academic year. The "expectation" is that schools will not reopen, Newsom said.

Thurmond said Wednesday that he's urging all superintendents "to proceed as if we can only educate our kids through distance learning for the remainder of the school year."

"Quite frankly, no one knows when it's safe enough for our students to return to campus," he said. "We are asking everyone to accelerate their efforts to make sure our kids get a great education."

Locally, six Bay Area counties decided jointly last week to extend school closures through May 1. Schools had originally been set to reopen in early April.

Palo Alto Unified Superintendent Don Austin said he wasn't surprised by Thurmond's letter, which he received late Tuesday afternoon.

"It was also not a surprise that he stopped short of making a concrete decision," Austin said. "We are hopeful that the governor will make a statement this week that is void of ambiguity."

With longer school closures becoming a reality in California, districts large and small throughout the state are working to quickly move instruction online in a way that supports all students.

Newsom announced Wednesday that the state is partnering with Mountain View-based Google to provide free mobile Wi-Fi hotspots families in rural parts of the state as well as 4,000 Chromebooks to students in need, with priority to those living in rural areas.

This will help California "substantially address the digital divide issues, the rural issue, the equity issues that are... substantively highlighted during these more difficult times," Newsom said.

Darling-Hammond said that the state school board, California Department of Education and state higher education institutions will issue a joint statement on Wednesday clarifying that colleges have agreed to accept credit/no credit "with no negative impact on students' grade point averages." (Palo Alto Unified announced last week that students would move to a credit/no credit system for the rest of the semester.)

California colleges and universities are agreeing to be flexible when it comes to testing requirements for admissions (SAT and ACT tests have been canceled, while Advanced Placement exams are being offered to students at home), processing transcripts and adjusting financial aid packages as families' circumstances change due to the coronavirus, Darling-Hammond said.

The University of California Board of Regents took a series of actions Tuesday to temporarily relax admission requirements, including suspending the letter grade requirement for A-G courses completed in winter, spring and summer 2020 for all students, including recently admitted seniors; suspending the standardized test requirement for students applying for fall 2021 freshman admission; and stating that no admissions offers will be rescinded if students or schools miss final transcript deadlines.

"We want to help alleviate the tremendous disruption and anxiety that is already overwhelming prospective students due to COVID-19," said John A. Pérez, chair of the Board of Regents. "By removing artificial barriers and decreasing stressors – including suspending the use of the SAT – for this unprecedented moment in time, we hope there will be less worry for our future students."

High school seniors who were on track to graduate before the school closures in California should be able to graduate, Darling-Hammond said. Some school districts are considering holding commencement ceremonies in the fall.

The California Department of Education will also host a webinar with experts and teachers to provide guidance for special education during distance learning on Thursday, April 2, at 3 p.m.

Related content:

'Uncharted territory': How 10 local school districts are tackling the transition to distance learning

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

---

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

'A devastating impact:' The coronavirus claims Clarke's Charcoal Broiler, Mountain View's oldest operating restaurant
By Elena Kadvany | 19 comments | 6,102 views

The first few seconds after awakening; before I remember the virus
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,987 views

Can you stay healthy without making more trash?
By Sherry Listgarten | 4 comments | 2,390 views

Think about helping others in our coronavirus-affected area
By Diana Diamond | 5 comments | 2,203 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

DEADLINE EXTENDED

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by April 10, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details