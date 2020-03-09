Unlimited online access during coronavirus crisis

In order to make available important local information on the coronavirus health emergency to all residents of the area, MV-Voice.com is providing unlimited access to its website, effective immediately.

Until further notice, visitors to the website can follow the news without the normal seven-story limit per month for non-subscribers.

“At a time of heightened anxiety and a high demand for accurate and highly localized information, we want to make our reporting as widely available as possible,” Embarcadero Media President Bill Johnson said.

“Our editorial staff is working overtime to follow and report on every aspect of this ongoing story. During such emergencies our policy is to suspend the pay meter as a public service,” Johnson said.