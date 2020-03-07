 Guest opinion: Safe parking program could expand with help from local property owners | News | Mountain View Online |

Uploaded: Sat, Mar 7, 2020, 9:07 am

Guest opinion: Safe parking program could expand with help from local property owners

 

by Tom Myers and Charlie Weidanz

It can be upsetting to see cars and RVs on the side of the road that serve as homes to our community members. Many of us have even wondered — what can I, or anyone, do to help these residents of our community, many of whom are vulnerable families and seniors.

Homelessness is not a problem that appeared overnight; it is an issue that has grown in our high-priced area. Though difficult, some options are available to meet the needs of unhoused community members and are not out of reach. One is quite simple — safe parking. Safe parking allows individuals or families that live in their cars and RVs to park their vehicles in designated areas that are supervised, have access to amenities and services, and allow for continuous, uninterrupted stays. While not a long-term solution, safe parking allows residents to have stability in where they sleep each night while they seek permanent housing.

But, like so many good things in the world, no one group can provide safe parking alone. In this case, Santa Clara County, local cities, local chambers of commerce, faith communities, and nonprofit agencies are working together to provide safe parking. The county and local cities have piloted safe parking efforts and can now offer a complete package to run safe parking programs — including on-site case management, liability coverage, and a trusted operator to handle the day-to-day issues. But we need more parking lots — in fact, we need many more parking lots.

The Community Services Agency of Mountain View and Los Altos (CSA) is currently providing case management to community members living in their vehicles. Without safe parking, residents living in their cars and RVs are weighed down by significant obstacles that encumber their daily lives. They have to seek a new spot for their vehicles on a regular basis, address costly repairs, and worry about the security of their families and their belongings — all while trying to locate permanent housing. Safe parking lots allow residents to address some of these issues and reinvest their time into their own lives, including their efforts to seek permanent housing. Many of the residents living in their vehicles are active members of the communities they reside in who have fallen on hard times. The situations vary — loss of jobs, health problems, or housing displacement — but they remain community members who work in our businesses, go to our schools, and need a safe place to sleep.

There has already been success with safe parking efforts around the county. Safe parking has served dozens of families and individuals, including several who have moved to permanent housing.

The Palo Alto and Mountain View chambers of commerce have co-sponsored an effort spearheaded by county Supervisor Joe Simitian to find those parking lots. The county, the cities, and their nonprofit partners will bring turn-key safe parking to lot owners who are happy to host community members on their lots overnight or, where possible, continuously.

If everyone can come together to find more parking lots, this success can be multiplied in Palo Alto and Mountain View. If you or someone you know owns property with an unused lot and is willing to work with the county to solve our shelter crisis, then please attend an info session in Palo Alto at All Saints Episcopal Church (555 Waverley St.) on Wednesday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to noon or 6 to 7 p.m., or in Mountain View at the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce (580 Castro St.) on Wednesday, March 11, from 10 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 7 p.m. Register for the Palo Alto event at tinyurl.com/paloaltosafeparking or the Mountain View session at tinyurl.com/mvsafeparking.

For more information, contact Charlie Weidanz at charlie@paloaltochamber.com or Tom Myers at tmyers@csacares.org.

Tom Myers is the executive director of the Community Services Agency of Mountain View and Los Altos, and Charlie Weidanz is CEO of the Palo Alto Chamber of Commerce.

Comments

10 people like this
Posted by We need real help, not safe parking
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago

How did we get so many people that mean well, but do not understand that they are not helping the homeless or the community by letting people sleep in their cars.

If you encourage bad behavior you will only get more of it.

The ones with an mental illness needs to be institutionalized, they need serious help.

The ones that have an addiction need help going to a rehab place.

The ones who can not afford to live here, but are working, need a helping hand to show them that this area is just to expensive and other parts of the country have lower cost of living and they will have a better quality of life living elsewhere.

All this effort-waste of time, and millions of tax payers dollars looking for "Safe Parking" needs to stop as you are not helping anyone.

All available resources should go to helping people get out of their cars and not be used for more safe parking spots.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Castro City
7 hours ago

The city council's unforgivable poor land management is the cause of the REAL problem.

THey gave land out only for luxury housing projects where the developers instead of setting aside any affordable units, "bribed" their way around BMR housing for the LUXURY units.

Thus no land is available for any affordable housing projects.

Simple math clearly shows that the proportion of housing in Mountain View for luxury housing, (NOT Single Family Homes, but that is another problem) should have been only 16% and not the 75% plus projects approved and built since 2010.

THAT is the REAL cause of the problem, hold them accountable for it.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by A Real Business Man
a resident of Monta Loma
5 hours ago

The above copy and paste-never been a Businessman poster has no idea what he is talking about. He really should try creating a business first so he can actually call himself a "businessman".

There are people who talk and those that do, he has never done.

The city council does not fund any private housing development. All that private money comes from lenders who need to "pencil out" a project to make sure they will get their money back.

No private developer can get money from a private lender to build low income housing. It does not pencil out with the land cost here.

The only way low income housing works is thru City-State-Federal tax credits, low interest financing, outright money given to them, and other help thru them.

It can not be solely done by any city council. It does not work that way.

All the BMR fees-costs, that the council is doing on private development, is only making housing more expensive here and that cost is being past onto the individuals who are buying these new housing units.

Any real Businessman would know that.

The real reason with the posts from "TBM" is this is all political with him. I would like to see all the RV's parked in front of his apartment and tents up and down his sidewalk in front of his apartment.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Castro City
3 hours ago

In response to A Real Business Man you said:

“The above copy and paste-never been a Businessman poster has no idea what he is talking about. He really should try creating a business first so he can actually call himself a "businessman".”

My 2 Business Degrees from San Jose State University does give my qualifications to be a Business Man. You cannot require anyone to be “in the business” in order to do a scientific study of the failure of the City of Mountain View City Council. You said:

“There are people who talk and those that do, he has never done.”

Not relevant at all in this topic, You said:

“The city council does not fund any private housing development. All that private money comes from lenders who need to "pencil out" a project to make sure they will get their money back.”

BUT THE CITY COUNCIL IS NOT SUPPOSED TO BE IN BUSINESS WITH DEVELOPERS, they are supposed to operate the city and make decisions for the benefit of the city. SO IRREVELANT. You said:

“No private developer can get money from a private lender to build low income housing. It does not pencil out with the land cost here.”

THAT IS A SIMPLE LIE, the financial system will provide loans and make better deals because the risks are much lower. SHOW PROOF THAT NO BANKS WILL FINANCE THE KIND OF HOUSING THE CITY SHOULD HAVE DEVELOPED? You said:

“The only way low income housing works is thru City-State-Federal tax credits, low interest financing, outright money given to them, and other help thru them.”

THAT HAS BEEN TRIED AND FAILED, the fact is in the 1980s that was the sales pitch for section 8, and federal subsidies. THE FUNDING BOTH FEDERAL AND STATE WAS PROMISED BUT NEVER DELIVERED BECAUSE IT WAS A FALSE PROMISE IN ORDER TO GET VOTES TO APPROVE THE IDEA. WHY TRY THE SAME THING OVER AND OVER AGAIN WHEN WE KNOW THAT THE RESULTS WILL NEVER CHANGE? You said:

“It can not be solely done by any city council. It does not work that way.”

WHEN THE CITY COUNCIL REFUSES TO APPORVE DEVELOPMENTS UNITL THE PROPER POROPRTION OF UNIT DIVERSITY IS ARRANGED, IT WILL SUCCED. It does not need to spend a dime of the city’s money for studying or development to achieve this. Why don’t you see that? Or is that what you are afraid of? You said:

“All the BMR fees-costs, that the council is doing on private development, is only making housing more expensive here and that cost is being past onto the individuals who are buying these new housing units.”

ANOTHER LIE, IF THE BMR UNITS WERE BUILT THAT WOULD NOT COUNT AS A COST. If the developers produced diverse levels of housing we would not be in this situation at all. WHY ATTEMPT TO MAKE UP SO MUCH FICTION? THIS IS REAL BUSINESS. You said:

“Any real Businessman would know that.”

JUST A PERSONAL ATTACK WITH NO LOGICAL BASIS. You said:

“The real reason with the posts from "TBM" is this is all political with him. I would like to see all the RV's parked in front of his apartment and tents up and down his sidewalk in front of his apartment.”

Actually they are in my neighborhood. BUT YOU FAIL TO ADDRESS THE REAL PROBLEM.

Sounds like this one is trying to defend the indefensible behavior of the City Council.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by A real Business Man
a resident of Monta Loma
1 hour ago

@BM

You went to school, you read some books and in the end you received a piece of paper with writing on it. Nothing more, nothing less. News flash for you, you are supposed to go out in the real world after school and actually learn how things are done. You have not done that.

You have zero experience of how business works in the real world.

You have zero experience in finance.

You can have an opinion, but it does not make it fact.

It is nothing but entertainment for someone who reads your posts who actually knows how to start and run a business.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Castro City
1 hour ago

In response to A real Business Man you said:

“You went to school, you read some books and in the end you received a piece of paper with writing on it. Nothing more, nothing less. News flash for you, you are supposed to go out in the real world after school and actually learn how things are done. You have not done that.”

As people criticize me for it, I do my homework, and no matter how much you try to attack me personally is not going to change the reality we are in today. You said:

“You have zero experience of how business works in the real world.”

My expertise is in information security, I have 2 industry certified certifications in that field along with my 2 degrees. So is that REAL WORLD experience enough for you. I work and provide consulting to prevent and mitigate IT system events that can result in BILLIONS of dollars in losses. My work touches EVERY ASPECT of Business in the end. But you don’t want to hear this. You said:

“You have zero experience in finance.”

DOES IT MATTER IF IT HAPPENED TO BE CORRECT? Seriously, what proof do you have to base your PROCLAMATION on? The facts are one can see the picture better sometimes from the outside than from within. Your logic simply doesn’t make any sense here You said:

“You can have an opinion, but it does not make it fact.”

I never claim facts, but my information is based on my education I received. I had to prove competency in finances because the San Jose State College of Business required me to demonstrate that knowledge. I had to take courses in Economics, Operations Management, Marketing, Accounting, AND FINANCES, just look it up on the SJSU website, or do you want me to provide it? You said:

“It is nothing but entertainment for someone who reads your posts who actually knows how to start and run a business.”

SINCE I HAVE BOTH A DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNIZED EXPERTISE IN INFORMATION SECURITY WHICH ALL BUSINESS DEPENDS ON, ONE SHOULD NOT DISREGARD THAT I CAN APPLY THAT SKILL SET TO ANYTHING IF I PUT MY MIND TO IT.

It looks like your trying to distract the readers from THE REAL PROBLEMS AGAIN.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Castro City
45 minutes ago

Lets put another log on the fire:

By only providing permist for luxury housing and developlers only building luxury housing in Mountain View, this could result in liability for Housing Discriminateion on both.

HOW?

The recognized standard in housing discrimination based on “disparate impact”. One resource (Web Link) describes it as:

“When a STATE extends tax incentives to affordable housing developers in a way that effectively perpetuates segregated housing patterns, that is a form of unlawful discrimination prohibited by the federal Fair Housing Act. So said the U.S. Supreme Court in Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs v. Inclusive Communities Project, 135 S. Ct. 2507 (2015). In that case, the Supreme Court recognized that THE FAIR HOUSING ACT FORBIDS ACTIONS OR CONDUCT BY HOUSING AUTHORITIES, DEVELOPERS, CREDITORS, CITIES, AND OTHER ACTORS THAT HAVE A DISPARATE IMPACT. Disparate impact is a cornerstone of anti-discrimination law that prohibits policies or practices THAT APPEAR NEUTRAL ON THEIR FACE BUT THAT RESULT IN AN ADVERSE EFFECT ON THE BASIS OF RACE, SEX, OR OTHER PROTECTED CHARACTERISTICS. In the housing context, disparate impact is a critical tool to enforce the Fair Housing Act in order TO ACHIEVE OPEN, INTEGRATED HOUSING MARKETS AND FIGHT FORMS OF ILLEGAL DISCRIMINATION AND SEGREGATION. Zoning restrictions, mortgage policies, AND DEVELOPMENT DECISIONS THAT DISPROPORTIONATELY IMPACT RACIAL MINORITIES HAVE ALL BEEN CHALLENGED THROUGH DISPARATE IMPACT LIABILITY.

Why are people trying to defend a practice that is clearly illegal because even though income levels are not a protected class, if it can be determined that any practice has a disparate impact on any other protected class recognized under the laws, income levels simply don’t matter. What we are really talking about here is attempts to use housing discrimination in Mountain View to change the population makeup of the City for a preferred class of citizens.

The FACTS are the City Council better start acting in a way so that it cannot be liable for housing discrimination. Thus “inclusive” proportionality of diverse housing units are REQUIRED to prevent that possibility.

THIS IS REAL BUSINESS CONSEQUENCES, IT HAS HAPPENED BEFORE IN MANY CITIES AND THEY HAVE HAD TO PAY DEARLY FOR IT.

Maybe you should also see this information (Web Link)

What you are arguing for is a potential financial nightmare for the city and the developers.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by A Real Buiness Man
a resident of Monta Loma
16 minutes ago

You work for the government, and we all know what people say about those who can not get a job in the private sector.

I find it interesting that you say by spelling out your Resume, that is a personal attack on you.

Email Town Square Moderator      


