 In just two days, Santa Clara County's $11M financial assistance fund has run out | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 26, 2020, 6:20 pm

In just two days, Santa Clara County's $11M financial assistance fund has run out

 
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, MV-Voice.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

An $11 million financial assistance program rolled out this week to help low-income residents who have lost work as a result of the new coronavirus has already run out, surprising nonprofit workers who had just set up the program.

In a notice sent out Thursday afternoon, the nonprofit Sacred Heart Community Service announced that it had already reached the "maximum capacity" of families they could serve with the $11 million fund, and that it would no longer be accepting applications for financial assistance. Needy residents are still encouraged to add their name to an interest list in case more funding becomes available.

The pool of funding came from a combination of donations from large, private companies, the city of San Jose and Santa Clara County, with an eye towards helping those who have lost their jobs or had work hours reduced as a result of the coronavirus shutdown. The county's order closing all nonessential businesses and schools, followed a few days later by a similar statewide order, caused a sudden spike in unemployment in California.

The fund was available to families making less than 80% of the Area Median Income, or roughly $104,000 for a family of four, and who are county residents. Households eligible for the program could receive up to $4,000 each month depending on their circumstances.

The assumption was that the need was going to be high, but it was unexpected to see all the funding accounted for so quickly, said David Low, communication and policy director for the nonprofit Destination: Home, which spearheaded the fundraising effort. He said the next step is to seek more money for the emergency aid fund, but he could not provide details on those fundraising activities.

Tom Myers, the executive director of Community Services Agency (CSA) in Mountain View, said he was surprised to hear all of the money had already been accounted for so quickly. His agency's case managers had been working for the last week to link needy residents to the county's emergency funds, and he said he had no idea the money was already gone as of Thursday.

It was not immediately clear whether clients who came to CSA seeking funds from the county's $11 million emergency assistance program were among the recipients in the initial barrage of applications to Sacred Heart Community Service, which was inundated with 1,600 phone calls in just one day and so many online applications and inquiries that it crashed the nonprofit's site.

Myers said residents who are out of work and need help as a result of the coronavirus should still call or email CSA and inquire about financial aid, and that case managers will find other sources of funding to help needy residents if at all possible. The city of Mountain View launched its own $500,000 relief program aimed at helping renters who lost income and are struggling to pay for rental hosting costs as a result of the virus, which was still available as of Thursday, March 26.

Just because the county's fund has dried up doesn't mean people shouldn't seek help from CSA, Myers said.

"It's important that people who are in trouble reach out," he said. "Whatever is happening in another part of the county -- be sure to reach out to CSA if you need assistance."

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

Food Safety and Coronavirus: A Comprehensive Guide
By Laura Stec | 10 comments | 26,121 views

These local restaurants are donating meals to Bay Area residents in need. Here's how to help.
By Elena Kadvany | 6 comments | 10,023 views

Will the Coronavirus Save Lives?
By Sherry Listgarten | 27 comments | 3,262 views

Coronavirus: Plan ahead now for a big outbreak
By Diana Diamond | 12 comments | 3,066 views

Couples and Premarital: Shelter, Harbor . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,640 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

DEADLINE EXTENDED

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by April 10, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details