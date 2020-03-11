Santa Clara County seeks space to provide safe parking

In a candid plea to Palo Alto and Mountain View, Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian said that he needs "a whole lotta lots" for local cities' safe parking programs, which aims to identify sites that could be used by vehicle dwellers 24 hours a day.

"We're stuck," he wrote in a press release on Feb. 27. "We've got literally hundreds of vehicle dwellers living on city streets. The circumstances are less than ideal for vehicle dwellers. Neighbors are running out of patience. And the politics are increasingly contentious."

To find a solution, Simitian, who represents District 5, which includes Palo Alto and Mountain View, is hosting meetings at All Saints Episcopal Church in Palo Alto this Wednesday and the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. Each meeting aims to address questions community members have about the local safe parking programs and find leads for potential sites that can be used for people who live in their vehicles.

The meetings are part of a larger effort by Simitian's office and the county Board of Supervisors to search for lots that can be rented at little to no cost and develop 24/7 facilities, Simitian said.

During the meetings, Simitian said he'll be open to looking at a range of prospects — from large lots to small lots — suitable for as few as four or five vehicles.

"Each prospective site will require an individual analysis, and that's part of the process," Simitian said.

Recent efforts to provide vehicle dwellers with a safe space to park overnight have been ongoing in the Midpeninsula. Last May, Mountain View officials approved a 65-year lease for a former Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority property to develop affordable housing and a temporary safe parking lot that could house up to 20 cars. On Feb. 25, the Mountain View City Council agreed to lease a portion of city-owned Shoreline Amphitheatre's parking to Santa Clara County, setting aside enough room for 30 oversized vehicles such as RVs, that would be allowed to occupy the safe parking lot around the clock.

In January, the Palo Alto City Council took its own step forward, though with some reservations, when it unanimously agreed to allow local congregations to accommodate up to four vehicles on their property.

Morgan Hill developed its own program called Focus in 2017, and San Jose launched one in 2018 — though city officials later eliminated one of the sites.

However, many citywide programs have limitations, especially in providing 24-hour safe parking sites due to state laws. What Simitian hopes to do is use the county's special status under state code to help establish 24-hour parking facilities. The code exempts county facilities from the Mobilehome Parks Act and the Mobilehome Residency Law and allows them to be open all day.

"They really do have to operate 24 hours a day," Simitian said. "There are some folks where an overnight program may be workable, but if we want to get greater participation, I think we're going to have to offer 24-hour day sites."

The number of vehicle dwellers in the county has increased over the years, according to a 2019 Santa Clara County Homeless Census & Survey. The report found that 18% of survey respondents reported living in vehicles, including cars, vans and recreational vehicles, a 146% increase since 2015.

For Tom Myers, executive director of Community Services Agency, which serves low income and homeless individuals and families in Mountain View and Los Altos, the issue has existed for as long as he served the agency over the past two decades. More recently, he said, the problem has exacerbated.

"We serve about 800 homeless individuals each year, and about 25% of those people live in a car — about 9% of those people live in an RV," Myers said. "People have always lived in vehicles. What's different now is that there's a massive number of people that are living in vehicles."

Stepping into the fray of existing city programs, the Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed on Jan. 14 to pursue more safe parking initiatives outlined by Simitian. Though the county already invested $750,000 in safe parking programs, which includes case management services, Simitian asserted how cities, nonprofits and other safe-parking hosts that have run into hurdles could benefit from additional county support.

But despite his push for 24-hour lots, Simitian emphasized that this is only a short-term solution for a larger issue.

"Safe parking programs really ought to be used as transitional opportunities," he said. "No one is suggesting that these are permanent solutions. They're opportunities to help people to transition to better circumstances, and even in that regard, they're just one of many tools that we'd like to be able to use if we can."

Myers agreed, pointing out that the primary reason people end up in their vehicles is the lack of affordable housing.

"You can't really make a general, blanket overview statement about who they are," Myers said. "But the people that we serve are probably the most vulnerable folks, because they're people who have usually just lost their housing and are somehow trying to make it so that they don't have to sleep on the streets."

The series of safe parking community meetings will begin on Wednesday, March 11, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., at All Saints Episcopal Church, 555 Waverley St. in Palo Alto. Two more meetings will be held on Thursday, March 12, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., at the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce, 580 Castro St. in Mountain View. Register for the Palo Alto meetings here or sign up for the Mountain View meetings here.

