 In new Redwood City artwork, the community is the tree | News | Mountain View Online |

A&E

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 20, 2020, 11:04 am

In new Redwood City artwork, the community is the tree

Installation honors natural and cultural diversity, history

"You are the Tree" is a community-focused installation in downtown Redwood City's Art Kiosk, on display through March 8. Photo courtesy of Kent Manske/Nanette Wylde/Fung Collaboratives.

by Karla Kane / Mountain View Voice

Palo Alto is not the only Peninsula city named after a tree, nor is it the only one with arboreal art on display this month. "You are the Tree," a new installation in the Art Kiosk space on downtown Redwood City's Courthouse Square, considers how the flourishing city, for better and worse, was built on demand for lumber from the coast redwood trees growing nearby.

Spearheaded by artists Kent Manske and Nanette Wylde, "You are the Tree" includes a 7-foot-diameter replica of an old-growth coast redwood stump, with a living redwood sapling at its center (donated by Wegman's Nursery, eventually to be planted in Red Morton Park). The top of the stump bears flags indicating events of historical importance over the past 400 years (the lifespan of a tree of that size).

"The project juxtaposes the historical facts of the 19th-century clear cutting of old growth redwoods from the Santa Cruz Mountains with the resultant development of Redwood City, both historically and currently, with emphasis on the contrast of disruptive innovations and resurgent interests in slow/by hand/craft industries," according to Manske and Wylde's artist statement.

The work's title is not merely symbolic: This tree truly is made up of pieces of the community. The colorful, textured "bark" of the stump was made by contributions from 25 local organizations, business and laborers, including costume fabric and prop scraps from Dragon Productions Theatre Company, beeswax from the Redwood City Public Library's rooftop hives, water from Redwood Creek, beer grains from local breweries, coffee grounds from the city's cafes, kitchen scraps from restaurants, plants from nurseries, hair from salons and numerous other industry byproducts (an extensive downloadable guide as well as detailed process photos are available at "You are the Tree"). The collected bits and pieces were painstakingly turned into pulp, then applied to a paper mache and hardware cloth frame. By proudly displaying this patchwork quilt-like mix of source material, "You are the Tree" means to celebrate the community's cultural diversity and labor force, Manske said.

The installation, on view through March 8, also aims to inspire viewers to think critically about what resources are worth sacrificing for others and to consider the environmental cost of human expansion and development.

"The green triangle on the stump's surface represents the remaining 5% of coast redwood trees. Ninety-five percent have been harvested," Manske pointed out to the Weekly.

"You are the Tree" asks the community to consider its role in maintaining a sustainable ecosystem, and how the damage from our byproducts might be creatively mitigated. In this city, as in others built on exploitation of natural resources, the human community is inseparable from the landscape it was named after. You -- we -- are the tree, and we all bear responsibility for its fate.

Democracy.
What is it worth to you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Stay up to date on local coronavirus coverage with our daily news digest email.
Top Blogs

Redwood City gets two new barbecue restaurants
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 11,782 views

Premarital and Couples: Are Female Orgasms the Key to Inner Hunger in Women?
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 3,196 views

Are our cities prepared for a pandemic coronavirus problem?
By Diana Diamond | 16 comments | 2,455 views

Keep Calm and Drink More Wine
By Laura Stec | 5 comments | 1,842 views

Doug Forcett's lesson? It's hard to be good these days
By Sherry Listgarten | 0 comments | 1,457 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

Short story writers wanted!

The 34th Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult and Teen categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by March 27, 2020. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details