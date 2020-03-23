Young chalk artists brighten the mood in Cuesta Park

Daphne Sashin, with her daughter Lucy Horowitz, 5, work on a chalk mural on their driveway in Mountain View March 20, 2020. About 47 homes around the Cuesta neighborhood have all decided to create some murals with chalk outside their homes. Photo by Sammy Dallal

The Cuesta Park neighborhood got a lot more colorful Friday, as nearly 50 families participated in a display of sidewalk chalk art on Friday.

The colorful creations aimed to bring a bit of cheer while complying with social distancing mandates as Mountain View adjusts to live under the statewide stay-at-home order aimed at slowing down the rapid spread of coronavirus.

Photos by Sammy Dallal