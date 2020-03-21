 Within 60 minutes, donation drive raises nearly $600K for emergency medical supplies | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Sat, Mar 21, 2020, 10:57 am

Within 60 minutes, donation drive raises nearly $600K for emergency medical supplies

Silicon Valley Leadership Group rounds up respirators, hazmat suits for health care workers

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, MV-Voice.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Silicon Valley Leadership Group is leading a major campaign to round up respirators, hazmat suits, surgical masks, gloves and hand sanitizer for nurses, doctors and staff working in the Santa Clara County to stay protected from the coronavirus.

Within 60 minutes on Thursday after the campaign launched, the Leadership Group raised $596,551 in cash, CEO Carl Guardino said during a press conference outside the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose on Friday. In-kind donations from corporations with local offices include 1,200 respirators and 1,300 surgical masks from Lumileds; 2,000 medical-grade hazmat suits for hospital personnel from KLA; 15,000 surgical masks from IBM; and 140,000 surgical masks and 4,000 surgical gloves from Western Digital. In addition, the drive received 1,200 respirators.

The Valley Medical Center Foundation will disperse the money and equipment to the Santa Clara County public health care system and to other medical facilities in need, said Cindy Chavez, president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors.

Big corporations aren't the only ones making contributions. Michael Elliott, Valley Medical Center Foundation's chief operating officer, said many individuals are donating small amounts of surgical masks and other equipment.

"Your donation might keep one health care worker safe for one day," he said, displaying several boxes of masks that had just been donated during the press conference.

The Valley Medical Center Foundation is accepting donations of money, supplies and services to support the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The foundation is asking for another 400 respirators.

Anyone who wishes to donate can visit vmcfoundation.org, mail a check to 2400 Clove Drive, San Jose, 95128 or call 408-885-5299.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, who has been taking the lead in many areas of organizing for the pandemic, recently partnered with the county to launch Silicon Valley Strong, an online hub with critical updates and resources for vulnerable residents. Many nonprofit organizations who serve seniors, people with disabilities and homeless individuals and families are seeing a drop in volunteers as a result of the pandemic. Anyone who wants to help the community by volunteering can visit SiliconValleyStrong.org.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

---

Follow the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online on Twitter @PaloAltoWeekly and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

A new challenge: What to do when everything is closed?
By Diana Diamond | 29 comments | 14,834 views

Who’s Got Take-Out or Senior Grocery Hours?
By Laura Stec | 19 comments | 4,305 views

Are you that duck?
By Sherry Listgarten | 10 comments | 1,915 views

Another Way to Help Our Local Low Wage Workers
By Steve Levy | 16 comments | 1,756 views

Couples and Premarital: Shelter, Harbor . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 955 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

DEADLINE EXTENDED

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by April 10, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details