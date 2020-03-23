Young chalk artists brighten the mood in Cuesta Park
Chalk art walking tour brings neighborhood together -- while keeping everyone at least 6 feet apart
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, MV-Voice.com
has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work.
Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.
Daphne Sashin, with her daughter Lucy Horowitz, 5, work on a chalk mural on their driveway in Mountain View March 20, 2020. About 47 homes around the Cuesta neighborhood have all decided to create some murals with chalk outside their homes. Photo by Sammy Dallal
Jennifer Lehner, left, Evelyn Lehner, 4, Mike Lehner and Luke Lehner, 10, admire chalk murals drawn around their neighborhood in Mountain View March 20, 2020. About 47 homes around the Cuesta neighborhood have all decided to create some murals with chalk outside their homes. Photo by Sammy Dallal
The Cuesta Park neighborhood got a lot more colorful Friday, as nearly 50 families participated in a display of sidewalk chalk art on Friday.
The colorful creations aimed to bring a bit of cheer while complying with social distancing mandates as Mountain View adjusts to live under the statewide stay-at-home order aimed at slowing down the rapid spread of coronavirus.
Photos by Sammy Dallal
We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?
DEADLINE EXTENDED
The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by April 10, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.