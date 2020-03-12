 Dragon presents two shows dealing with family tensions and the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s | News | Mountain View Online |

A&E

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 12, 2020, 11:26 am

Dragon presents two shows dealing with family tensions and the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s

'Confession' and 'The Baltimore Waltz' are running in repertory through April 5

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Dragon Productions Theatre Company is keeping busy, offering not one but two full productions currently in addition to its slate of classes and special events. Presented in rotating repertory, "The Baltimore Waltz," by Paula Vogel, and the world premiere of "Confession" by local playwright Barry Slater run through April 5 at the downtown Redwood City theater (2120 Broadway St.).

Both plays take place in the 1980s and are focused on relationships between siblings, as well as the AIDS crisis.

"Confession," directed by Robyn Ginsburg Braverman, is the story of estranged brothers with a traumatic childhood: a gangster and a priest who find themselves reunited after one becomes ill. "The Baltimore Waltz," directed by Troy Johnson, is a satirical fantasy about a woman who is diagnosed with a mysterious and deadly new virus and flees for Europe with her brother in search of a cure (written as a tribute to Vogel's brother, who died in the AIDS epidemic).

"It's an American classic paired with a play by a local playwright, with themes that resonate with each other and that also are a little too timely right now," Dragon Co-Artistic Director Max Koknar told the Weekly. "They look at the questions around family and loss and trauma from these two very different perspectives."

While the experience of producing two shows concurrently has been intense for the design teams in particular, "It's been really artistically satisfying to watch the two back to back," Koknar said. "It was challenging but, I think, worth it."

Tickets are $30-$39 and are available at Dragon Productions Theatre Company. Each show runs around 60 minutes with no intermission and on Saturdays, audiences can catch performances of both. Check online for specific showtimes (Thursdays through Sundays) and updated information.

Local Journalism.
What is it worth to you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

'Nobody is dining out.' Palo Alto Chinese restaurant Taste is on the brink of permanently shutting down amidst coronavirus spread
By Elena Kadvany | 31 comments | 21,957 views

Coronavirus and Climate Change
By Sherry Listgarten | 21 comments | 4,265 views

Top 6 Reasons to do Online Top 6 Reasons to do Online (Video) and/or Phone Therapy
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 3,164 views

What ever happened to honesty in our country?
By Diana Diamond | 30 comments | 2,596 views

Economic Responses to the Coronavirus
By Steve Levy | 3 comments | 457 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

Short story writers wanted!

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by March 27, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details