 Treatment, not jail for people in mental health crisis | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 16, 2020, 3:47 pm

Treatment, not jail for people in mental health crisis

MVPD joins county's pilot for new treatment center

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, MV-Voice.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View police officers dealing with people who are mentally ill now have the option to send them to a new treatment center in San Jose that offers access to health care services and psychiatric staff.

The jail diversion program acknowledges the inextricable link between law enforcement and mental health.

The Mountain View Police Department, along with the San Jose Police Department and the Santa Clara County Sheriff's office, will be the first law enforcement agencies to transport people to the Mental Health Triage Center, located on Mission Street in San Jose. Mentally ill individuals taken to the triage center will be met by clinical staff for assessments, counseling and referrals, and can stay for up to one full day.

Though the program is intended for those experiencing a mental health crisis, anyone deemed a danger to themselves or others -- the criteria for a "5150" or 72-hour involuntary psychiatric hold -- will not be admitted.

Up until now, the San Jose facility has been run as a so-called sobering center for the county, with 20 recliners available for people who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs and do not face criminal charges that require booking into county jail. The sobering center was launched in 2017 as a "positive alternative" to incarceration that puts people on a path towards health care and substance use treatment rather than imprisonment, according to county staff reports.

Because the center has been under-capacity since its launch, county officials decided to expand it to include mental health referrals. Half of the recliners will be designated for the Mental Health Triage Center, but will remain under the same roof and run by the same organization, Horizon Services.

The Mountain View Police Department was also among one of three law enforcement agencies to use the sobering center starting in October 2017, and took advantage of the center more frequently than any other department in the county. The county's latest data shows that Mountain View police made 190 referrals to the sobering center, compared to the sheriff's office (151) and the San Jose Police Department (110).

Mountain View police Chief Max Bosel told the Voice in an email that the center does not absolve anyone of charges for criminal conduct, but provides a supervised space for people to sober up and potentially get connected to treatment services. The option means that Mountain View is able to help those with health problems while also freeing up law enforcement and emergency medical personnel, he said.

"The center's inclusion of behavioral services helps to holistically address problems commonly encountered by police officers with individuals who have mental health needs," Bosel said.

Over the last decade, the already high number of mentally ill inmates throughout California has risen significantly, as has the number of people deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial. Data reviewed by the group California Health Policy Strategies found that the number of inmates on psychotropic drugs in Santa Clara County grew from 607 in 2013 to 708 in 2017 -- accounting for roughly 20% of the jail population.

Democracy.
What is it worth to you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

'Nobody is dining out.' Palo Alto Chinese restaurant Taste is on the brink of permanently shutting down amidst coronavirus spread
By Elena Kadvany | 39 comments | 26,913 views

A new challenge: What to do when everything is closed?
By Diana Diamond | 13 comments | 7,329 views

Supporting your Beloved Partner in Corona Virus Times
By Chandrama Anderson | 4 comments | 3,593 views

Social Distancing and Food
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 1,491 views

Economic Responses to the Coronavirus
By Steve Levy | 6 comments | 1,395 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

Short story writers wanted!

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by March 27, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details