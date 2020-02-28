 Hoover Institute hosts Intelligence Squared U.S. debate on Iran | News | Mountain View Online |

A&E

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 28, 2020, 9:55 am

Hoover Institute hosts Intelligence Squared U.S. debate on Iran

 

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

The national series Intelligence Squared U.S., hosted by John Donvan, will hold a debate at Stanford University's Hoover Institution (Hauck Auditorium, 435 Lasuen Mall) on Wednesday, March 4, at 6:30 p.m.

The topic will be "The Maximum Pressure Campaign Against Iran Is Working," with author and historian Victor Davis Hanson and retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General and former National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster arguing for the motion and terrorism expert and author Martha Crenshaw and Iran scholar and co-director of Iran Democracy Project Abbas Milani arguing against it.

Admission is free.

