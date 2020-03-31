 A pandemic on the rise: Charts reveal how virus has spread at different rates in two counties | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 31, 2020, 10:14 am

A pandemic on the rise: Charts reveal how virus has spread at different rates in two counties

A look at how the coronavirus is growing in Santa Clara, San Mateo counties

On March 30, Santa Clara County (dark line) accounted for the most cases in the Bay Area, and San Mateo County (bright line) reported the third highest number of cases in the region after San Francisco. Chart by Kevin Legnon.

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac have put together a series of interactive charts to help you understand the proliferation of COVID-19 infections on the Peninsula, which you can find on our Atavist page. These charts will be updated as more information is released.

Ever since Santa Clara County reported the first patient with the coronavirus in the Bay Area on Jan. 31, the disease has spread throughout all nine counties in the region, with the number of confirmed cases escalating at a rapid pace.

Nearly two weeks since officials issued a shelter-at-home order, cases in the Bay Area jumped from 798 on March 17 to 2,217 on March 30, with Santa Clara County accounting for more than a quarter of the region's patients and over half of the region's 52 deaths. San Mateo County reported the third-highest number of cases in the region after San Francisco. County health leaders have said the number of confirmed cases is expected to rise as more testing becomes available. 

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

---

Comments

Posted by can more be said on theories why?
a resident of North Bayshore
13 hours ago

Can more be said on theories why we are increasing higher than other counties?

Posted by laura s
a resident of North Whisman
12 hours ago

I would like to see stats: ages, male, female, race, etc.

Posted by Wait two weeks
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
12 hours ago

Everything is a just a quick snapshot in time of an ever changing picture.
SCC was about two weeks ahead of SMC when this all started.
Wait two weeks and the chart will look different. SMC will catch up and SCA will hopefully be trending down.

Posted by MtnView1
a resident of Old Mountain View
11 hours ago

I'm not sure that this is the correct way to look at these data. By plotting on a scale by day (X-axis), the fact that the "seeding" of the virus could have been at different times in the two counties is ignored and thus incorrect. This is borne out by the fact that Santa Clara's first case was on Jan 31 and San Mateo's was on Mar 2. What matters for spread in the community is once seeding takes place. If you look at the San Mateo plot and move it to the left about five days, it is almost the same shape and slope characteristics as the Santa Clara plot, indicating that the spread rate isn't all that different in the counties, just that the initial seeding was earlier in Santa Clara.

Posted by Dan Waylonis
a resident of Jackson Park
9 hours ago

The graph of absolute counts isn't really a good comparison. San Mateo population is 760K people. Santa Clara population is 1.9M people. So it's not surprising if the count for Santa Clara is 2.5x that of San Mateo.

Posted by So -called experts
a resident of Castro City
9 hours ago

Amazed at how poor our so-called experts lack statistical skills other than being able to graph data using excel. A proper graph should be stated in terms of per capita to control for population differences. A betta comparison of curves would adjust the starting dated in order to compare the process across areas.

