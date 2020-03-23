 Young chalk artists brighten the mood in Cuesta Park | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 23, 2020, 10:01 am

Young chalk artists brighten the mood in Cuesta Park

Chalk art walking tour brings neighborhood together -- while keeping everyone at least 6 feet apart

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, MV-Voice.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.
Daphne Sashin, with her daughter Lucy Horowitz, 5, work on a chalk mural on their driveway in Mountain View March 20, 2020. About 47 homes around the Cuesta neighborhood have all decided to create some murals with chalk outside their homes. Photo by Sammy Dallal

by Sammy Dallal / Mountain View Voice

The Cuesta Park neighborhood got a lot more colorful Friday, as nearly 50 families participated in a display of sidewalk chalk art on Friday.

The colorful creations aimed to bring a bit of cheer while complying with social distancing mandates as Mountain View adjusts to live under the statewide stay-at-home order aimed at slowing down the rapid spread of coronavirus.

Photos by Sammy Dallal

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

Food Safety and Coronavirus: A Comprehensive Guide
By Laura Stec | 6 comments | 10,239 views

These local restaurants are donating meals to Bay Area residents in need. Here's how to help.
By Elena Kadvany | 4 comments | 4,573 views

Another Way to Help Our Local Low Wage Workers
By Steve Levy | 17 comments | 2,099 views

Couples and Premarital: Shelter, Harbor . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,425 views

Will the Coronavirus Save Lives?
By Sherry Listgarten | 6 comments | 1,219 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

DEADLINE EXTENDED

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by April 10, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details