Three teens arrested after alleged Mountain View carjacking

Police arrested three San Jose teenagers in connection to an armed carjacking incident Tuesday evening, in which one of the teens reportedly pointed a replica firearm at the driver.

Officers received a call from a couple reporting that the three teenagers approached their vehicle around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Central Avenue and Moffett Boulevard, according to a statement released Wednesday.

One of the teens reportedly pointed a gun at the driver, who was able to drive away before pulling over to call police.

A detective found three teenagers matching the description of the suspects walking on the 400 block of Stierlin Road. The trio initially refused to stop for police, but were detained when more officers arrived.

A replica firearm closely resembling a real gun was found on one of the teens, and the victims identified the three as the people who allegedly tried to steal their car.

The three, whose names and ages were withheld because they are juveniles, were arrested on suspicion of attempted carjacking and conspiracy to commit a crime.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.