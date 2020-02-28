 #SheToo | News | Mountain View Online |

Movies

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 28, 2020, 9:54 am

#SheToo

'The Assistant' dramatizes the issues underlying the Weinstein case and others

Kitty Green's drama "The Assistant" features a put-upon female protagonist working in the outer office of a movie mogul we never see or hear but whose out-sized presence overshadows everything. In the wake of real-life movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's recent guilty verdict for rape and sexual assault, "The Assistant" has the benefit of relevance in the current news cycle -- but it's about something much larger than even Weinstein, who threw his weight around Hollywood for years.

To craft her first fiction film as writer-director, Green applied her skills as a documentarian, interviewing women at the bottom of the corporate ladder in a variety of industries. And while film's plot ultimately takes shape around sexual misconduct and the sexual gratification of an alpha-male boss, Green examines the broader parameters of sexism in the workplace.

"The Assistant" provides an unsettling, and realistic, look at a young woman navigating a fraught American workplace still largely in the grip of the patriarchy. The film rests on the shoulders of talented up-and-comer Julia Garner (who blazes with a different flavor of intensity on Netflix's "Ozark"). As junior assistant Jane, Garner subtly embodies the inner war within so many in positions of powerlessness. How much is she willing to put up with? And can she afford not to?

Cleverly, Green fits these themes into one eventful and yet all-too-typical day at the office, from Jane's wee-hours commute into Midtown Manhattan to her quiet dark-of-night departure. Slowly, deliberately, Green depicts the accumulation of indignities for a woman in a boy's club environment. The two male assistants (Jon Orsini and Noah Robbins) who ostensibly share responsibility with Jane breezily banter with each other and take on the work that'll make them most likely to succeed, delegating the worst tasks overtly or by default to Jane. Although Jane has the least seniority -- until the arrival of a conspicuously unqualified young woman (Kristine Froseth) -- the office culture implies that men are unlikely to do the tasks expected of Jane: making coffee, cleaning up after the boss and her peers, ordering everyone's lunch and even handling the boss' used syringes (an allusion to Weinstein's use of erectile-dysfunction medication).

In this context, a paper cut is the least of the stings Jane feels. Although she does share some organizational duties ("manning" the phones and making travel arrangements), her nominally senior colleagues pawn off career-risky tasks to her in a manner that clearly makes them gendered: onboarding the new female hire and taking the call of her boss' wife with the understanding that Jane should lie about her bosses' whereabouts if she knows what's good for her. But it's that new hire that takes Jane beyond the pale and forces her into a moral dilemma. Faced with circumstantial evidence of, shall we say, human-resources violations, Jane takes a meeting with a corporate stooge (Matthew Macfadyen). It's a climax that avoids sky-high fireworks in favor of ground-shifting aftershocks.

"The Assistant" functions as a thoughtful post-mortem on the institutional enabling of a monster like Weinstein, but also an encapsulation of decades of once-countenanced belittling of women in male-dominated business environments (and political ones). As the #MeToo movement gains ground in the workplace, a film like Green's plays its part not by preaching, but by gathering intel, speaking truth to power and winning hearts and minds.

— Peter Canavese

Local Journalism.
What is it worth to you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

Redwood City gets two new barbecue restaurants
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 11,783 views

Premarital and Couples: Are Female Orgasms the Key to Inner Hunger in Women?
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 3,197 views

Are our cities prepared for a pandemic coronavirus problem?
By Diana Diamond | 16 comments | 2,455 views

Keep Calm and Drink More Wine
By Laura Stec | 5 comments | 1,842 views

Doug Forcett's lesson? It's hard to be good these days
By Sherry Listgarten | 0 comments | 1,457 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

Short story writers wanted!

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by March 27, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details