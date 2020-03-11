 Three teens arrested after alleged Mountain View carjacking | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 11, 2020, 2:25 pm

Three teens arrested after alleged Mountain View carjacking

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Police arrested three San Jose teenagers in connection to an armed carjacking incident Tuesday evening, in which one of the teens reportedly pointed a replica firearm at the driver.

Officers received a call from a couple reporting that the three teenagers approached their vehicle around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Central Avenue and Moffett Boulevard, according to a statement released Wednesday.

One of the teens reportedly pointed a gun at the driver, who was able to drive away before pulling over to call police.

A detective found three teenagers matching the description of the suspects walking on the 400 block of Stierlin Road. The trio initially refused to stop for police, but were detained when more officers arrived.

A replica firearm closely resembling a real gun was found on one of the teens, and the victims identified the three as the people who allegedly tried to steal their car.

The three, whose names and ages were withheld because they are juveniles, were arrested on suspicion of attempted carjacking and conspiracy to commit a crime.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Democracy.
What is it worth to you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

'Nobody is dining out.' Palo Alto Chinese restaurant Taste is on the brink of permanently shutting down amidst coronavirus spread
By Elena Kadvany | 23 comments | 14,662 views

Coronavirus and Climate Change
By Sherry Listgarten | 21 comments | 3,784 views

Top 6 Reasons to do Online Top 6 Reasons to do Online (Video) and/or Phone Therapy
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,815 views

Wash Your Hands!
By Laura Stec | 17 comments | 2,147 views

Accepted or Rejected Let's All Be Supportive During Decision Month
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 1 comment | 1,926 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

Short story writers wanted!

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by March 27, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details