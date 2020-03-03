Voters backing bond measure for community college district while parcel tax is falling short

Unofficial election results show a Foothill-De Anza Community College District bond measure with sufficient votes for approval, while the campaign has acknowledged it appears unlikely a separate parcel tax will pass.

Just over 57% of voters — which surpasses the 55% threshold for passage — have supported the $898 million Measure G, the largest school bond in Santa Clara County's history. The bond will cover about 60% of the estimated $1.5 billion in infrastructure and capital needs at the community colleges in Los Altos Hills and Cupertino, from student and staff housing to technology and security upgrades.

About half of ballots have been counted so far, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters.

As of late Tuesday evening, over 60% had voted "yes" on Measure H, a $48 parcel tax that would provide the two community colleges with approximately $5.6 million annually over five years to help fund housing assistance for students and staff, mental health services, tutoring and services to address student food insecurity and homelessness. Support for Measure H has been inching up since early results were first released on Tuesday night but is still falling short of the two-thirds, or 66.6%, in support to pass.

About half of ballots have been counted so far, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters.

While Chancellor Judy Miner, reached Tuesday night at an election party for measures G and H at the campaign's headquarters in Cupertino, was "cautiously optimistic," about the early election results, by Wednesday morning she said it "doesn't appear likely" that the parcel tax will pass.

"On the other hand, having reached 57.18% for the bond makes us very happy that we will have some great resources to help not just our students but our larger region," she said.

Regardless of the election outcome, Miner said, the community college district's campaign had the result of prompting several housing initiatives, including a Joint Powers Authority agreement with the Fremont Union, Cupertino Union and Sunnyvale Union school districts (to be voted on by the board of trustees this Monday) and a potential opportunity to co-invest in a housing initiative with the city of Los Altos.

"The opportunity to help with housing production and many years down the road, even generating income for our district, is just a win-win in many ways," Miner said. "Since we are in this for the long game we are so interested in what can help our students and ultimately be an asset that the district has for many, many years to come."