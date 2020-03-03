 Voters backing bond measure for community college district while parcel tax is falling short | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Updated: Wed, Mar 4, 2020, 9:20 am
Uploaded: Tue, Mar 3, 2020, 10:36 pm

Voters backing bond measure for community college district while parcel tax is falling short

Foothill-De Anza Community College District's Measure G bond to fund infrastructure projects; Measure H parcel tax needs two-thirds yes vote to pass

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

Unofficial election results show a Foothill-De Anza Community College District bond measure with sufficient votes for approval, while the campaign has acknowledged it appears unlikely a separate parcel tax will pass.

Just over 57% of voters — which surpasses the 55% threshold for passage — have supported the $898 million Measure G, the largest school bond in Santa Clara County's history. The bond will cover about 60% of the estimated $1.5 billion in infrastructure and capital needs at the community colleges in Los Altos Hills and Cupertino, from student and staff housing to technology and security upgrades.

About half of ballots have been counted so far, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters.

As of late Tuesday evening, over 60% had voted "yes" on Measure H, a $48 parcel tax that would provide the two community colleges with approximately $5.6 million annually over five years to help fund housing assistance for students and staff, mental health services, tutoring and services to address student food insecurity and homelessness. Support for Measure H has been inching up since early results were first released on Tuesday night but is still falling short of the two-thirds, or 66.6%, in support to pass.

About half of ballots have been counted so far, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters.

While Chancellor Judy Miner, reached Tuesday night at an election party for measures G and H at the campaign's headquarters in Cupertino, was "cautiously optimistic," about the early election results, by Wednesday morning she said it "doesn't appear likely" that the parcel tax will pass.

"On the other hand, having reached 57.18% for the bond makes us very happy that we will have some great resources to help not just our students but our larger region," she said.

Regardless of the election outcome, Miner said, the community college district's campaign had the result of prompting several housing initiatives, including a Joint Powers Authority agreement with the Fremont Union, Cupertino Union and Sunnyvale Union school districts (to be voted on by the board of trustees this Monday) and a potential opportunity to co-invest in a housing initiative with the city of Los Altos.

"The opportunity to help with housing production and many years down the road, even generating income for our district, is just a win-win in many ways," Miner said. "Since we are in this for the long game we are so interested in what can help our students and ultimately be an asset that the district has for many, many years to come."

Local Journalism.
What is it worth to you?

Comments

10 people like this
Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
on Mar 4, 2020 at 9:05 am

As I read the SCC Registrar of Voters account so far, only 25% of registered voters have had their ballots counted. I don't see a total turnout figure. Maybe it is not reported except when all ballots have been counted. But can we figure over 50% voted? If so, counting is no more than HALF done. A 2% lead may not hold up.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Punxsutawney
a resident of another community
on Mar 4, 2020 at 5:00 pm

The same percentage of idiots voted for both. It's just that parcel taxes have a higher threshold to "pass".

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

Redwood City gets two new barbecue restaurants
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 11,850 views

Premarital and Couples: Are Female Orgasms the Key to Inner Hunger in Women?
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 3,251 views

Are our cities prepared for a pandemic coronavirus problem?
By Diana Diamond | 18 comments | 2,602 views

Keep Calm and Drink More Wine
By Laura Stec | 5 comments | 1,880 views

Doug Forcett's lesson? It's hard to be good these days
By Sherry Listgarten | 0 comments | 1,470 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

Short story writers wanted!

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by March 27, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details