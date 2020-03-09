 Santa Clara County reports first death due to new coronavirus at El Camino Hospital | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 9, 2020, 12:37 pm

Santa Clara County reports first death due to new coronavirus at El Camino Hospital

 

by Kate Bradshaw / Mountain View Voice

A woman in her 60s died Monday morning, March 9, from COVID-19 at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View, the first fatality due to the new coronavirus to occur in Santa Clara County.

She had been hospitalized for several weeks, according to a statement from the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

The woman, whose identity hasn't been released, was the first person the county confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus who didn't have a known history of international travel or contact with a person who had traveled or was infected. That suggests she contracted the disease in the community, the department said.

The department offered condolences to the woman's family and friends in a statement issued just after noon on March 9.

"This is a tragic development. The Public Health Department is taking necessary, carefully considered steps to slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk," said Dr. Sara Cody, the county's top health officer. "We are facing a historic public health challenge and know this is a very difficult time. Our top priority continues to be protecting the health of our community."

The county continues to work closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the California Department of Public Health and other partners as the situation continues to change.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Visit the county public health department's website for the latest updates and guidance on how to slow the spread of the virus.

Local Journalism.
What is it worth to you?

Comments

3 people like this
Posted by Gracie
a resident of Old Mountain View
30 minutes ago

My heart goes out to the family and friends who have lost someone.

I am concerned about the level of accuracy in reporting from the healthcare officials. They are saying that this person was hospitalized for "several weeks". I believe this is the case brought to the hospital on Feb. 28? Does ten days really count as "several weeks"? Are they trying to relieve anxiety about the reports that over 200 healthcare personnel were potentially exposed when this patient was brought to the hospital and make us think that we're past the 14-day incubation period? Yes, technically, she was hospitalized at the end of one week, and then there was one full week, and now we're a couple of days into a new week. And I understand that they might somehow think that vagueness is protecting patient information. But many of us are very sensitive to the idea that we're not being told the truth. Please be as accurate as you can in your repoerting. These must be very difficult times for all those working in public health and healthcare, so perhaps this was an unintentional distortion?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


To post your comment, please login or register at the top of the page. This topic is only for those who have signed up to participate by providing their email address and establishing a screen name.

Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

'It is all much harder for the smaller guys.' Kristi Marie's shutters in Redwood City
By Elena Kadvany | 6 comments | 7,763 views

Coronavirus and Climate Change
By Sherry Listgarten | 9 comments | 2,347 views

Top 6 Reasons to do Online Top 6 Reasons to do Online (Video) and/or Phone Therapy
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,950 views

Wash Your Hands!
By Laura Stec | 11 comments | 1,615 views

Accepted or Rejected Let's All Be Supportive During Decision Month
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 1 comment | 1,577 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

Short story writers wanted!

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by March 27, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details