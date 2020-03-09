 Unlimited online access during coronavirus crisis | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 9, 2020, 11:41 am

Unlimited online access during coronavirus crisis

The Voice is lifting its website paywall to help keep readers informed of local developments

by Mountain View Voice staff / Mountain View Voice

In order to make available important local information on the coronavirus health emergency to all residents of the area, MV-Voice.com is providing unlimited access to its website, effective immediately.

Until further notice, visitors to the website can follow the news without the normal seven-story limit per month for non-subscribers.

“At a time of heightened anxiety and a high demand for accurate and highly localized information, we want to make our reporting as widely available as possible,” Embarcadero Media President Bill Johnson said.

“Our editorial staff is working overtime to follow and report on every aspect of this ongoing story. During such emergencies our policy is to suspend the pay meter as a public service,” Johnson said.

Comments

9 people like this
Posted by Erin B.
a resident of Monta Loma
4 hours ago

Thanks for all that you do, MV Voice. Local journalism is always important but times like these underline how essential it is for our community.

Like this comment
Posted by Subscriber
a resident of The Crossings
3 hours ago

Subscribe and support local journalism, maybe they can hire new reporters.

3 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

Will the censoring of unpopular opinions be suspended as well?

4 people like this
Posted by MV neighbor
a resident of Old Mountain View
2 hours ago

Thank you for providing free access during this crisis. I am a subscriber, but know it is an important source of information for everyone. Your staff is clearly staying up to date for all of us on your digital platform as things change rapidly and there aren’t really that many reliable sources of local information.

