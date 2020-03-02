Coronavirus: Six new cases reported in Santa Clara County

Latest updates:

• New: On Thursday, six new cases were reported in Santa Clara County, where the total number of cases now stands at 20.

• New: A veteran who has tested positive for the coronavirus was transferred to Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System's Palo Alto hospital for treatment on Monday.

• On Tuesday, Stanford University decided to postpone or cancel events on and off campus likely to attract 150 or more people, including all music concerts. Attendance at sporting events will be limited.

• On Tuesday, Menlo School in Atherton announced the school would be closed through the weekend after learning a staff member had contact with a relative who tested positive for the virus. Read more about the virus' impact on local schools here.

• As of Monday, San Mateo County has reported two cases of the coronavirus.

---

As the number of cases of the coronavirus rose to 20 Thursday in Santa Clara County, LinkedIn confirmed its Bay Area employees have been advised to do any remote work from home through the end of March.

Six new cases announced Thursday involved three women and three men, James Williams, director of the county’s Emergency Operations Center, said at a press conference Thursday. Of the six people, four have self-isolated at home and were contacts of other known cases; two others have been hospitalized. Many of the cases have mild symptoms or have shown no symptoms, which is consistent with other cases around the globe, he added.

Dr. Sara Cody, the county’s chief health officer, said the rising number of cases has been expected. ”As we test more people, we are finding more people,” she said. Some of the cases have spread from person to person, an indication that the risk of exposure is increasing, she added. The county therefore refined its recommendations to help slow the spread of the virus.

Businesses have been urged to cancel nonessential travel and not require doctors notes from employees who are sick to alleviate the workload of already burdened medical providers, she said.

New recommendations for businesses include expanding telecommuting options and staggering start and end times for workdays to minimize close contact between employees. The space between their contact should be no less than 3 feet apart, she added.

Sunnyvale-based LinkedIn has heeded the county’s warning, telling its Bay Area employees to do any work that can be done remotely at home to mitigate the spread of the virus. Employees have also been asked to postpone all nonessential business travel and will not participate in external events in March and April, according to LinkedIn spokeswoman Kenly Walker. LinkedIn, headquartered in Sunnyvale and Mountain View, will not be shutting down its offices and intends to provide the same level of service to customers, members and partners, she added.

As it has in the past, county leaders at the press conference urged that large gatherings such as sporting events and conferences should be canceled. People who are most at risk due to pre-existing conditions or who are over the age of 50 should not attend large gatherings, she said.

Worldwide and in the U.S., there have not been many cases of children who have the disease, she said. Currently, county health leaders are not recommending school closures. The county will review that recommendation on a case-by-case basis if staff members or others in the school community are confirmed to have the coronavirus, she said.

"As much as possible, we really want children to go along with their lives and to continue their education that's so important for them," she said.

School districts should carefully consider the costs of benefits of closing their campuses, which has the potential to have a large impact, particularly for employed parents and their workplaces, she added.

"I also understand that what I am recommending today, to postpone large gatherings and cancel large events, it's a hardship, and this is going to be a change for our community and a change in our county, but it's really important. And this is the time when we all need to take a deep breath and come together. There's a role that each of us have to play in slowing the spread of this virus and we need to think carefully about what each of us can do both as individuals, as family members and as community members. ... This is the time to come together," she said.

Noting the recent hoarding of essentialsat the Mountain View Costco and other locations, Cindy Chavez, president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, urged people not to panic.

"We need to be proactive and thoughtful so that we're not spreading this dangerous virus. ... I just want to reinforce this. ... This is really a time for calm and thoughtful action. If any of you've been to a Costco lately you'll know that ... we're teetering on the brink of not being calm and not being thoughtful. We want to make sure we're not hoarding goods that should be used for medical purposes and we're really being mindful that we are part of a community. ," she said.

"I think what's really important is that this is an opportunity for us to come together as a community. And one of the reasons that this is so important is while this is the latest information, it won't be the last. This is an evolving situation and we're getting the best thinking and the best actions we can and we're rooting our recommendations in science and what we believe we know today," she said.

The Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System's Palo Alto hospital confirmed that it is caring for a veteran who has tested positive for the disease and was transferred to the facility.

The veteran is the first confirmed case to be treated at the Palo Alto facility, Chief Communication Manager Armenthis Lester said in an email. Due to privacy laws, she could not release information regarding the patient's age, gender or condition, she said.

The patient is in isolation and under the care of staff trained in the latest treatment guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They are also utilizing personal protective equipment and infection control techniques. The VA is preparing to receive other former service members diagnosed with the virus and has set aside a portion of the campus, also known as COVID-19, Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie confirmed during his testimony on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

"We prepared a swath, a section of our Palo Alto campus to receive veterans who have this virus. We set it up for that, and that veteran is being taken care of there," Wilkie told lawmakers on the House Appropriations Committee.

"(The) VA is screening veterans and staff who present with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection," Lester said.

Under CDC guidance and VA protocols, patients known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others, she added.

Palo Alto's Chief Communications Officer Meghan Horrigan-Taylor said the patient who is being treated at the Veterans Affairs hospital was transferred to the facility from another California county.

The patient, she said, is not a Palo Alto resident and was not transferred to the hospital by the Palo Alto Fire Department. Rather, this was a "contained hospital transfer of an infected veteran from one hospital to another," not a community-spread case, Horrigan-Taylor said in an email.

The county's two most recent cases were announced on Wednesday afternoon. One case is a man currently hospitalized and currently under investigation to determine how he was exposed to the virus. Two more cases are both men who "are close contacts of an existing case," according to the county. The pair are isolated at home.

The best current evidence shows that people are at higher risk for the coronavirus if they are ages 50 or older, Dr. Sara Cody, the county's public health officer, said at a press conference Tuesday.

The risk of infection and its severity accelerates with age, so someone who is 60 years old is more vulnerable to the illness than someone who is 50, and someone 70 years old is at greater risk for severe infection than someone who is 60. Persons ages 80 and above are at the greatest risk.

People with underlying medical conditions are also at greater risk. These include: cardiovascular disease, heart disease, diabetes, chronic lung conditions, cancer and compromised immune systems. Persons with these conditions should avoid large gatherings such as concerts, parades and sporting events. Organizations serving seniors are recommended to cancel large gatherings, such as bingo games and movie screenings, and to clean all surfaces with disinfectants including phones, keyboards, tablets and door handles.

The recommendations do not include avoiding office environments or grocery stores where people do not typically gather tightly together.

The number of known cases of the coronavirus has steadily increased within the county since Friday, Feb. 28, when there were only two. On that day, the county's Public Health Department reported a new case — an older woman who was hospitalized for a respiratory illness and has chronic health conditions.

El Camino Health confirmed she received care at its Mountain View hospital. It doesn't appear she made contact with a traveler or someone carrying the virus.

A day later, the county reported another case — a woman who is a "household contact" of the case reported Friday. She has isolated herself at home, the county reported Saturday. Neither woman had recently traveled nor knowingly come into contact with someone who had recently traveled — a strong indication that the virus is now spreading throughout the community, according to the department.

On Sunday, the Public Health Department confirmed three more cases of the coronavirus. One case involves an adult woman who concurrently has chronic health conditions, according to public health staff. An investigation into her case is ongoing, the department said in a statement.

The two other cases involve a couple, a husband with chronic health conditions and his wife, who recently traveled to Egypt. All three people are currently being hospitalized for the disease.

Two other cases reported on Monday were two men who have isolated themselves at home. One man is a "household contact" of a confirmed case in another county. The other man is a "household contact" of a previous case in Santa Clara County.

Two more cases involving a woman and man currently in the hospital were reported on Tuesday. They remain under investigation to determine the source of transmission, according to the county Public Health Department. No information regarding age or condition of the patients was released during a press conference Tuesday at the Santa Clara County Emergency Operations Center.

Public health staff said the increased number of cases of the virus was expected as they continue to closely monitor the disease's spread.

"The Public Health Department will continue to identify anyone who has come into contact with these cases," staff said in a statement. "The department also will be conducting community surveillance to determine the extent of possible disease spread in our community."

The statement did not specify the protocols or extent of the surveillance.

The first two cases reported in January involved travelers who arrived in the county from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the viral disease that has since been on lockdown. Though both patients had mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization, they remain in quarantine, according to public health staff. The first case has recovered, the department announced Feb. 20.

On Monday, the San Mateo County Health reported two cases of the coronavirus. One is a county resident who has registered a "presumptive positive" for the coronavirus, pending a confirmation test from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's unclear how the adult patient, who is under isolation in a hospital, caught the virus. The individual had no known exposure to the virus by travel or through a confirmed case of the disease.

The second is an adult who was transferred to the county after returning from traveling abroad, the county announced Feb. 27.

The county has opened a call center to take questions from residents with nonmedical questions about novel coronavirus.

Action at local schools

Concerns over the disease have climbed at Palo Alto Unified School District, which sent home two students on Friday after learning their parent had been exposed to the disease. The students attend Palo Alto High School and JLS Middle School, Superintendent Don Austin said.

A team has formed at the district to evaluate the situation and provide information once it's available, Austin said in his message to parents on Friday.

The district learned the parent was reportedly in "public proximity to an infected person" but that "there is no indication of infection at this time," Lana Conaway, the district's assistant superintendent of equity and student affairs, said Friday.

She encouraged parents and students to wash their hands often and to stay home if they have any symptoms, including fever or respiratory distress. Crews did an "aggressive" cleaning of all hard surfaces at JLS and Paly over the weekend, according to Conaway.

Also over the weekend, an online petition emerged asking the district to take additional precautions, including starting spring break early and extending it to two weeks and providing online learning options to students who choose to stay home.

In a message to families on Sunday, Austin said that the district has consulted with a variety of public officials and health professionals and he does not see a reason to close schools at this point.

"As a Palo Alto resident, I see large crowds in supermarkets, parks, theaters, airports, restaurants and public places. They are operating as usual with no call for closures," he wrote. "Closing schools at this point would not eliminate the infinite interactions our students would have beyond PAUSD. We understand the responsibility afforded to PAUSD while caring for your students and treat the work seriously. We cannot control every aspect of student or community life, which is the only way a quarantine works."

He asked community members to "limit speculation and overreactions."

The district is continuing to follow guidance from the California Department of Public Health and the CDC.

On Tuesday, Menlo School in Atherton announced that the school would be closed through the weekend after learning a staff member had contact with a relative with the coronavirus, according to a letter by Head of School Than Healy. The school has canceled all school-related activities, including classes, sports, arts activities, club meetings and planned field trips.

In tandem with news of the VA case, parents with students in a high school work program that's held after school at the VA hospital in Palo Alto received a notice regarding the coronavirus case on Tuesday.

"We will be suspending student participation in the VA program for the present time. ... At no time has there been an elevated risk to student safety," Kristen Hardy, director of special education for the Mountain View-Los Altos Union High School District, said in an email.

About 14 special education students from the district, mainly from Mountain View High School, but also Los Altos High School and the district's adult school, spend about an hour and a half at the VA hospital on weekdays gaining work experience, according to Kathy Brenner, an education specialist at the Mountain View-Los Altos district.

The decision, made in consultation with district administrators, comes out of considerations that some students have compromised immune systems and others may not always wash their hands according to best practices, she said.

"We just want to keep our kids safe. We don't want to overreact either, but we'd rather be safe than sorry," she said.

The district partners with other student work sites, so students who have been at the hospital will be temporarily reassigned and will gain exposure to other work experiences, she said.

The school district changed students' schedules and pick-up times from Mountain View and Los Altos high schools through March 30 and will be reviewing the changes with Palo Alto Unified School District. Case managers are working with students, she said.

Woodside Priory, a private school for students in grades 6 through 12, has canceled events for its Service Week scheduled March 16-20, including two trips to Guatemala and Costa Rica, according to an email from Director of Communications Kelly Sargent.

The school also plans to keep dormitories open during Easter break, scheduled April 6-13, to give students the choice to stay on campus instead of traveling and "due to international air travel uncertainty," Sargent said.

On Tuesday, Stanford University decided to postpone or cancel events on and off campus likely to attract 150 or more people, including Grad Alumni Day, the SIEPR Economic Summit, Holy Week Easter Services, Second Sunday Family Days at the Cantor Arts Center and Anderson Collection, and all Department of Music concerts scheduled through at least April 15. Stanford Athletics will continue to hold all sporting competitions at this time, with limited public attendance. The University said it will offer increased opportunities for livestreaming events. A full list of event changes can be found at news.stanford.edu.

Read more about the virus' impact on local schools here.

County heightens precautionary actions

On Friday, county Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said the county has implemented isolation and quarantine in response to the reported cases over the past five weeks but is taking further actions.

The county's public health lab has testing kits from the CDC, she said at a press conference in San Jose. The county's emergency operations center is getting support from assistance teams from the California Department of Public Health and the CDC.

The Public Health Department encourages the public to take proactive measures to slow down the spread of the disease. Staff recommend people frequently wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after touching surfaces such as doorknobs, elevator buttons, handrails and countertops. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is also recommended if hand-washing is not available. Officials also instruct the public to cough into a tissue or their elbow and avoid touching their faces.

Businesses can consider holding video or telephone conferences in lieu of in-person meetings, creating teleworking options, increase surface cleaning and adjusting their policies on absence.

The county Public Health Department is publishing updates on local cases at sccgov.org.

Cities keeping watch

As of Sunday, there were no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Palo Alto, City Manager Ed Shikada said in an email. The city is continuing to monitor reports of exposures to the disease.

No changes have been made to city programs, though the public may notice some differences in departmental procedures. Employees and community are advised to stay home if they are sick and alert city managers "of any unusual circumstances that could indicate exposure."

"We're on top of it as much as any agency can be, recognizing there are unknowns and many possible scenarios ahead of us," Shikada said.

The city also plans to prioritize hygiene at upcoming city events and is conducting a review of its "operational contingency plans."

City leaders have re-emphasized hygienic practices during the flu season and special protocols to its police officers and firefighters. Palo Alto is also maintaining communication with the county, school district, Stanford University and other agencies.

The city has created a webpage that will be regularly updated with information on the coronavirus and local response to the outbreak at cityofpaloalto.org.

The city of East Palo Alto also is monitoring developments in the coronavirus outbreak and is communicating with San Mateo County leaders and the CDC. East Palo Alto residents can find more information from their city and county at smchealth.org.

Virus threat leads to event cancellations

The threat of the coronavirus has led the Stanford Theatre in downtown Palo Alto to close until further notice.

"This voluntary decision reflects only an abundance of caution. We are not aware of any infected persons having been at the theater," general manager Cynthia Mortenson-Colombetti said in a statement issued Monday.

The closure means the last two weeks of the film festival honoring Japanese film director and screenwriter Akira Kurosawa will be suspended. The festival was originally scheduled to end March 15, but the theater hopes to screen the remaining films at another date.

On Wednesday, Stanford University canceled or postponed upcoming museum events that could bring large grounds or affect sensitive groups:

• Second Sunday: Family Day at the Cantor Arts Center and Anderson Collection on March 8 and April 12.

• Regularly scheduled public tours at Cantor and Anderson from March 4 through April 15. (Tours will resume on April 16.)

• A members-only morning event celebrating the opening of the "Paper Chase" exhibit.

• A "Bay Area Artadia Artists Panel" featuring Angela Hennessy, Mike Henderson and Aleesa Alexander on March 12 (event will be rescheduled to a to-be-determined date).

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has increased disinfection practices in its theater for audiences, performers and staff members, according to a statement the Palo Alto-based company issued Wednesday. TheatreWorks is conferring on best practices with the League of Resident Theatres, Theatre Communications Group and theater colleagues across the nation.

"The safety and security of theater-goers and employees is our highest priority," the theater company stated.

The company also plans to increase communication that encourages the community to follow CDC guidelines by regularly washing their hands, covering their coughs or sneezes and staying home if they don't feel well.

TheatreWorks is also providing "flexible ticket exchange policies for ticketholders."

"We will be working closely with local health authorities as we maintain our scheduled events and performances and are in the process of making contingency plans if the virus continues to spread and further actions are needed," the company announced.

Stanford University's Department of Music has canceled all of its concerts through April 15, according to a post published Wednesday on its Facebook page. The date may change news of the coronavirus unfolds.

A recent press release from Palo Alto Players noted that rehearsals for the upcoming family musical "Matilda" carry on.

"Our entire cast is happy and healthy (using lots of hand sanitizer)," the release states.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

