Uploaded: Mon, Mar 2, 2020, 4:57 pm

Pat Showalter running to rejoin Mountain View City Council in November

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

While all eyes are on the March primary, the November race for the Mountain View City Council just got another candidate. Former councilwoman Pat Showalter, who narrowly lost her reelection bid in 2018, is seeking to return to the council for another term.

Topping her list of priorities, Showalter said she wants to combat the affordable housing crisis by ensuring more housing gets built in Mountain View, fixing a skewed jobs-housing imbalance that she believes is at the heart of traffic woes, and addressing skyrocketing housing costs.

"I want my kids to be able to live here," she said. "And if we don't have more housing, that's never going to be a reality."

Showalter is one of three early-bird candidates vying for the four council seats up for grabs in November, currently occupied by Lisa Matichak, Margaret Abe-Koga, Chris Clark and John McAlister. Last year, Matichak announced she intends to run for re-election, and former councilman Lenny Siegel said he is running for a seat in the November election.

McAlisted and Clark cannot run for reelection this year due to the city's term limit rules, leaving open the possibility for a significant shift in the city's public policy decisions.

Showalter, a former engineer for the Santa Clara Valley Water District, was elected to the council in 2014 in what proved to be a landmark year. She, along with Siegel and former councilman Ken Rosenberg, all supported an alternative vision for the city's North Bayshore area that included dense housing, and was part of a push to rezone the area to allow up to 9,850 new homes.

While she said the city has done a good job since then planning for housing and rezoning areas for residential growth, Showalter said she wants to make sure that tangible project proposals actually get built.

"We have excellent zoning plans, but nobody can sleep in a 'plan.' The housing only really counts when it's built and you open the doors and people move in," she said.

Also top of mind for Showalter is making sure sure the city isn't going to end up underwater. Recent reports have shown that sea level rise -- a facet of climate change -- is happening faster than expected, she said. There's a sense of urgency in making sure wetland restoration projects and levees are constructed to safeguard the city from flooding, speeding up plans that are already in the works but years away from breaking ground.

On the topic of rising homelessness in Mountain View and the Bay Area, Showalter said she wants to see the city do more to prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place. One likely avenue would be to bolster the number of people assisting those still housed but at immediate risk of ending up on the street.

The most common reason people become homeless is because they can't afford rent for one reason or another, Showalter said,, and they often need help on a short-term basis to stabilize their situations.

"Homelessness is such a horrible thing for them personally, and it's also not good for our community," Showalter said. "There isn't enough manpower devoted to this."

Although incumbents have typically held advantages in Mountain View City Council races, 2018 was unusual in that two of the incumbents -- Showalter and Siegel -- both lost to challengers. Showalter was narrowly defeated by newcomer Alison Hicks, losing reelection by 97 votes. The third incumbent whose term expired in 2018, Rosenberg, did not seek re-election.

---

Comments

81 people like this
Posted by Billy Bob
a resident of Bailey Park
on Mar 2, 2020 at 5:56 pm

Don't vote for Pat Showalter Her and Lenny Siegel are planning to take Mountain View in the wrong direction again. Enough all ready the tax payers of this city deserve better .

Email Town Square Moderator      


72 people like this
Posted by Gladys
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Mar 2, 2020 at 6:59 pm

H*ll No!

We love our city, you and Showalther and Siegel do not.

We do not want to expand RV living or tent cities in our town. Please go away.

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by Dr. Obvious
a resident of Jackson Park
on Mar 2, 2020 at 8:23 pm

"The most common reason people become homeless is because they can't afford rent for one reason or another, Showalter said"

Ya think?

Ya think?

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by whtcabo
a resident of Castro City
on Mar 2, 2020 at 10:44 pm

We'll just elect a all corporate landlord council. Then the city will be just ripe for the pickings. 100% rent raises a week and double on Thursday. That people try to hold on to there quality of life that mountain view once offered is sad. That you get put out of a home and you move into a van, car or rv. Says alot for the working poor in this city. I hope that all these people that are so willing to make more people homeless hurry up and meet there maker.

Email Town Square Moderator      


69 people like this
Posted by Heckno
a resident of Castro City
on Mar 2, 2020 at 11:18 pm

Showalter and Siegel; two wrongs that don't make a right!

Email Town Square Moderator      


41 people like this
Posted by ex-Hooli person
a resident of Rex Manor
on Mar 3, 2020 at 3:44 am

I will not vote for this candidate. I don't appreciate broken promises.

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by badgolfer
a resident of Waverly Park
on Mar 3, 2020 at 7:26 am

Is Pat Showalter not Abe-Koga and the anti democratic group that ignored the cannabis referendum? Check

So I will listen to her and make my decision in November. I will vote against all the crowd that subverted democracy, or is for the wrongheaded gas cook top ban.

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Castro City
on Mar 3, 2020 at 8:16 am

What is really happening here is that the nature of the City Council is going to change significantly and its not going well for those who are in the pockest of the California Apartment Assoication and the California Association of Realtors.

There are currently 4 Current members that are PRO CAA and CAR, they are Margaret Abe Koga, Lisa Matichak, Chris Clark, and John McAllister. 2 PRO CAA and CAR members of the City Council are required to retire during this election namely Chris Clark and John McAllister, Thus if Pat Showalter takes one of those seats, the CAA and CAR power influence shifts badly on them.

THAT is why you are getting attackers to Pat. Along with the reality that all of the existing City Council Seats up for reelection are backing the Measure D ballot. If Measure D fails, that means that it is likely that these 4 will not get reelected, and probably never run again.

If ALL of these seats get replaced by those NOT backed by the CAA and the CAR, this will drive the CAA and the CAR crazy.

Email Town Square Moderator      


22 people like this
Posted by Gustavo Moura
a resident of Waverly Park
on Mar 3, 2020 at 8:16 am

I support Pat and her policies. People seem to think that Pat encouraged RVs to pile up in Mountain View but it's quite the opposite. She actually wants to do things that will help grow housing and prevent homelessness in the first place, instead of doing nothing to fix the cause of the problem but only addressing the symptoms.

Email Town Square Moderator      


28 people like this
Posted by Measure D backers bought our council
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Mar 3, 2020 at 8:43 am

We're sending the message to them today. We saw what you did, we think it SUCKS and we're done with developer owned council members.

Abe-Koga and Kamei have been career politicians bowing to whoever hands them the almighty dollar so they can continue being career po0liticians.

Email Town Square Moderator      


56 people like this
Posted by Concerned MV
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Mar 3, 2020 at 9:19 am

Stay out - we don't want you or Lenny

Email Town Square Moderator      


20 people like this
Posted by Change on council desperately needed
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Mar 3, 2020 at 9:31 am

Not sure if another retread council member is the answer though.
We need to get rid of the member who are so cozy with the wallets of the big developers who are ruining this town.

Email Town Square Moderator      


51 people like this
Posted by Poor choice
a resident of Jackson Park
on Mar 3, 2020 at 10:07 am

There's a reason all three incumbents are not on the council. They all did a lousy job and were replaced by three rookies. Her claim that she wants to build enough housing so that her kids can live here is ridiculous. She will say anything to get re-elected.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Mar 3, 2020 at 10:18 am

Wow, instead of providing a solution to the problems the CAA and the CAR made in this city, they will personally attack anyone that challenges their power.

The threat to these peoples bought power must be incredible.

On top of this their portfolios are dying a slow death in the stock market.

The FED knows a lotm ore than just the Coronavirus, the fed has been slowly heating up the pot so that the frog doesn't jump out.

The Fed destroyed 401ks ever since the 2000s because it did not keep the stock market honest, but enabled the largest pump in dump in history by loaning out free cash to corporations so they can buy their own shaeres of stock.

What did that do to Sears, RadioShack, and others, nothing but a slow death.

The Housing market bubble is even worse today than it was in 2007.

This will kill the careers of realtors and rental owners.

If the stock market remains anywhere near this level on March 31, the borrowed money in the stock buyback will need to have either an interest payment or part of it will have to be paid in whole.

The corporations will have to sell enough stock to make the payment. But the stock LOST money, they will sell more than what they buy.

THE FED KNOWS THIS, TRUMP KNOWS THIS, THE CORPORATIONS KNOW THIS.

THIS IS WHY THE CAA AND THE CAR ARE GOING TO CHEAT AND LIE TO KEEP POWER IN MOUNTAIN VIEW.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Oh...but no
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Mar 3, 2020 at 10:33 am

"The Housing market bubble is even worse today than it was in 2007."
2007 was caused by predatory lending and defaults.
That's not going on today but don't let that stop you from making baseless statements.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Castro City
on Mar 3, 2020 at 10:49 am

In response to Oh...but no you said:

“2007 was caused by predatory lending and defaults.”

I did not make any claim regarding the cause, but if you really want to know:

First, builders saturated the market with luxury housing leaving no available land to provide “affordable” housing.

Second, by ineffiecent use of land that makes it impossible to build any more housing with the remaining land.

Third, that creates a critical shortage of residential land which in effect creates a critical shortage of housing. PROOF: look at the recent story regarding Fannie Mae (Web Link) And that is not counting apartments or housing as a whole.

Fourth, people get the idea that by owning a home it will always increase in value, and with RECORD low interest rates, they pay any price they are convinced to spend on it.

Fifth in the short term, the shortage forces prices to go up, but not by the value of the property, but by market manipulation. That does not sustain itself, in the real business world, it eventually must correct itself.

You can use this process on the stock market as well. The FEDS literally are CREATING the PERFECT possible critical failure of capitalism. AND BELIEVE ME I HATE THIS. When the FED starts having NEGATIVE INTREREST RATES, that will be the OFFICIAL END OF AMERICAN CAPITALISM

So by assuming that rthere is only ONE way to have a housing bubble is WRONG.

You said:

“That's not going on today but don't let that stop you from making baseless statements.”

What statements did I just provide to you are BASELESS? Can you show any proof that my observation is not TRUTHFULL? Maybe the readers should do their own research? I am always open to being wrong, but you cannot claim I am BASELESS.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Swinganda Miss
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Mar 3, 2020 at 10:55 am

[Post removed due to disrespectful comment or offensive language]

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Castro City
on Mar 3, 2020 at 10:58 am

As a side note, a healthy interest rate will force CAPITALISM to make wise decisions because the cost of loss will be appropriate.

But artificially low interest rates encourages taking increasingly risky bets with even less chances of getting a positive result. Because people use other peoples money to take the bet, and by doing so using a "limited liability enterprise", and if they lose, they will simply shut down leaving everyone paying for the loss.

And at the same time, if they are lucky to win, they expect everyone to pay them a bonus for just getting lucky.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Get Career Council members OUT
a resident of Bailey Park
on Mar 3, 2020 at 11:01 am

OBVIOUSLY and OF COURSE they are all chum chummy with the people building us into oblivion. That is the payback to them for funding their elections, sacrificing out quality of life.
Thanks Margaret and Ellen!
Thanks Margaret and Ellen!

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Castro City
on Mar 3, 2020 at 11:24 am

In response to Swinganda Miss you said:

“I guess it makes sense as you've imagined it in your mind, but we are not in a housing bubble. Ask any economist who actually knows.”

Economists are not real scientists. Their “science” is very manipulated and in effect is corrupt. I will refer to the following:

There is a great explanation of the LIMITATIONS of the reliability of ECONOMICS titled “What Are Some of the Limitations and Drawbacks of Economics as a Field?” published on Investopedia found here (Web Link) IT specifically points out:

“The limitations of economics become especially problematic in NORMATIVE ECONOMICS, which involves RECOMMENDATIONS ABOUT HOW THINGS OUGHT TO BE AND WHAT TYPES OF POLICIES A GOVERNMENT SHOULD IMPLEMENT IN ORDER TO IMPROVE A NATION'S ECONOMY. Different economists come to completely different conclusions about what kind of regulations and controls should be applied to various markets and exactly what outcomes will result. While they can point to data, historical precedence, and other facts to support their arguments, THERE IS NO WAY TO GUARANTEE THAT THEY ARE RIGHT.

Because the field of economics cannot provide concrete conclusions, it is susceptible to criticism from a variety of sources, as is the case with political economics. POLITICIANS OFTEN USE NORMATIVE ECONOMICS TO ARGUE FOR CERTAIN POLICY CHANGES THAT SUPPORT THEIR OWN AGENDAS. They present THEIR BELIEFS AND HYPOTHESES TO THE PUBLIC AS IRREFUTABLE FACTS WHEN, IN ACTUALITY, THERE IS NO WAY TO VERIFY THE VALIDITY OF THEIR IDEAS, EXCEPT TO PUT THEM INTO PRACTICE AND EVALUATE THE RESULTS.

Economics was born out of the idea that human beings could study the nature of wealth in order to better the world, but it is a problematic area of inquiry. While positive economics can help people understand what is currently happening, it is much more difficult to use similar modes of thinking to predict the future and influence policies to ensure overall improvements. Even longstanding theories that are considered essential aspects of economics sometimes contradict one another. ULTIMATELY, ECONOMISTS HAVE TO CHOOSE TO SUBSCRIBE TO A PARTICULAR SCHOOL OF THOUGHT THAT BEST ALIGNS WITH THEIR BELIEFS. THESE OPPOSING VIEWPOINTS CAN CAUSE CONTROVERSIES AND ONLY ADD TO THE LIMITATIONS OF ECONOMICS IN ACTUALLY SOLVING FINANCIAL PROBLEMS.”

In effect no ECONOMIST can be relied upon regarding PREDICTIONS. The ECONOMICS SCIENCE community has not acknowledged this fact, and people like yourself try to ignore it. I also point out this:

Also when the science itself is rife with corruption enough as demonstrated in this video (Web Link) where an “Expert” had to reverse his statements, but after he admitted he used skewed information provided the banks he was told to study. The Banks that were members of the Iceland Chamber of Commerce who paid him to write the research. He didn’t bother to get independent verification about the information the banks gave him.

At the same time the video seen here (Web Link) shows the head of the Columbia College of Economics head caught having a conflict of interest, and responding quite unprofessionally. When the economic scientists are caught, they simply will try to say, “You just don’t understand economics”, or “Who are you to question my expertise”, or do what this person did on video.

In the really scary part about the situation is that these people who were the navigators of the Titanic disaster of The Great Recession instead of having to account for their actions were rewarded instead.

When good research is performed, please present it to us and we will have an open mind regarding it. But make sure it is timely and it does not refer to any older research, because that research is now not applicable to the current situation. And that it was free from corruption.

But simply don’t use the general idea that my observations are contrary to “economics” under these circumstances. The fact is that there is NO RESEARCH being performed at this time. WHY? Because these “scientists” know that as regulation remove “loopholes” in market regulations, the results will force them to admit they were wrong. So when you said:

“BTW, I already have done that here at work (Stanford). Maybe you should apply to be a fellow. You know so much, LOL.”

Isn’t Stanford a private university? Doesn’t that mean that it derives financial resources from the PRIVATE sector? What research has been done where this school disclosed the funding in their research as required under the Disclosure requirements of the American Economics Association? Doesn’t it also mean that whatever PUBLIC funds are acquired will be dependent on POLITICAL forces? Where is the disclosure of that information under the Disclosure requirements of the American Economic Association? WHERE is the recent analysis regarding the current state of California Housing Laws since January 1, 2020? And finally, WHY should anyone assume that economics is unbiased, Look at Tom Means who sold his “expertise” to fight against “rent control” while sitting on the Rental Housing Committee and was a Professor at the San Jose State University College of Business? When caught, he resigned rather than face public scrutiny. You said:

“Can't wait for the next overly verbose imaginings :)”

VERBOSE, CORRECT, BUT I CAN DEMONSTRATE EVIDENCE TO PROVE MY POINT.

Email Town Square Moderator      


16 people like this
Posted by Me
a resident of North Whisman
on Mar 3, 2020 at 12:27 pm

I will vote for Pat, or any other responsible adult if they are in favor of other responsible adults being able to partake in a substance that is *UNDENIABLY* safer than the alcohol that's already sold all over Mountain View today.

Let's be realistic: no matter what happens, housing in Mountain View will be a nightmare. Every candidate claiming that they can fix it is lying. I'd still like to see things "less worse" rather than more, but it truly doesn't matter who we elect: housing will be impossible in Mountain View regardless.

But it absolutely *does* make a *huge* difference for responsible adult marijuana usage, so this November I'm a single issue voter. End prohibition in Mountain View.

Email Town Square Moderator      


33 people like this
Posted by MtnViewJS
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Mar 3, 2020 at 2:39 pm

The voters told Pat Showalter she is fired. And the voters will remember she is a flip flopper. She flip flopped on rent control, flip flopped on BRT on El Camino, and she claims to be a housing champion but voted against housing projects while on council---yet, she seems to love those RVs. Enough recycled politicians. Enough flip floppers.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
on Mar 3, 2020 at 2:58 pm

Or - Pat is growing into a responsible representative of the people. I think she is - has. I can attest for her 'personal-political-risk' ability to tackle the housing-commercial imbalance (at This Time workforce housing).

$$ where my mouth is!

Let me see - $1,000 for No on D! I'm getting out my own checkbook, to write Pat Showalter for Council (or whatever) her first big citizen-funded contribution. Maybe - it will start to atone for the bucks I gave to help Lisa M. get elected [before her multi-thousand dollar after-election-day acceptance of apartment owner PAC money, gee]

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Castro City
on Mar 3, 2020 at 4:06 pm

In response to MtnViewJS you said:

“The voters told Pat Showalter she is fired.”

Classic TRUMP language, did you pay for the copyright rights, you also said:

“And the voters will remember she is a flip flopper.”

YES, there are times where people can CHANGE their minds. Especially when given any information that contradicts their previous opinion.

My favorite episode of Law and Order SVU has Sharon Stone confronting an “expert” in arson with proof that his training was “junk” science. Sometimes people are so overwhelmed by people claiming to know “scientifically” what is the truth, and can be confronted with evidence that disproves it.

Of course, in this case we are talking about the politicization of the “science” of economics. Maybe she discovered she was fed unreliable information and changed her mind? You said:

“She flip flopped on rent control, flip flopped on BRT on El Camino, and she claims to be a housing champion but voted against housing projects while on council---yet, she seems to love those RVs. Enough recycled politicians. Enough flip floppers.”

OK then we should not vote for any incumbent or previously sat candidate. So far we may have only 3 persons running, all already have worked in the City Council. And lets say we really should shake up the City by not electing anyone until the City Charter says that a City Citizen has designated rights under the City Charter.

Look at it yourself, there is no rights to anyone in the City regarding the City itself. The only place where rights are declared in the City Charter (Web Link) says this:

“Section 102. - Rights and Liabilities.

The City of Mountain View shall remain vested with, and continue to have, hold and enjoy, all property, rights of property and rights of action of every nature and description now pertaining to this municipality, and is hereby declared to be the successor of the same. It shall be subject to all the liabilities that now exist against this municipality.”

No explicit rights exist for ANYONE in the City of Mountain View Specifically the City Charter states this:

“Article II. - Powers of the City.

Section 200. - Generally.

The city shall have the power to make and enforce all laws and regulations in respect to municipal affairs, subject only to such restrictions and limitations as may be provided in this Charter and in the Constitution of the State of California. It shall also have the power to exercise any and all rights, powers and privileges heretofore or hereafter established, granted or prescribed by any law of the state, by this Charter, or by other lawful authority, or which a municipal corporation might or could exercise under the Constitution and laws of the State of California. The enumeration in this Charter of any particular power shall not be held to be exclusive of, or any limitation upon, this general grant of power.

And:

Section 201. - Procedural Authority.

The city shall have the power and may act pursuant to any procedure established by any law of the state, unless a different procedure is established by this Charter or by ordinance.”

So far no declaration of anyone’s rights, like say the U.S. Constitutions Bill of Rights, or the State of California’s Declaration Of Rights. In reality the City Council does not have the power to recognize any Citizens rights as it is written in the city Charter.

So let’s cease putting anyone in the City Council until this is fixed. We do have that power by simply not voting for anyone, and put a ballot measure on the ballot defining the rights of Citizens into the City Charter.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by ML Kyle
a resident of Monta Loma
on Mar 3, 2020 at 10:00 pm

Matichak is awful and I hope she doesn't get reelected. She is completely unsympathetic to the housing crisis and hostile towards home owners trying to deal with zoning issues. As part of the neighborhoods committee (previously) she had no interest in any neighborhood that wasn't her own.

Email Town Square Moderator      


23 people like this
Posted by Local
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
4 hours ago

Pat Showalter has clearly shown that she CANNOT be trusted - so anything she says is suspect. She stood at residents' doors during her run for the Council seat she won two elections ago, and swore that she would NEVER vote to let the VTA take away two lanes on El Camino for their busses. She agreed it would be a nightmare of congestion and spread this gridlock throughout our Mountain View neighborhoods. Then, when elected, she voted FOR letting the VTA have the lanes. Luckily she was outvoted by saner voices on the Council. Voters didn't forget her betrayal, and when she ran for reelection, and she was defeated. It seems she thinks we have forgotten this betrayal, so she is trying again.

Hey Pat... we REMEMBER, and it's still a NO.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Castro City
2 hours ago

In response to Local you said:

“Pat Showalter has clearly shown that she CANNOT be trusted - so anything she says is suspect.”

At least she DID NOT DISGRACE herself when the Santa Clara Democratic Party said it did NOT endorse Measure D. But Margret Abe Koga, Lisa Matichak, Chris Clark and John McAlister mislead the people into thinking the Democratic party supported Measure D seen in this mailing (Web Link) THEY KNEW IT WAS MISLEADING AND I HOPE THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY PULLS ALL SUPPORT AWAY FROM THEM FOREVER. You said

“She stood at residents' doors during her run for the Council seat she won two elections ago, and swore that she would NEVER vote to let the VTA take away two lanes on El Camino for their busses.”

VERY MISLEADING SINCE 2 OTHERS THAT OPPOSED IT AS WELL EVENTUALY VOTED FOR IT FROM THE ARTICLE “El Camino bus plan faces backlash” found here (Web Link) saying:

“But after hours of late-night deliberation, Rosenberg, Showalter and Councilman Michael Kasperzak last week gradually came around to signaling support for the BRT proposal”

And:

“In an interview on Wednesday, Rosenberg elaborated on his support for dedicated bus lanes, saying he understood why some Mountain View residents perceived his vote as a policy reversal. Since being elected, he said he reviewed more information and spoke with advocates from VTA and transportation advocacy groups. A major selling point for him, he said, was that bus-only lanes provided a transit solution for those struggling in Mountain View, including residents and workers commuting daily into town.

"I changed my mind on the dedicated lane specifically because I now have a different perspective," Rosenberg said. "You starting thinking to yourself, 'How do you take care of these people?' It's my job not just to support people living in Mountain View but also those who work here."

So nice try in attempting to make Pat look like she went out of her way to deceive anyone, when you know that is NOT TRUE. You said:

“She agreed it would be a nightmare of congestion and spread this gridlock throughout our Mountain View neighborhoods. Then, when elected, she voted FOR letting the VTA have the lanes. Luckily she was outvoted by saner voices on the Council.”

SANER MAYBE, BUT DECEPTIVE, CONNIVING AND DISLOYAL TO THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY AS WELL You said:

“Voters didn't forget her betrayal, and when she ran for reelection, and she was defeated. It seems she thinks we have forgotten this betrayal, so she is trying again.”

JUST LOOK AT THIS DECEPTION AND COMPARE THEM:

MARGARET ABE KOGA, LISA MATICHAK, JOHN MCALLISTER AND CHRIS CLARK CLAIMED THAT IN ORDER TO PROVIDE RENT CONTROL PROTECTION TO MOBILE HOMES THEY NEEDE TO BE EXCLUDED FROM THE CSFRA. THAT IS NOT ONLY A LIE, BUT THEY HAD NO INTENTION TO PROVIDE ANY PROTECTION OF ANY KIND TO THE MOBILE HOME SPACE RENTERS EVER.

THE EXISTINCE OF THE CSFRA DOES NOT PREVENT MOBILE HOME SPEACE RENTAL PRICE CONTROLS AT ALL. IT ONLY MAKES IT SO THAT THE CITY CHARTER ALLOWS THE RHC TO DO THE SAME IF THE APPEAL COURT OVERTURNS THE LOWER COURT DECISION. THERE IS NO LANGUAGE ESTABLISHING THAT THE CITY COUNCIL IS BARRED FROM TAKING ANY ACTION.

WHAT THIS WAS, WAS AN ATTEMPT TO SPLIT THE VOTERS OF MOUNTAIN VIEW AND PIT THEM AGAINST EACH OTHER, AND IT FAILED MISERABLY.

AGAIN A 2TO 1 VOTER DISAPPROVAL ON MEASURE D IS SURELY AN INDICATOR THAT THE DAYS ARE NUMBERED FOR MARGARET ABE KOGA AND LISA MATICHAK, THE OTHER TWO CANNOT RUN FOR OFFICE.

MAYBE THEY SHOULD AVOID THE EMBARRASSMENT.

Email Town Square Moderator      


16 people like this
Posted by Local
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
1 hour ago

To: The Business Man-
You DO understand that we are not posting here to you, specifically, right? I am so very weary of you thinking you moderate these posts and feel you are expected to respond to every post. There is a posting rule that prohibits "over posting" and I definitely believe you qualify for that category.
I know you have a lot of time on your hands, but perhaps you could go volunteer somewhere where you could do some good?
I see your name, and just skip your lengthy word-salad posts. Give it a rest, okay?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Castro City
28 minutes ago

In response to Local and anyone else it may concern you said:

“You DO understand that we are not posting here to you, specifically, right?”

YES I DO, But I AM REBUTTING YOUR SPECIFICA POSTING You said:

“I am so very weary of you thinking you moderate these posts and feel you are expected to respond to every post. There is a posting rule that prohibits "over posting" and I definitely believe you qualify for that category.”

I am allowed to respond to any posting as long as it is based on objective facts and I do not violate the erms and conditions of the website. In my history of 8 years I mave have crossed that line maybe 6 times, and apologized publically for it. You said:

“I know you have a lot of time on your hands, but perhaps you could go volunteer somewhere where you could do some good?”

MY “GOOD” IS TO REBUT POOR ARGUMENTS MADE AND DISPROVE THEM BEFORE THE PEOPLE SIMPLY ASSUME THEM AS FACT. You said:

“I see your name, and just skip your lengthy word-salad posts. Give it a rest, okay?”

Your right to do so, but given that Measure D failed 2 to 1 in the last election, I will conservatively claim I was at least responsible for 3% of the No votes because I do not allow misinformation to go unchallenged.

Email Town Square Moderator      


