 More than $11M in assistance planned for COVID-19 affected residents in Santa Clara County | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 23, 2020, 5:03 pm

More than $11M in assistance planned for COVID-19 affected residents in Santa Clara County

Board of Supervisors to consider adding $2M in funding to help homeless, those facing housing insecurity this Tuesday

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, MV-Voice.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Bay City News Service

Santa Clara County legislators, nonprofits and tech corporations on Monday announced plans for an $11.25 million financial support package for homeless and housing insecure residents facing unemployment during the worldwide novel coronavirus crisis.

The county, the city of San Jose, nonprofit advocacy organization Destination: Home, faith-based organization Sacred Heart Community Service, and tech giants Cisco, Western Digital, Adobe, Zoom Video Communications Inc., Broadcom, Micron, Facebook, Infosys Silver Lake, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation have put together a multimillion-dollar care package for locals impacted by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Monetary contributions include: $2 million from Cisco; $1.5 million from Western Digital; $1 million from Adobe; $1 million from Destination: Home; $500,000 from Zoom; $500,000 from Broadcom; $300,000 from Micron; $150,000 from Facebook; $100,000 from Infosys; $100,000 from jSilver Lake; and $100,000 from Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

The Silicon Valley Community Foundation also on Monday announced a $250,000 donation to the financial assistance program.

On Tuesday, the San Jose's City Council and the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors will consider proposals to add $2 million each in funding for local programs to use for homeless and housing insecure individuals and families.

To qualify for the funding, applicants must be Santa Clara County residents, have a household income less than 80% of the average median income, depending on household size, and must have documentation of loss of income due to COVID-19.

This includes documentation of employment closures, impacts to health and wage losses or school and child care closures.

Eligible households can receive direct financial assistance of up to $4,000 per month, and must apply each month as long as household income is affected by the COVID-19 crisis, according to the assistance program.

Residents can apply at sacredheartcs.org/covid19, by phone at 408-780-9134 or via in-person appointment.

More information on the funds can be found at destinationhomesv.org/2020/03/covid-19-initiative.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

---

Follow the Mountain View Voice on Twitter at @MVvoice, Facebook and Instagram at @MVvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

Food Safety and Coronavirus: A Comprehensive Guide
By Laura Stec | 7 comments | 13,093 views

These local restaurants are donating meals to Bay Area residents in need. Here's how to help.
By Elena Kadvany | 5 comments | 6,680 views

Another Way to Help Our Local Low Wage Workers
By Steve Levy | 17 comments | 2,218 views

Couples and Premarital: Shelter, Harbor . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,590 views

Will the Coronavirus Save Lives?
By Sherry Listgarten | 8 comments | 1,468 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

DEADLINE EXTENDED

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by April 10, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details