 'Secret' comedy shows keep lineup and venue a surprise | News | Mountain View Online |

A&E

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 4, 2020, 1:41 pm

'Secret' comedy shows keep lineup and venue a surprise

Don't Tell Comedy to host Palo Alto gig as part of 'Bay Area Takeover'

by Karla Kane / Mountain View Voice

Don't Tell Comedy, which hosts "secret" comedy shows across the nation, is holding a "Bay Area Takeover" event this weekend, which includes a show in Palo Alto on Saturday, March 7, at 8 p.m.

Don't Tell Comedy was founded in 2017 in Los Angeles by a comedy fan who was frustrated with the club experience and desired to make comedy gigs more accessible to all. Don't Tell Comedy shows have since expanded to nearly 50 cities across the country, in a variety of nontraditional venues. The shows are BYOB -- bring your own beverages and snacks -- and open to ages 21 and up. Tickets are $30 and available at donttellcomedy.com.

Pete Ballmer, Bay Area Community Coordinator for Don't Tell Comedy, said that the Palo Alto show will be the biggest of the weekend, featuring "a really exciting venue and a really great line-up." The vibe of a Don't Tell Comedy show, similar to a house concert, is more intimate and friendly than at a typical venue, he said.

By keeping the lineup and venues secret, Ballmer said, "We are definitely asking people to take a risk. Our only real advertising are Facebook ads and word of mouth."

The element of surprise helps draw in audiences who are happy to support comedy in all forms. "There really a lot of pressure on us to provide the best experience possible," Ballmer said. "In general we receive overwhelmingly positive responses."

Local Journalism.
What is it worth to you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

Redwood City gets two new barbecue restaurants
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 11,783 views

Premarital and Couples: Are Female Orgasms the Key to Inner Hunger in Women?
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 3,197 views

Are our cities prepared for a pandemic coronavirus problem?
By Diana Diamond | 16 comments | 2,455 views

Keep Calm and Drink More Wine
By Laura Stec | 5 comments | 1,842 views

Doug Forcett's lesson? It's hard to be good these days
By Sherry Listgarten | 0 comments | 1,457 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

Short story writers wanted!

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by March 27, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details