Santa Clara County reports first death due to new coronavirus at El Camino Hospital

A woman in her 60s died Monday morning, March 9, from COVID-19 at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View, the first fatality due to the new coronavirus to occur in Santa Clara County.

She had been hospitalized for several weeks, according to a statement from the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

The woman, whose identity hasn't been released, was the first person the county confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus who didn't have a known history of international travel or contact with a person who had traveled or was infected. That suggests she contracted the disease in the community, the department said.

The department offered condolences to the woman's family and friends in a statement issued just after noon on March 9.

"This is a tragic development. The Public Health Department is taking necessary, carefully considered steps to slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk," said Dr. Sara Cody, the county's top health officer. "We are facing a historic public health challenge and know this is a very difficult time. Our top priority continues to be protecting the health of our community."

The county continues to work closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the California Department of Public Health and other partners as the situation continues to change.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Visit the county public health department's website for the latest updates and guidance on how to slow the spread of the virus.