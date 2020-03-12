Police investigating suspicious Mountain View death after injured woman found in the road

Mountain View police are investigating a suspicious death last month in which an elderly woman was found lying in the road who later died in the hospital.

In a statement Wednesday, police say that the woman was found on Feb. 21 around 7:25 p.m. near the intersection of Escuela Avenue and El Camino Real. The woman, whose identity is not being released, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, where she died.

Nearly three weeks later, police are now asking the public for assistance in determining what happened to the woman. Investigators believe she was walking southbound on Escuela Avenue from Latham Street, and had passed multiple businesses along the way, including the nearby 7-Eleven and Cost Plus World Market.

The woman is described as white and in her mid-70s, wearing layers of clothing and pulling a suitcase. She also had a bag she was carrying that remained with her when she was found and taken to the hospital.

Officers did not see any readily visible injuries on the woman during the brief time they had contact with her, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson, beyond a cut near her foot. Investigators have not ruled out any possible way in which the woman may have been hurt, Nelson said.

When asked about the three-week delay in informing the public, Nelson said the department handled the incident as a medical call and was only recently notified that the woman had died.

"Based on the information we received recently, we are doing follow-up investigation," Nelson said.

Police are seeking witnesses or anyone who may have captured surveillance footage of her route, between 7:10 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21. Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Jose Albarillo at 650-903-6733.