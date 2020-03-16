 New COVID-19 online tool to triage people launches in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 16, 2020, 9:38 am

New COVID-19 online tool to triage people launches in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties

Project Baseline pilot program will start Monday, March 16

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, MV-Voice.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Verily, a subsidiary of Alphabet, has launched an online tool to help screen patients for COVID-19 testing. The tool, called Project Baseline, triages people who are concerned about their COVID-19 risk and -- if they fit certain criteria -- sends them to testing sites based on their symptoms, according to an announcement by the company.

The pilot program is available to residents of Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, who can take the screener survey starting Monday, March 16. The program is open to adults ages 18 and older and seeks to help people who are the most vulnerable.

People who take the survey and meet eligibility requirements for COVID-19 testing will be directed to mobile testing sites based on the site's capacity, where they have a nasal-swab test. They will be informed of the test results within a few days.

The COVID-19 testing pilot program “will begin by testing the highest risk individuals at select sites in the San Francisco Bay Area, where there is a significant volume of known cases. As more testing kits and sites become available, we plan to scale the capacity,” the company said.

“Ultimately, our goal is to help local authorities expand testing access in California as the need continues to increase. The program is in its early stages, and we will take the time to assess operations at pilot sites in the Bay Area before rolling out to additional sites. We are working closely with Governor Newsom’s office, federal authorities and local public health authorities to ensure we have the right capabilities in place to help more people over the coming weeks.”

Project Baseline was founded by Verily, a subsidiary of Alphabet that is focused on life sciences and health care, and sister company to Google. The project involves researchers, clinicians and engineers and partners with organizations including Stanford Medicine and the American Heart Association.

The information will not be shared with insurance companies nor medical providers without the patient’s consent and it is stored in advanced, secure systems, the company said.

To use the screening tool, visit projectbaseline.com.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and Almanac here.

Democracy.
What is it worth to you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

'Nobody is dining out.' Palo Alto Chinese restaurant Taste is on the brink of permanently shutting down amidst coronavirus spread
By Elena Kadvany | 39 comments | 26,913 views

A new challenge: What to do when everything is closed?
By Diana Diamond | 13 comments | 7,328 views

Supporting your Beloved Partner in Corona Virus Times
By Chandrama Anderson | 4 comments | 3,593 views

Social Distancing and Food
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 1,491 views

Economic Responses to the Coronavirus
By Steve Levy | 6 comments | 1,395 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

Short story writers wanted!

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by March 27, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details