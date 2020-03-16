New COVID-19 online tool to triage people launches in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties

Verily, a subsidiary of Alphabet, has launched an online tool to help screen patients for COVID-19 testing. The tool, called Project Baseline, triages people who are concerned about their COVID-19 risk and -- if they fit certain criteria -- sends them to testing sites based on their symptoms, according to an announcement by the company.

The pilot program is available to residents of Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, who can take the screener survey starting Monday, March 16. The program is open to adults ages 18 and older and seeks to help people who are the most vulnerable.

People who take the survey and meet eligibility requirements for COVID-19 testing will be directed to mobile testing sites based on the site's capacity, where they have a nasal-swab test. They will be informed of the test results within a few days.

The COVID-19 testing pilot program “will begin by testing the highest risk individuals at select sites in the San Francisco Bay Area, where there is a significant volume of known cases. As more testing kits and sites become available, we plan to scale the capacity,” the company said.

“Ultimately, our goal is to help local authorities expand testing access in California as the need continues to increase. The program is in its early stages, and we will take the time to assess operations at pilot sites in the Bay Area before rolling out to additional sites. We are working closely with Governor Newsom’s office, federal authorities and local public health authorities to ensure we have the right capabilities in place to help more people over the coming weeks.”

Project Baseline was founded by Verily, a subsidiary of Alphabet that is focused on life sciences and health care, and sister company to Google. The project involves researchers, clinicians and engineers and partners with organizations including Stanford Medicine and the American Heart Association.

The information will not be shared with insurance companies nor medical providers without the patient’s consent and it is stored in advanced, secure systems, the company said.

To use the screening tool, visit projectbaseline.com.

