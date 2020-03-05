 Mountain View police arrest Mormon missionary on suspicion of distributing child porn | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 5, 2020, 12:07 pm

Mountain View police arrest Mormon missionary on suspicion of distributing child porn

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A Utah man serving as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was arrested by Mountain View police Wednesday on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Though the investigation is still active, none of the victims identified as of Thursday are Mountain View residents, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.


Hunter Hayden
The man, identified as 19-year-old Hayden Hunter, was found and arrested in Fremont around 8 a.m. on March 4 after he was connected to private Facebook Messenger group suspected of being used for child pornography, according to a statement by the department Wednesday. Members of the group were possibly as young as 13 years old, police said.

Investigators with the department's Cyber Crime Unit first received reports about the Facebook group in September last year, and spent months tracking down the suspect and identifying "numerous videos and images" later determined to be child pornography.

"These investigations take time, particularly due to the graphic nature of the imagery our teams are exposed to, along with the amount of requests that we send out to ensure we are getting as much information as possible," according to the statement.

Hunter, a resident of Pleasant Grove, Utah, is a missionary with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was stationed in Fremont. Nelson said she did not have information on whether any Mormon church groups have been contacted by the police department.

Police detectives say there could be additional victims, and are asking anyone who may have interacted with Hunter or knows someone who interacted with him through his internet alias and email address -- katieteal15@gmail.com -- to contact Sgt. Tim Dahl at timothy.dahl@mountainview.gov.

Democracy.
What is it worth to you?

Comments

1 person likes this
Posted by That explains it
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago

I was wondering why I saw a MV patrol car getting onto 880NB from 237 yesterday about 7:30am...driver was texting though, just sayin'

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


To post your comment, please login or register at the top of the page. This topic is only for those who have signed up to participate by providing their email address and establishing a screen name.

Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

Redwood City gets two new barbecue restaurants
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 11,850 views

Premarital and Couples: Are Female Orgasms the Key to Inner Hunger in Women?
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 3,251 views

Are our cities prepared for a pandemic coronavirus problem?
By Diana Diamond | 18 comments | 2,602 views

Keep Calm and Drink More Wine
By Laura Stec | 5 comments | 1,880 views

Doug Forcett's lesson? It's hard to be good these days
By Sherry Listgarten | 0 comments | 1,470 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

Short story writers wanted!

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by March 27, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details