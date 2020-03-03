 Think you have coronavirus? Don't run to the hospital or urgent care | News | Mountain View Online |

News

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 3, 2020, 4:32 pm

Think you have coronavirus? Don't run to the hospital or urgent care

Local hospitals and clinics advise the public to give them a call first

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

So you think you have the new coronavirus. Hospitals have a word of advice before barging into the emergency room or urgent care center: Please call first.

Sutter Health and the Palo Alto Medical Foundation are following Santa Clara County Public Health Department and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols to identify and evaluate patients who may have contracted the new coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, according to Sutter's website.

If someone feels sick, first off, don't panic, they said. The flu or another respiratory virus is still the most likely cause, the medical organizations noted. Patients should contact their local public health department or their doctor for advice.

"If you feel sick enough to go to an emergency department, call ahead to alert the staff that you're coming and tell them that you're concerned you might have the new coronavirus," Sutter Health noted. "If you decide to go to the emergency department, request a mask be brought out to you before you enter the hospital to reduce the risk of exposing others."

The same holds true for going to urgent care.

Kaiser Permanente also asks patients to call the advice number on their membership card for further instructions if they have traveled to an area where there have been coronavirus outbreaks or if they have been exposed to the virus and have respiratory illness symptoms.

"It's important to call us before you come in. Calling ahead helps us direct you to the most appropriate care, and take precautions to protect other members, patients and employees," Kaiser said on its website.

Stanford Health Care also said patients should call ahead to their health care providers before coming into clinic offices, according to its website.

"Our hospitals and clinical locations have taken additional measures to ensure safety for all patients, visitors and staff during the COVID-19 outbreak. If you have specific questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to ask your healthcare provider prior to your visit," the hospital system said.

"Stanford Hospital also has well-established measures in place to prevent transmission of all communicable diseases, including flu and other respiratory illnesses. There are respiratory etiquette stations for persons visiting with cough, and hand sanitizer is available. Our staff is trained to screen patients for cough, fever, and recent travel when they arrive."

El Camino Health has enacted restrictions at its hospitals in Mountain View and Los Gatos, setting temporary limits on who may visit its facilities. Hospital officials confirmed on Feb. 28 that a patient with the new coronavirus was treated at its Mountain View hospital.

Visitors at both of El Camino Health's hospitals are being screened at the doors. Anyone who has traveled within the past 14 days to a country where widespread transmission has occurred -- including China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea -- will not be permitted to visit patients in the hospitals. As of March 1, children under 16 are not permitted to visit patients. They are also restricted from the hospital's outpatient areas unless they are there to receive services. Hospital officials ask that only people seeking medical care or visiting a patient go to the hospitals.

Officials are working closely with the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health, according to a statement on the El Camino Health website.

Read our latest updates on local coronavirus cases here.

Related content:

• https://www.mv-voice.com/news/2020/03/03/fear-anxiety-and-champagne-how-palo-alto-is-preparing-or-not-for-coronavirus Fear, anxiety and Champagne: How the Midpeninsula is preparing (or not) for coronavirus

---

Voice reporter Kate Bradshaw contributed to this report.

Comments

1 person likes this
Posted by resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Mar 3, 2020 at 5:43 pm

I normally would not go to the hospital for a cold or flu. What symptoms should we have before we contact them about the coronavirus? I don't want to spread the germs around if I have it, but I don't want to go to the hospital if I likely have a common cold.

1 person likes this
Posted by Another resident
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Mar 3, 2020 at 10:21 pm

What I understand from the news is that shortness of breath / difficulty breathing is the main reason that people with the new coronavirus seek emergency care. My understanding is that the emergency care that can be provided at the moment is mostly oxygen / breathing related.

My view is to isolate and stay away from work / school / mass transit / other crowds if you have any symptoms, because (a) it's not possible to test everyone and (b) even if you only have the flu, you can save someone's life by not spreading that virus either, (c) the less colds and flu we spread, the fewer people who will be worried about which virus they have.

