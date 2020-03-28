Coronavirus weekend update: Five more deaths reported in Santa Clara County

The number of coronavirus cases sharply rose in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties since the beginning of the week, and five new deaths were reported in Santa Clara County this afternoon.

The total of COVID-19 cases in San Mateo County doubled from 117 on Sunday to 239 on Friday. By Saturday morning (March 28) the number of confirmed cases had risen to 274, The county also recorded five deaths over the past week, raising its death toll to six.

Santa Clara County has the most people with the coronavirus compared to the eight other Bay Area counties. The county's 591 cases as of Saturday afternoon make up over a quarter of the region's total cases. In a week, the county's death count more than doubled and now stands at 25.

San Mateo County closes its parks

All San Mateo County parks have been closed until further notice due to a sharp increase in visitors despite the shelter-in-place and social distancing orders enacted to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, county officials said on Friday.

The county had kept 17 of the 23 sites it manages open before Friday.

An increase in visitors last weekend and observations of park and trail use over the past several weeks led to the closure order.

"The decision to close parks is not easy, especially now when people are looking for outdoor experiences, but the safety of San Mateo

County residents must always be a priority," said San Mateo County Parks Director Nicholas Calderon. "In that spirit we had to take this action."

Data collected from mid-February to March 25 showed increases of 50% to 300% in park use following the shelter-in-place order.

Park staff also noticed people gathering in groups and failing to keep a safe distance, county officials said.

"We have a limited amount of time for the shelter-in-place order to truly save lives," County Manager Mike Callagy said. "The sheer number of people crowding our parks and driving to reach them made them unsafe for our community. I appreciate the desire for our residents to get outside and enjoy our open spaces, but we cannot have them descending on our parks in large groups now."

Entrance gates and parking lots will be locked and notices will be posted that the parks and trails are closed.

Patrol of parks will continue during the closure.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and The Almanac here