A pandemic on the rise: Charts reveal how virus has spread at different rates in two counties

On March 30, Santa Clara County (dark line) accounted for the most cases in the Bay Area, and San Mateo County (bright line) reported the third highest number of cases in the region after San Francisco. Chart by Kevin Legnon.

Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac have put together a series of interactive charts to help you understand the proliferation of COVID-19 infections on the Peninsula, which you can find on our Atavist page. These charts will be updated as more information is released.

Ever since Santa Clara County reported the first patient with the coronavirus in the Bay Area on Jan. 31, the disease has spread throughout all nine counties in the region, with the number of confirmed cases escalating at a rapid pace.

Nearly two weeks since officials issued a shelter-at-home order, cases in the Bay Area jumped from 798 on March 17 to 2,217 on March 30, with Santa Clara County accounting for more than a quarter of the region's patients and over half of the region's 52 deaths. San Mateo County reported the third-highest number of cases in the region after San Francisco. County health leaders have said the number of confirmed cases is expected to rise as more testing becomes available.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

