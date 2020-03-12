Five local community colleges to shift most classes online amid coronavirus concerns

Foothill College and De Anza College are moving most classes online due to coronavirus concerns. Officials say the community college district is well-prepared for online learning. Photo by Sammy Dallal.

In Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, two districts governing five community colleges have announced they will remain open, but will transition lecture-only classes to remote learning options starting next week in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

To date, neither district has reported a confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

These two districts join a number of community college districts across California taking steps to transition to online learning over the coming weeks. As of Wednesday, at least 20 community colleges had taken steps to move classes online statewide, according to EdSource, a California education news nonprofit.

At the Foothill-De Anza Community College District, which includes Foothill College in Los Altos Hills and De Anza College in Cupertino, students will complete the rest of their classes remotely for the last two weeks of the current quarter, from March 16 to 27, and into the new quarter starting April 6.

In the San Mateo County Community College District, which includes Canada College in Woodside, the College of San Mateo and Skyline College, all face-to-face classes have been canceled from March 12 to 16.

After that, from Tuesday, March 17 to April 5, most classes will switch to online and distance learning methods, though some exceptions will be made for labs, performing arts and physical education courses.

Foothill and De Anza colleges

Foothill College has been preparing for going all-online and virtual over the past few weeks in preparation for the worst, said college spokesman Simon Pennington.

The goal is to continue to provide as many services as possible while reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19.

"This was not a decision taken lightly," he told The Voice. "We're as ready as any campus can be -- but it's still going to be an interesting time."

The college serves thousands of students who plan to graduate, transfer or complete certification programs and enter the workforce, he said. "Those young men and women can't be delayed."

The college will continue to offer a number of on-campus services to students who need them. Its food bank, which sees about 100 students per week seeking fresh produce, will continue to operate, as will student academic and mental health counseling services. The library and tutoring areas will also be open to students, though people who do use those facilities will be advised to spread out and keep their distance from each other.

Since about 51% of students at the college already take all of their classes online, Foothill College is in a good position to adapt to the recommendations for increased "social isolation" coming from federal, state and local public health agencies.

While most faculty members have been trained in online instruction methods, not all have. To support those who have not yet been through training to become online instructors, Pennington said, those teachers will be permitted to use Zoom or other virtual methodologies to finish the current quarter.

There will be no in-person finals -- those will also be administered online and virtually, which will likely mean take-home or open-book exams, he added.

Most of the students who will still be meeting in person are enrolled in programs that have state-mandated minimum hour requirements to become certified in their respective fields -- for instance, students training to become X-ray technicians or dental hygienists. People enrolled in programs requiring in-person participation will still be able to finish their hours, but would be expected to work in smaller, more spread-out groups, Pennington said.

While the district already offers many classes online, other courses that meet in-person may transition to online learning, including using Zoom video conferences and email, "or some other combination of creative approaches," according to a memo from Chancellor Judy Miner.

"Making these changes is an enormously complex undertaking, but we are confident that we will have a successful transition as the district and colleges have been planning intensively for this. We have been working closely with faculty leaders, and we deeply appreciate their flexibility, ingenuity, and support in tackling this unprecedented challenge," she said in a statement on the district's website. "We especially want to express our thanks to the large number of faculty who already prepared for the transition to alternative methods and are assisting colleagues who have less experience."

A separate memo the district provided to employees offers more clarity about what to do if their workplace is shut down, or if they must modify their schedule to do their own illness, the illness of a family member or a mandatory quarantine.

The district serves about 60,000 students online and in-person at its two campuses, according to Pennington.

Access the district's latest updates here.

Canada and Skyline colleges and the College of San Mateo

In addition to switching to online classes for the bulk of programs, the San Mateo County Community College District has canceled non-essential gatherings at its three campuses.

However, campuses and offices will remain open for faculty, staff and administrators. In addition, libraries, tutoring spaces, and other student support offices will remain open.

"We are taking measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in our community," said Interim Chancellor Michael Claire. "We are also committed to providing an outstanding education for our students despite these challenging circumstances."

Notable closures include the following:

• Through April 5: All district or college organized special events, performances and meetings are canceled. Events held by third parties through rental agreements may proceed at the discretion of the organizer.

• Through May 30: Sports games will continue but spectators will not be allowed.

• Until further notice: The San Mateo Athletic Club will be closed to members.

Go to emergency.smccd.info for the latest updates.

As of March 12, there are 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Santa Clara County and 20 in San Mateo County.

